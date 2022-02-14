Samsung's 1TB T7 portable SSD is back down to a record low of $110

A number of Samsung storage gadgets are on sale right now, making it a good time to pick up an extra portable drive to keep in your bag, a microSD card for your tablet or console or even an SSD for your new PS5. Notably, Samsung's T7 portable SSD in 1TB is back down to its Black Friday price of $110, which is 35 percent less than usual. Also discounted are the Samsung 980 Pro SSD in 2TB, which is $150 off and down to $280, and the 128GB Pro Plus microSD card, which is nearly half off and down to $21.

The T7 is one of our favorite portable drives thanks to its fast speeds and pocket-friendly design. It supports reads speeds up to 1,050 MB/s and write speeds up to 1,000 MB/s, and it has ePCM technology and Dynamic Thermal Guard to control heat levels. It doesn't have a built-in fingerprint reader like the T7 Touch does, but otherwise its shock-resistant aluminum unibody is the same. It also works with a number of different devices thanks to the USB-C to C and USB-C to A cables that come with it, and its companion PC, Mac and Android apps.

If you're looking for a PlayStation 5-compatible SSD to store your game collection, Samsung's 2TB 980 Pro is a solid option. You can pick up the drive by itself for $280, which is an all-time-low price, or you can spring for the SSD with a heatsink (which you'll need to use it with the PS5) for $20 extra. It earned a spot on our list of preferred PS5 drives thanks to its reliability and and fast read and write speeds.

Those with Nintendo Switches should consider the 128GB Samsung Pro Plus microSD card, which is 48 percent off and down to only $21. If you plan on keeping your games library with you at all times, you'll need a microSD card to expand the paltry amount of onboard storage that the Switch comes with. This Samsung card comes with a USB adapter and supports sequential read speeds up to 160 MB/s and sequential write speeds up to 120 MB/s.

