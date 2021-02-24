Samsung's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra drops to $925 at Amazon for today only

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is still Samsung's biggest, baddest smartphone with features like a huge, fantastic screen, excellent battery life and that famous S Pen. The biggest issue we had with it was the gobsmacking $1,300 price, but right now it's possible to score one on Amazon for just $925.

Buy Galaxy Note 20 Ultra on Amazon - $925

The Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, especially the model in Mystic Bronze (black is also available) makes a strong statement just on the looks alone, thanks to the edge-to-edge wrap-around 6.9-inch screen, S Pen and huge camera module. It's also a top-spec phone with a Snapdragon 865 Plus chipset, 12GB RAM and 128GB of upgradeable storage, along with a 4,500mAh battery and a rear triple camera array including a 108-megapixel main camera. It supports 5G, of course, including sub-6 and mmWave support.

The main downsides are the fact that it's been surpassed, performance-wise, by the Galaxy S21 Ultra with a Snapdragon 888 chipset, plus we found it occasionally displayed inconsistent camera performance. This deal makes the price a whole lot more digestible, and while it's not quite the best we've seen, it's darn close. In any case, the sale lasts just one day (while supplies last), and you're not likely to see a much better one until (and unless) the Galaxy Note 21 comes along.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.