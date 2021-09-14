Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 series is up to $400 off at Amazon

Samsung may not have added to the Galaxy Note lineup this year, but you can still get last year's excellent Note 20 series if you prefer big, slab-like phones to foldables. Amazon's running a sale right now on the entire series, knocking the Galaxy Note 20 5G down to $750 and the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G to $900. That's an all-time-low price on the Note 20 and only $25 more than the record-low on the Note 20 Ultra. The online retailer also has a daily deal today on Samsung SmartTags, so you could pick up one of the company's tiny Bluetooth trackers for only $20 to go with your new smartphone.

Buy Galaxy Note 20 5G at Amazon - $750 Buy Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 5G at Amazon - $900 Buy Samsung SmartTags at Amazon - $20

These are some of the biggest and boldest smartphones Samsung has made in recent years, with the Note 20 including a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED touchscreen and the Note 20 Ultra sporting a 6.9-inch Quad HD+ AMOLED screen. Both run on the same octa-core processor and support 5G connectivity, but the Note 20 Ultra has 12GB of RAM while the standard Note 20 has 8GB. Both also come with the Note series' signature S Pen for drawing, doodling and note-taking and that's one of the biggest selling point for these devices. The S Pen, while it hasn't changed much over the past few years, continues to be a solid stylus for Note handsets, with little lag time when writing on the smartphone's screen and gesture controls with features like Anywhere Actions.

While the Note series isn't for everyone, the Note 20 Ultra earned a score of 86 from us and we considered it to be Samsung's best big phone when it came out last year. It has excellent performance, a fantastic screen, a battery that lasted at least 12 hours on a single charge and a more thoughtful S Pen experience than previous generations. It's over the top in many ways, but a device like that is easier to justify when you can get it for much less than usual.

As for Samsung's SmartTags, they're the company's version of Tiles trackers and Apple's AirTags. You can attach one to things like your keys or slip one into your wallet to keep track of things via your smartphone. The companion app will show the tracker's last location and you can also use to to force the SmartTag to ring so you can follow the sound to your lost item. SmartTags are water-resistant and, unlike AirTags, they have a keyring hole so you can easily attach them to your things without buying additional accessories.

