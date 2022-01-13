Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 are back on sale for $100

The release of the Galaxy Buds 2 last year showed Samsung's prowess when it comes to making solid wireless earbuds. The $150 buds pack a lot of premium features into a relatively affordable price point, making them a good option for those with tight budgets. The Buds 2 are an even better buy when you can get them on sale for $100, which is what Woot has them for right now. That's $50 off the normal rate and a return to a record low — but before you take the plunge, remember to check out Woot's return policy since it does differ significantly from that of its parent company, Amazon.

Buy Galaxy Buds 2 at Woot - $100

Samsung made its smallest and most comfortable earbuds yet with the Galaxy Buds 2. They're 15 percent smaller and 20 percent lighter than the Galaxy Buds+, which were already pretty comfy to begin with. You'll get roughly five hours of use from the buds before they need more juice, which isn't a battery life to write home about but it is on par with many competitors. The earbuds' case holds an additional three full charges and it supports wireless charging as well.

ANC and the adjustable ambient sound mode are two of the buds' biggest selling points. Samsung brought those features down from its higher-end earbuds and, while the ANC isn't as strong as what you'll find on something like the Galaxy Buds Pro, it still does a good job of blocking out environmental noises. That five-hour battery life mentioned above is with ANC turned on too, so you won't have to sacrifice in that respect when you want a couple of solid hours with fewer distractions.

All of those features make a pair of wireless earbuds that provide a lot of value to Android users at a decent price. Make no mistake, the Galaxy Buds 2 are best when paired with an Android device — while it's possible to use them with an iPhone, you'll be stuck with the default settings.

