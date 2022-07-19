U.S. markets close in 5 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,880.61
    +49.76 (+1.30%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,450.20
    +377.59 (+1.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,485.11
    +125.06 (+1.10%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,774.58
    +36.17 (+2.08%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    101.33
    -1.27 (-1.24%)
     

  • Gold

    1,711.10
    +0.90 (+0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    18.74
    -0.10 (-0.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0246
    +0.0096 (+0.94%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9820
    +0.0220 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2015
    +0.0063 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.7770
    -0.3450 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,173.02
    +117.94 (+0.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    505.83
    +9.98 (+2.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,275.55
    +52.31 (+0.72%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,961.68
    +173.21 (+0.65%)
     

Samsung's 1TB 980 Pro SSD with heatsink is cheaper than ever right now

Valentina Palladino
·Senior Commerce Editor
·2 min read
Samsung

Many PS5 owners were thrilled when Sony finally unlocked the console to accept expandable SSD storage last year. However, as we explained in our guide, adding extra space to the PS5 isn't as easy as buying the highest-capacity drive possible and installing it. You'll need a certain style of drive, plus a heatsink among other things. We've got a whole list of compatible SSDs that we like for the console, and one of our favorites that comes with a heatsink is down to its lowest price ever. The 1TB model of Samsung's 980 Pro SSD with heatsink is on sale for $140 right now, or 39 percent off its usual price. You'll find a similar discount on the 2TB version, which is 38 percent off and down to $250.

Buy Samsung 980 Pro (1TB, with heatsink) at Amazon - $140 Buy Samsung 980 Pro (2TB, with heatsink) at Amazon - $250

The 980 Pro is a good choice for the PS5 because it comes in an M.2 form factor and supports read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s. It also has a nickel coating plus a special thermal control algorithm that both help manage heat levels, and its 8.6mm housing helps it fit nicely into PS5 machines. You can also use Samsung's Magician software to do things like monitor drive health, optimize performance, receive updates and more. Considering $140 is the best price we've seen on the 1TB model with the heatsink, it's a good option for anyone looking for an all-in-one solution to their console storage needs. But if you'd prefer to DIY it a bit more, you can pick up a PS5-compatible heatsink for as low as $6 and the Samsung 980 Pro drive by itself for $120.

A couple of other PS5-compatible SSDs that we like are also on sale, so you have other options, too. PNY's XLR8 CS3040 in 1TB is 42 percent off and down to $105, and even at its normal price of $180, we considered it to be one of the best affordable drives out there for the console. There's actually a great deal on this drive with a heatsink, but it's not one that's compatible with the PS5. It'll work just fine for desktops and other systems, but you'll have to buy a different heatsink if you want to use this drive with the console. On the flip side, Seagate's 1TB FireCude 530 with a PS5-compatible heatsink is down to $170, which is only $10 more than its all-time low.

Buy PNY XLR8 CS3040 (1TB) at Amazon - $105 Buy Seagate FireCuda 530 (1TB, with heatsink) at Amazon - $170

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • IBM stock slides despite earnings beat, strong tech demand

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss IBM stock performance amid strong second-quarter earnings.

  • Congress deliberates a $52 billion semiconductor bill — Here are 2 stocks that could benefit

    In today’s world, the markets cannot be separated from politics. Case in point – the semiconductor subsidy bill currently before Congress. The bill, which holds the promise of some $52 billion worth of subsidies for the US semiconductor industry, was stalled in the Congressional processes for several months but last week got a boost from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. In a move not sees as particularly coincidental, Pelosi’s husband just last month exercised a call option to purchase more than $5 m

  • Models wore just body tape to this swimsuit show in Miami Beach. Watch them in action

    He’s back at it.

  • Top 10 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022

    In this article, we discuss the top 10 multibagger penny stocks to buy in 2022. If you want to skip our discussion on the returns being generated by penny stocks, go directly to the Top 5 Multibagger Penny Stocks to Buy in 2022. Since the start of 2022, the Dow Composite Index, the S&P 500 […]

  • Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 10 Semiconductor Stocks

    In this article, we discuss 10 semiconductor stocks that analysts are slashing price targets of. If you want to skip our discussion on the semiconductor industry, go directly to Analysts are Slashing Price Targets of These 5 Semiconductor Stocks. Semiconductor stocks have been on a downward trend since the start of the year due to […]

  • Chipmakers may finally get their $52 billion in Chips Act government subsidies—but companies like Intel are not happy about some of the strings attached

    The latest disagreement between chipmakers and lawmakers: whether to prevent those who get CHIPS Act funding from expanding in China.

  • High Tide Announces C$10 Million "Bought Deal" Public Offering

    High Tide Inc. ("High Tide" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HITI) (TSXV: HITI) (FSE: 2LYA), a leading retail-focused cannabis company with bricks-and-mortar as well as global e-commerce assets, is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with a syndicate of underwriters led by Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. (collectively, the "Underwriters"), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase 4,310,400 units ("Units") from the treasury of the Company, at a price of C$2.32 per U

  • IBM beats expectations in second-quarter earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down IBM's second-quarter earnings results, which was a beat on both the top and bottom line.&nbsp;

  • Charlie Munger Not Worried About Inflation, Economy

    Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger discussed his outlooks on the economy, oil, renewable energy and cryptocurrency after his recent personal investment in an Australian investment company. Billionaire investor Munger who has worked alongside with Warren Buffett for several decades, discussed his views with the Financial Review in Australia. A vice chairman of Berkshire Hathaway, Munger invested in Stonehouse Corporation, a Melbourne-based investment company, because its founder is a "soulmate" to the conglomerate, he said.

  • Senate Votes on Chips Act Today. What It Means for Intel and Other Stocks.

    Semiconductor stocks rose Tuesday ahead of an expected Senate vote on a bill that would authorize more than $50 billion in subsidies and tax credits for U.S. chip makers. The measure, known as the Chips for America Act, is a pared-down version of a broader set of bills designed to strengthen the U.S. semiconductor industry and reduce dependence on Chinese and Taiwanese manufacturers. The Chips Act authorizes about $52 billion in grants and loans for chip manufacturers, as well as a new, four-year 25% investment tax credit for chip making.

  • We have $1.5 million we don’t intend to ever use in retirement – how do we invest it if we plan on giving it to our kids one day?

    See: We have 25 years until retirement and are saving 25% of our income – are we doing it right? You’ve clearly thought out your cash flow in retirement and the tax consequences of your decisions, as well as your healthcare and housing situation. Advisers typically suggest investing your assets rather aggressively when they’re intended for the long-term, and considering you and your spouse are still young in retirement years, you could have decades to go until your kids actually get that money.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 1 Growth Stock Down More Than 90% to Buy Now

    The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has tumbled 29% from its high, sent into a downward spiral by the deteriorating macroeconomic environment. A combination of weak guidance, runaway inflation, and rising interest rates have left Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST) 93% off its high. Here's what you need to keep in mind about this growth stock.

  • Here's How Alphabet's Charts Shape Up After Its Big Stock Split

    Stock splits (and reverse splits) are part of the investing scene. In this daily bar chart of GOOGL, below, we can see that prices declined to a late May low and have made higher lows since that nadir. The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line has moved sideways after its low in late May. A sideways move in the OBV line suggests a balance between buyers and sellers and that is a small improvement over a decline.

  • General Electric reveals new details about its spin-off plans

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors break down General Electric’s spin-off plans.

  • Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them?

    When it comes to retirement savings, American workers have a lot of work to do. A recent Insured Retirement Institute survey found that workers between ages of 40 and 73 have insufficient retirement savings to cover their income needs, and they … Continue reading → The post Most Americans Are Behind on Retirement Savings – Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Air India Mega Deal, Embraer and E-Commerce: Air Show Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Airbus SE is growing more confident it can secure a landmark purchase of about 50 A350 wide-body jets from Air India Ltd. this week, while Boeing Co. works on a deal for as many as 150 737 Max jetliners for the carrier, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskChina Disputes Report Xi

  • Bezos-Backed Arrived Homes Released Its Largest Batch Of Single-Family Rental Offerings To Date

    The real estate investment platform Arrived Homes, backed by Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) founder Jeff Bezos, has launched its largest batch of new offerings with a total of 14 new single-family rental properties. Seven of the 14 rental homes hit the platform last week on July 13, with the remaining seven being available as of today. So far, five of the properties have been fully funded with a total value of about $1.4 million. The rental property investment platform allows individual investor

  • Nancy Pelosi’s husband buys millions worth of Nvidia stock ahead of chip-manufacturing bill vote

    Paul Pelosi bought as much $5 million worth of stock in software and computer chip company Nvidia in June.

  • Netflix Users are Leaving; 3 Rival Streamers Seeing Big Gains

    Netflix expects to lose 2 million subscribers this quarter, but they're not turning off their TVs.

  • BofA Survey Shows Full Investor Capitulation Amid Pessimism

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors slashed their exposure to risk assets to levels not seen even during the global financial crisis in a sign of full capitulation amid a “dire” economic outlook, according to Bank of America Corp.’s monthly fund manager survey.Most Read from BloombergThis Could Be the Start of a Dollar ‘Doom Loop’ Like No OtherGhana Declares First Marburg Virus Disease OutbreakA Goldman Legend, Crypto Star and Top Banker Warn of Next Big RiskChina Disputes Report Xi Invited Europe Heads to