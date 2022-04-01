Samsung's Galaxy S22 is down to a record low of $700 at Amazon

Both Samsung and other retailers have offered a few ways to save when picking up one of the latest Galaxy smartphones, including offering a discount on higher storage models during the pre-order window. But Amazon's back now with a new discount — $100 off the Samsung Galaxy S22, bringing the 128GB model down to $700. The same discount applies to the 256GB versions, which are on sale for $750.

Buy Galaxy S22 (128GB) at Amazon - $700 Buy Galaxy S22 (256GB) at Amazon - $750

While the Galaxy S22 isn't a huge departure from last year's flagship phones, Samsung made some useful changes and welcomed upgrades this year. The handset's design remains attractive and now has Corning's Gorilla Glass Victus+ for added protection against drops and scratches. The S22 sports a lovely 6.1-inch 2,340 x 1,080 resolution touchscreen with a 120Hz variable refresh rate and an ultrasonic in-screen fingerprint reader, too. The panel is impressive, reaching up to 1,300 nits of brightness, and the new Vision Booster feature automatically ups things like color saturation and contrast depending on your environment. Plus, the fingerprint reader is really fast, so you'll never have to wait long for the device to unlock.

The S22's triple rear camera array takes sharp photos and much-improved images in low-light conditions. Even though we think Samsung's new Adaptive Pixel feature, which uses multi-frame image capture to combine high-quality pics with lower-res pixel-binned shots to create a final composite image, is a bit overhyped, the S22 still has some of the best cameras you can get on a smartphone at this price.

General performance is stellar as well thanks to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip inside the handset. You're also getting 5G support and a decent battery life. In our testing, the Galaxy S22 lasted just under 15 hours (if battery life is your biggest concern, you're better off going for the S22+, which lasted about 2.5 hours longer). Overall, if you're looking to upgrade to a new Android phone, the Galaxy S22 is one of the best out there right now — and it's even better at this sale price.

