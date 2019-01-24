Samsung's Galaxy S10 may come with a cryptocurrency wallet

Twitter More

Samsung might be embracing crypto in a big way.

Photos posted by leaker of mobile things Ben Geskin allegedly show a Samsung Galaxy S10 feature called the "Samsung Blockchain KeyStore," which allows users to import a cryptocurrency wallet or create a new one.

The feature is located in the phone's "Biometrics and security" menu. Its description says "Samsung Blockchain KeyStore is a secure and convenient place for your cryptocurrency," and it appears to support only Ethereum at the moment.

The existence of such a feature was first reported by SamMobile, which claims the wallet will also support Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum-based ERC20 tokens. Read more...

