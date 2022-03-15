Samsung's 2TB 980 Pro SSD drops to a new low of $250

If you're lucky enough to have gotten your hands on a PS5, you may be looking for a drive with which to expand your console's storage. We have a whole guide that explains how to do that and which SSDs are our favorites, and one of those drives is down to a new record low right now. Samsung's 980 Pro SSD in 2TB is on sale for $250, which is 42 percent off and $30 cheaper than its previous best price.

Buy Samsung 980 Pro (2TB) at Amazon - $250

The 980 Pro is one of Samsung's best SSDs with PCIe 4 connectivity and an M.2 2280 form factor. You can plug it into laptops and desktops if you're more of a PC gamer, but you'll need to provide a heatsink if you want to hook this drive up to the PS5. You can buy one separately, or grab the 980 Pro with one bundled for $300. We also like the 980 Pro's fast performance, supporting speeds up to 7,000 MB/s, and its nickel coating which should help control temperature levels.

A couple of other drives that made it into our PS5 storage guide are discounted as well. The Patriot Viper VP4300 in 2TB is on sale for $330 — just clip the on-page coupon for $50 off to get the lower final price. This is actually our favorite drive for the PS5 thanks to its sequential read speeds of up to 7,400 MB/s and two included heatsink options (aluminum and graphene). Also on sale is the Seagate FireCuda 530 in 1TB, which you can get for $190. This drive supports speeds up to 7,300 MB/s and also comes with a heatsink.

Buy Patriot Viper VP4300 (2TB) at Amazon - $330 Buy Seagate FireCuda 530 (1TB) at Amazon - $190

