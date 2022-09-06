U.S. markets open in 5 hours 5 minutes

Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 falls to a new low

Steve Dent
·Contributing Reporter
·2 min read
Samsung

Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor M8 can act not only as a monitor with a webcam, but a smart TV as well thanks to the built-in speakers and support for cloud gaming and streaming platforms. Now, you can grab one for $590 ($110 to $140 off) at Amazon in white or green and $590 at Samsung in all colors. That beats the previous low price we saw earlier this year at Amazon.

Buy Samsung Smart Monitor M8 at Amazon - $590 Buy Samsung Smart Monitor M8 at Samsung - $590

As a computer display, the Smart Monitor M8 offers UHD (3,840 x 2,160) resolution at up to 60Hz, along with HDR10+. With a VA panel, it's decently bright at 400 nits, offers a 4-millisecond response time and displays up to a billion colors, with 99 percent sRGB coverage. Input-wise, you get USB-C and Micro HDMI 2.0 inputs, along with a USB-C charging interface. Finally, it has a a detachable SlimFit Cam for video calls, making it a solid choice for work or light content creation.

That's just the half of it, though. It's a WiFi-capable smart TV that supports Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and Apple TV, as well as cloud gaming platforms. It comes with built-in dual 5W speakers and a home hub that allows you to use it to control SmartThings-compatible IoT devices like lights and thermostats. It even has built-in support for Microsoft 365, so you can edit documents or browse the web without having to connect it to a computer.

Other features include the ability to change the angle and position with the high-adjustable stand, along with a game bar that makes it easy to switch between cloud services. Normally the white model sells for $700 and the color models for $730, so the latter (green at Amazon; green, pink and blue at Samsung) are a particularly good deal at $590.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter and subscribe to the Engadget Deals newsletter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

