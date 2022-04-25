Samsung's Galaxy S22 phones drop to new record lows at Amazon

Samsung's latest Galaxy S22 handsets are some of the best Android phones you can get right now, and Amazon has discounted the entire lineup. Each of the three S22 models is cheaper than usual, with the best savings being on the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the S22+ — both are $200 off, bringing them down to $1,000 and $800, respectively. The standard Galaxy S22 is $100 off and back down to an all-time low of $700. And if you decide to take the plunge, you can get $60 off the Galaxy Buds 2 if you buy the earbuds along with one of the S22 smartphones. Just click on the "extra savings" banner on the phones' product pages to see how to add both items to your cart.

Buy Galaxy S22 Ultra at Amazon - $1,000 Buy Galaxy S22+ at Amazon - $800 Buy Galaxy S22 at Amazon - $700

The Galaxy S22 Ultra is the best of the best coming from Samsung right now, and it marries a lot of features from the company's Note family with its flagship S lineup. It sports a 6.8-inch Super AMOLED touchscreen that has a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 1,750 nits. It also has the new "Vision Booster" feature, which automatically adjusts display brightness and contrast depending on how bright or dim your environment is. The phone runs on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processors, and the model on sale has 12GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

With the phone being so large, it has space for a built-in S Pen, which lets you take notes and doodle on the phone's screen. This is the main feature taken from the Note family, and power users will appreciate it. Samsung also improved the latency to 2.8 milliseconds, so writing with the S Pen will feel even more natural than it did before.

As far as cameras go, you're getting a 108-megapixel main sensor, a 12MP ultrawide shooter and two 10MP telephoto lenses, plus a host of improvements like auto-framing, better video stabilization, more accurate portrait blur and Samsung's new Adaptive Pixel feature. That's all to say you're getting a very capable camera setup that holds its own against those on the latest iPhones and Google smartphones.

Ultimately, the S22 Ultra is the handset to get if you want all of the latest features that Samsung has to offer in a smartphone. But if you're ok with a slightly smaller device and one that doesn't have perks like a built-in S Pen, either the S22 or S22+ will serve you well. We gave both smartphones a score of 87 for their lovely displays, strong performance and slick design. The S22+ has the added benefits of UWB and WiFi 6E connectivity, slightly faster WiFi speeds and a longer battery life. Considering this sale makes the S22+ only $100 more than the S22, it's a good opportunity to get a slightly more capable device without paying too much of a premium for it.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.