Samsung's answer to AirPods might be wireless earbuds that wirelessly charge with the Galaxy S10

Samsung's upcoming Feb. 20 Unpacked event is going to be full of new product announcements.
While we expect the Galaxy S10 to be the headliner, Samsung's reportedly planning a few other surprise products such as new wireless earbuds that might better compete with Apple's increasingly popular AirPods.
A newly leaked photo from Winfuture.de, a German tech blog that's reliably published images and information for unreleased consumer tech products before, shows what appears to be Samsung Galaxy Buds wirelessly charging on a Galaxy S10. Read more...
