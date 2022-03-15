U.S. markets close in 5 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,230.51
    +57.40 (+1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,307.58
    +362.34 (+1.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,824.14
    +242.92 (+1.93%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,959.45
    +17.73 (+0.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    94.59
    -8.42 (-8.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,909.50
    -51.30 (-2.62%)
     

  • Silver

    24.85
    -0.44 (-1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0991
    +0.0043 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.0990
    -0.0410 (-1.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3073
    +0.0070 (+0.53%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    118.1400
    -0.0420 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,025.25
    +103.98 (+0.27%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.46
    +5.19 (+0.60%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,137.16
    -56.31 (-0.78%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,346.48
    +38.63 (+0.15%)
     

Samsung's 2TB 980 Pro SSD drops to a new low of $250

Valentina Palladino
·Commerce Editor
·2 min read
Samsung

If you're lucky enough to have gotten your hands on a PS5, you may be looking for a drive with which to expand your console's storage. We have a whole guide that explains how to do that and which SSDs are our favorites, and one of those drives is down to a new record low right now. Samsung's 980 Pro SSD in 2TB is on sale for $250, which is 42 percent off and $30 cheaper than its previous best price.

Buy Samsung 980 Pro (2TB) at Amazon - $250

The 980 Pro is one of Samsung's best SSDs with PCIe 4 connectivity and an M.2 2280 form factor. You can plug it into laptops and desktops if you're more of a PC gamer, but you'll need to provide a heatsink if you want to hook this drive up to the PS5. You can buy one separately, or grab the 980 Pro with one bundled for $300. We also like the 980 Pro's fast performance, supporting speeds up to 7,000 MB/s, and its nickel coating which should help control temperature levels.

A couple of other drives that made it into our PS5 storage guide are discounted as well. The Patriot Viper VP4300 in 2TB is on sale for $330 — just clip the on-page coupon for $50 off to get the lower final price. This is actually our favorite drive for the PS5 thanks to its sequential read speeds of up to 7,400 MB/s and two included heatsink options (aluminum and graphene). Also on sale is the Seagate FireCuda 530 in 1TB, which you can get for $190. This drive supports speeds up to 7,300 MB/s and also comes with a heatsink.

Buy Patriot Viper VP4300 (2TB) at Amazon - $330 Buy Seagate FireCuda 530 (1TB) at Amazon - $190

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories