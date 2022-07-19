Samsung's 1TB 980 Pro SSD with heatsink is cheaper than ever right now

Many PS5 owners were thrilled when Sony finally unlocked the console to accept expandable SSD storage last year. However, as we explained in our guide, adding extra space to the PS5 isn't as easy as buying the highest-capacity drive possible and installing it. You'll need a certain style of drive, plus a heatsink among other things. We've got a whole list of compatible SSDs that we like for the console, and one of our favorites that comes with a heatsink is down to its lowest price ever. The 1TB model of Samsung's 980 Pro SSD with heatsink is on sale for $140 right now, or 39 percent off its usual price. You'll find a similar discount on the 2TB version, which is 38 percent off and down to $250.

Buy Samsung 980 Pro (1TB, with heatsink) at Amazon - $140 Buy Samsung 980 Pro (2TB, with heatsink) at Amazon - $250

The 980 Pro is a good choice for the PS5 because it comes in an M.2 form factor and supports read speeds up to 7,000 MB/s. It also has a nickel coating plus a special thermal control algorithm that both help manage heat levels, and its 8.6mm housing helps it fit nicely into PS5 machines. You can also use Samsung's Magician software to do things like monitor drive health, optimize performance, receive updates and more. Considering $140 is the best price we've seen on the 1TB model with the heatsink, it's a good option for anyone looking for an all-in-one solution to their console storage needs. But if you'd prefer to DIY it a bit more, you can pick up a PS5-compatible heatsink for as low as $6 and the Samsung 980 Pro drive by itself for $120.

A couple of other PS5-compatible SSDs that we like are also on sale, so you have other options, too. PNY's XLR8 CS3040 in 1TB is 42 percent off and down to $105, and even at its normal price of $180, we considered it to be one of the best affordable drives out there for the console. There's actually a great deal on this drive with a heatsink, but it's not one that's compatible with the PS5. It'll work just fine for desktops and other systems, but you'll have to buy a different heatsink if you want to use this drive with the console. On the flip side, Seagate's 1TB FireCude 530 with a PS5-compatible heatsink is down to $170, which is only $10 more than its all-time low.

Buy PNY XLR8 CS3040 (1TB) at Amazon - $105 Buy Seagate FireCuda 530 (1TB, with heatsink) at Amazon - $170

