U.S. Markets open in 54 mins

Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are the best Android phones around

Daniel Howley
Technology Editor
Samsung’s Galaxy S9 is the best Android phone you can buy despite some hiccups.

Samsung and Apple. Apple (AAPL) and Samsung. Every year the tech behemoths play the same tit for tat game with their flagship smartphones: the Galaxy S series and iPhone. But with their handsets coming closer and closer to parity, the companies are turning to new tricks to distance their devices from each other.

With the iPhone X , Apple introduced its FaceID facial recognition scanner and augmented reality-powered Animojis. And now for the Galaxy S9, Samsung is trying to place its camera at center stage by adding a mechanical iris to capture better low-light photos.

But just as Apple copied some of Samsung’s features for the iPhone X, namely its edge-to-edge display and wireless charging, Samsung has copied features from Apple. Specifically, the S9 comes with Samsung’s new Intelligent Scan facial recognition and AR Emoji functions, which, you guessed it, ape Apple’s FaceID and Animojis, but with less than stellar results.

Despite that, the Galaxy S9 , and its larger stablemate the S9 Plus, offer more than enough performance and style to uphold Samsung’s position as one of the top smartphone makers in the world.

The more things change …

The 5.8-inch Galaxy S9 ($719) and 6.2-inch S9 Plus ($839) are essentially mirror copies of the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus . There are some very subtle differences up front, their upper and lower bezels are a bit slimmer, but outside of that, there aren’t any major changes. The power, volume, and Bixby buttons , the latter of which controls Samsung’s Bixby digital assistant, are all in the same place as they were on the S8 and S8 Plus and the S9 and S9 Plus are water-resistant like their predecessors.

Flip the phones over, though, and Samsung aficionados will notice one much-welcomed change: the fingerprint reader has been moved from next to the camera as it was on the S8, to just below it .

Samsung wisely chose to move the fingerprint reader to below the S9’s camera.

The previous layout was cumbersome to say the least. Each time I reached for the fingerprint reader, I’d end up running my finger across the camera’s lens. It also meant that the reader felt unnaturally high up on the phone. Most smartphone makers try to put the reader closer to the phone’s centerline to make it easier to reach.

The S9 and S9 Plus’ readers are far easier to reach and tap, and I haven’t found myself confusing it for the camera once. It sounds like a small change, but it makes a difference if you rely on the fingerprint reader to unlock your handset.

That’s not the only way you can unlock the S9, though. Samsung has also added an updated facial-recognition feature, called Intelligent Scan, that allows you to open your S9 or S9 Plus by looking at the handsets. It’s the same basic idea Apple uses for the iPhone X’s FaceID, but Samsung’s offering is less consistent than Apple’s.

Samsung’s Intelligence Scan works by alternating between using facial recognition and the phone’s iris scanner to detect that you are who you claim to be. Previous Samsung devices had facial recognition and iris scanning, but this is the first time they’ve been combined.

You’ll know the feature is active because a red light will illuminate above the phone’s display. I actually dislike seeing the light, since part of the fun of Apple’s FaceID is that it feels almost like magic when the phone would unlock with no indication of the techno-wizardry taking place behind the scenes.

An indicator light on the Galaxy S9 illuminates when Intelligent Scan is active.

I used the iPhone X for several months and can only think of a handful of times when FaceID hasn’t worked. Most of the time that involved situations like laying in bed or when there was too much direct sunlight to my back. But I’ve generally been able to hold the iPhone X in a variety of angles and it’s unlocked with ease.

Intelligent Scan worked well most of the time, but I ran into issues where it wouldn’t recognize my face and told me to hold the handset at eye level. It’s not like this happened all the time, but it was enough for me to take notice and made me want to use the phone’s fingerprint reader more than Intelligent Scan.

One area of smartphone design where Samsung has consistently excelled has been the company’s screens, and that’s no different with the Galaxy S9. The handset’s curved Super AMOLED display is as gorgeous as ever. Colors jump off the panel and blacks look perfectly empty. Apple’s iPhone X also has an AMOLED panel that’s certainly beautiful, but colors on the S9 looked deeper and more realistic.

The iPhone 8 and 8 Plus have LCD screens, which produce attractive colors, but aren’t nearly as rich as those found on the S9 or iPhone X.

Samsung has also added stereo speakers to both the S9 and S9 Plus. And they sound surprisingly good for smartphone speakers. Next to the iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X, the S9 and S9 Plus produced more vivid sound. At their max volume, the iPhones sounded somewhat tinny. I don’t expect most people will spend much time using the S9’s speakers, but they’ll definitely work in a pinch.

Shooting in the dark

Samsung wants the Galaxy S9’s standout feature to be its improved camera, and it largely succeeds. The S9 comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera that, for the first time on a Samsung device, has two aperture levels thanks to a mechanical iris that can increase or decrease the amount of light the cameras let in.

The idea is that the camera will let in less light in bright settings and allow more light in in dark settings. Photos I took using the S9 in my darkened living room looked clearer than those taken with the iPhone X, Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Pixel 2 or Samsung’s Galaxy S8. A picture of my cat sitting on his scratching post showed off his white coat and the fine lines separating tufts of fur. The S9 was even able to capture the subtle stripes in his grey fur.

The Galaxy S9’s low-light photos are stunning.

The iPhone X’s shot wasn’t nearly as clear as the S9’s and was noisier and couldn’t capture the cat’s stripes. The S8 and Pixel 2, however, were significantly worse, producing more pixelation than the X. Those results stayed consistent when I took photos of a pair of action figures and a person. I did, though, notice that the S9 and iPhone X’s flash shots were just about equal.

The iPhone X’s low-light shots aren’t terrible, but can’t match the S9’s.

The S9’s low-light shots aren’t without issue, though. When my cat moved with the lighting low my images turned into blurry messes. So don’t expect to get brilliant action shots in such settings.

Action shots taken with the S9 in low-light turned out blurry.

Outside, the S9’s produced fantastic photos of everything from trees and street signs to buildings and bicycles. Details were spot on and there was no pixelation to be found.

That said, Apple’s iPhone X produced more saturated colors than the S9. Normally, it’s Samsung’s phones that capture deeper colors, but the iPhone X does that job now, and it’s fantastic.

Images captured with the S9 were crisp and colorful.

This isn’t a difference that will make or break your buying decision. In fact, it’s so slight that you’d only notice it if you put the phone’s photos side-by-side. Still it’s worth noting for consumers who are extra particular about their phone’s cameras.

The iPhone X’s camera captured richer colors than the S9’s.

This time around, Samsung has also added a new super slow-motion mode to its camera. The feature, which can be triggered manually or automatically, lets you shoot short burst of slow-mo video that you can then turn into .gifs. When it works, the S9’s slo-mo videos will hypnotize you with how they turn the most insignificant movement into a seemingly new experience. Snow falling, pigeons flapping their wings, it all looks incredible.

The problem is, that the automatic mode is so finicky that if you don’t line up the motion perfectly with your camera and remain completely still, it won’t activate. I tried to get videos of pigeons flying away from pedestrians walking down the street, but never managed to succeed. Samsung showed off the feature during a demo of the S9, but that isn’t the same as a real-world scenario.

Thankfully, manual mode lets you shoot slo-mo video of whatever you want. But because the camera is capturing so many frames per second, you can’t record a ton of footage at once, only a few seconds.

Apple’s slo-mo video mode lets you continuously record video in slow motion giving you longer videos. It’s not nearly as slow as Samsung’s slo-mo videos, but I’d be able to record more content than go for the slower speed.

Samsung also equipped the S9 Plus with a dual-lens camera setup for telephoto images. The S9 only gets a single lens.

Augmenting reality

Like the iPhone X’s Animoji feature, which uses the phone’s front camera to transform your face into an emoji that moves with your actions, Samsung is rolling out an augmented reality emoji of its own called AR Emoji.

AR Emoji uses the S9’s front camera to copy your facial movements onto an animated emoji in real time. But Samsung’s AR Emojis aren’t nearly as fluid as Apple’s Animojis. There’s something about the way the AR Emojis move and their mouths don’t quite match up with your speech as well as Apple’s Animojis.

Then there is the ability to create your own AR Emojis. Instead of using an animated rabbit or cat, you can make an AR Emoji that resembles you. At least it’s supposed to resemble you. Everyone I tried using the feature with ended up with an AR Emoji homonculus. None of the AR Emojis we created looked much like us at all. Sure, mine had a beard and I could add glasses, but it could have been any other white guy with glasses and a beard.

My AR Emoji looks nothing like me.

Where Samsung’s augmented reality software succeeds is with its Bixby Vision feature. Using the company’s Bixby assistant, you can do things like translate text into English, or another language; virtually try on makeup and look at a plate of food and get an approximation of its nutritional value.

The real-time translation was particularly impressive, as it was able to read both printed and handwritten text and then lay the English translation on top of it. You can also translate English into other languages, which can be helpful if you’re in a foreign country and are trying to communicate with someone. Google has a similar feature, but Samsung’s was still amazing to see.

Bixby Vision Makeup lets you virtually try on different types of makeup ranging from lipstick and eyeliner to foundation and flush. When you find the look that you like, you can tap the Makeup button and automatically purchase the appropriate styles from Sephora or Covergirl. I’m not one to wear makeup too often, but after using this feature, I think I might make it part of my everyday morning routine.

This is definitely the color for me.

The one problem I noticed with the feature is that you can’t smile or really move your face very much while trying on the makeup. That’s a bit of a bummer since I desperately wanted to take a screenshot of myself making a duck face with hot pink lipstick. Oh well.

Bixby Vision Makeup makes it easy to virtually try on and then purchase makeup.

Bixby Vision food is also a surprisingly helpful addition to the S9’s camera portfolio. One of the problems with tracking the kind of food you’re eating with apps is that meals like salads, or mixed nuts are hard to log. With Bixby Vision Food, you simply point the camera at a plate and it will tell you the nutritional value of what you’re eating.

I pointed the camera at everything from an apple to a plate of mixed nuts, and it was able to accurately provide me with the amount of the item I should eat. Bixby Vision wasn’t always right on its first attempt at identifying a food, but it always provided additional guesses for what the food might be, which usually nailed it.

Now I can feel even worse about overeating. Thanks, Samsung!

Now I can feel even worse about overeating. Thanks, Samsung! Performance and battery life
The S9 and S9 Plus pack 8-core processors, but the S9 only comes with 4GB of RAM, while the S9 Plus gets 6GB. That’s the first time Samsung has decided to gift its larger handset with a performance boost over its smaller brethren. That said, I didn’t notice any issues while using the S9. Apps ran smoothly and games looked great.

The S9 and S9 Plus also come with your choice of 64GB, 128GB or 256GB of storage, as well as a microSD card slot for additional space. In other words, you shouldn’t run out of storage space with either handset.

Samsung has loaded the S9 and S9 Plus with the latest version of its Android overlay, and while it looks great, I still prefer using basic Android versus any manufacturer’s modified version of the operating system. Sure apps look fine, but Google’s always seem more fleshed out, while Samsung’s are too busy.

As far as battery life goes, my original S9 review unit seemed to have issues with its battery which caused it to deplete faster than normal. Samsung assured me that my device likely had some kind of problem and sent me a replacement unit to address the issue. I’ll update this review with my experience with that device when I test it.

Should you get it?

Samsung’s Galaxy S9, and S9 Plus, are incredible phones, and easily capture the crown as the best Android devices out there. It’s low-light camera bests the competition’s, its Bixby Vision Food, Makeup and Translation are welcome additions, and its display and performance are top-notch. There are some missteps, though, with the AR Emoji and finicky Intelligent Scan, but they can be overlooked since you’re not likely to ever use AR Emoji and the handset still has a fingerprint reader.

If Samsung relied solely on Intelligent Scan to unlock the phone, that would be a major issue, but having to tap the sensor every now and then isn’t a huge problem.

Still, I don’t think this is the phone that will convince Apple fans to ditch the iPhone, especially when the iPhone X is such a fantastic device.

If you’re looking for an Android phone, the S9 is the way to go. If you’re beholden to Apple, stick with your X.

More from Dan:

Email Daniel Howley at dhowley@yahoo-inc.com; follow him on Twitter at @DanielHowley.
Follow Yahoo Finance on FacebookTwitterInstagram, and LinkedIn

  • McDonald's Is Flipping Its Arches Upside Down in Honor of Remarkable Women
    Lifestyle
    Time

    McDonald's Is Flipping Its Arches Upside Down in Honor of Remarkable Women

    No, you’re not living in a very literal Upside Down: the iconic golden arches of some McDonald’s franchises across the country will be flipped on March 8 as a nod to International Women’s Day, that’s all. It’s a “celebration of women everywhere,” a McDonald’s spokesperson told Business Insider, and it’s a first in the brand’s history “in honor of the extraordinary accomplishments of women everywhere and especially in our restaurants.” The gesture will go beyond the outdoor signs, including all of the fast food brand’s social media logos in the M-to-W changeup. McDonald’s will not be the only brand to make a statement in honor of the holiday, of course: already, Barbie has released a line of commemorative dolls representing history-making women, and Google is making its own play for telling women’s stories.

  • Cramer's strategy session: What it'll take for me to come around on GE
    Business
    CNBC

    Cramer's strategy session: What it'll take for me to come around on GE

    "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer talks General Electric and sell-off threats in a strategy session with callers. Cramer specifies what it'll take for GE to get back on his good side. CNBC's Jim Cramer has a laundry list of requirements for the struggling General Electric GE to get back in his good graces.

  • We Just Got One More Clue About Amelia Earhart's Final Resting Place
    Science
    Time

    We Just Got One More Clue About Amelia Earhart's Final Resting Place

    The legendary pilot Amelia Earhart famously disappeared during an ill-fated attempt to fly around the world in 1937. Earhart’s last whereabouts remain unknown, but a new study adds weight to one of the most popular theories about her final resting place. New analysis from University of Tennessee anthropology professor Richard Jantz, however, is giving new life to the old theory.

  • Jennifer Garner Breaks Silence on Her Epiphany at the Oscars
    Celebrity
    Time

    Jennifer Garner Breaks Silence on Her Epiphany at the Oscars

    Jennifer Garner’s sudden freakout while applauding at the 90th Academy Awards has become an instant meme, and luckily it appears that the A-list actress sees the funny side of the Jennifer Garner epiphany. Garner, 45, took to social media on Monday night to post three consecutive videos of the meme on her Instagram Story, each accompanied by a different, hilarious voiceover. The Jennifer Garner shocked face meme features the former Alias star clapping during the Oscars ceremony, before her face abruptly falls and her expression becomes shocked, as though she’s experiencing a sudden epiphany.

  • Range Rover Unveils a $295,000 Supercharged Coupe
    Business
    Fortune

    Range Rover Unveils a $295,000 Supercharged Coupe

    Land Rover unveiled something rather unexpected for the famously off-road brand: A coupe. The Range Rover SV Coupe displayed Tuesday at the Geneva Auto Show is a two-door SUV that costs $295,000 and will be limited to 999 units made. Land Rover is calling it the world’s first full-size luxury SUV Coupe.

  • Australian diplomat that prompted Russia probe linked to Clintons
    World
    Fox Business Videos

    Australian diplomat that prompted Russia probe linked to Clintons

    FOX Business national security strategist Sebastian Gorka on the report that an Australian diplomat’s tip about a Trump aide helped arrange a large donation to the Clinton Foundation.

  • 4 Common Misconceptions About Working From Home
    Lifestyle
    Motley Fool

    4 Common Misconceptions About Working From Home

    The thing to remember about working from home, though, is that technically speaking, you're always at work. As such, you may come to find that you put in more hours once you move over to that arrangement than you did when you reported to an office. You're still going to be held to the same standard as far as your performance goes, and if your boss notices your productivity wane, you can bet on having that work-from-home privilege revoked.

  • Bitcoin’s Tokyo Whale Sold $400 Million and He’s Not Done Yet
    Business
    Bloomberg

    Bitcoin’s Tokyo Whale Sold $400 Million and He’s Not Done Yet

    The Tokyo attorney and bankruptcy trustee for the now-defunct Mt. Gox exchange disclosed on Wednesday that he sold about $400 million of Bitcoin and Bitcoin Cash since late September. Kobayashi, who’s liquidating the tokens on behalf of Mt. Gox creditors, has another $1.9 billion to offload. Once the world’s biggest Bitcoin exchange, Mt. Gox filed for bankruptcy protection four years ago after disclosing that it lost 850,000 Bitcoins, then worth about $500 million.

  • A third of guns in the US are imported, and foreign sellers want a say on gun control
    News
    Quartz

    A third of guns in the US are imported, and foreign sellers want a say on gun control

    American gun manufacturers aren’t the only firms that want gun laws to remain lenient: The US imports about a third of its firearms, most of which are made by companies headquartered in Europe, according to data from Small Arms Analytics. Austria, home of the 55-year-old gun maker Glock, accounts for many of the handguns brought into the US, at some 1.2 million in 2017. (Austria is also one of the rare European countries in which citizens are permitted to buy firearms for self defense.) Croatia, Italy, and Germany are also among the top five handgun exporters to America. Gun makers like Glock and the Swiss-German firm Sig Sauer have production facilities in the US as well. Glock’s pistols are

  • Here's Why People Are Turning Their Backs on iPhone X
    Technology
    Fortune

    Here's Why People Are Turning Their Backs on iPhone X

    Apple’s iPhone X hasn’t sold as well as the tech giant has hoped, according to recent news reports. In a note to investors on Monday, Piper Jaffray analyst Michael Olson released the results of a survey of 1,500 iPhone owners about why they haven’t upgraded to iPhone X. According to Apple news site PED3.0, which earlier reported on the findings, Olson found that 44% of people who didn’t upgrade said that they balked at the idea because their current “iPhone works fine.” Meanwhile, 31% of respondents said that the iPhone X, which starts at $999, is too expensive. The Phone X, which premiered last year, comes with an all-new design and the biggest phone screen Apple has ever offered at 5.8 inches.

  • The Bachelor Recap: Arie Proposes, but Becca Gets the Ultimate Revenge
    Entertainment
    Time

    The Bachelor Recap: Arie Proposes, but Becca Gets the Ultimate Revenge

    On The Bachelor, Arie’s journey to find love has taken a strange detour. “I feel a little bit like a monster right now,” said Arie and the world nodded in agreement. There has been a lot of fall-out from Arie’s public take-backsies.

  • Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle
    Business
    Reuters

    Pressure mounts on Airbus A330 in widebody order battle

    Imminent airline decisions on $10 billion of wide-body plane orders could influence the fate of Airbus' A330neo even before the recently upgraded jet completes flight trials, industry sources said. A Tuesday announcement from Hawaiian Airlines that it had dropped its order of six Airbus A330neos in favor of 10 787-9 Dreamliner jets by rival Boeing was a sharp blow to the suffering wide-body program. American Airlines said in January it was reviewing the Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner and shorter-range Airbus A330-900, which is in test flights before entering service this summer.

  • Mexico, Canada and others may be exempted from US tariffs
    Politics
    Associated Press

    Mexico, Canada and others may be exempted from US tariffs

    The White House said Wednesday that Mexico, Canada and other countries may be spared from President Donald Trump's planned steel and aluminum tariffs under national security "carve-outs," a move that could soften the blow amid threats of retaliation by trading partners and dire economic warnings from lawmakers and business groups. Peter Navarro, Trump's trade and manufacturing adviser, said in an interview on Fox Business that the tariffs would go into effect within about 15 to 30 days and the proclamation the president intends to sign would include a clause that would not immediately impose tariffs on Canada and Mexico.

  • Delta gets boost from Air Berlin collapse in Germany
    Business
    Reuters

    Delta gets boost from Air Berlin collapse in Germany

    U.S. carrier Delta Air Lines is picking up business on routes from Germany to the United States following the collapse of Air Berlin, executives said on Wednesday. "The capacity that was taken out by Air Berlin hasn't been filled entirely," Germany, Switzerland and Austria sales manager Thomas Brandt told Reuters at the ITB travel fair in Berlin. Brandt said load factors, a measure of how full planes are, had been "fantastic" and that Delta had upped the amount of flying it does from Duesseldorf, an Air Berlin hub, as a result.

  • Family Stabbed in Vienna Knife Attack, Police Say
    World
    Time

    Family Stabbed in Vienna Knife Attack, Police Say

    Vienna police said the attack happened at about 7:45 p.m. on Praterstrasse in the heart of Vienna. “According to eyewitnesses a man has attacked three persons — a man, his wife and their adult daughter,” police spokesman Patrick Maierhofer told The Associated Press. Witness Silvia Franke said she was about 100 meters (330 feet) away when the incident happened.

  • Cramer: The wrong stocks are going up—here's what it mean...
    Business
    CNBC Videos

    Cramer: The wrong stocks are going up—here's what it mean...

    Jim Cramer warns investors about the strength in cloud-based technology stocks.

  • 10 High-Dividend Stocks to Buy When the Market Is Blue
    Finance
    InvestorPlace

    10 High-Dividend Stocks to Buy When the Market Is Blue

    President Donald Trump ran on a ticket of making America great again. With enthusiasm overshooting rationality, however, high-dividend stocks are suddenly looking very attractive to investors. Throughout President Trump’s administration, the U.S. dollar index has veritably tanked, losing nearly 12% since his inauguration.

  • Car Slammed Into Pregnant Broadway Star as She Crossed the Street, Killing Her 4-Year-Old Daughter
    News
    Time

    Car Slammed Into Pregnant Broadway Star as She Crossed the Street, Killing Her 4-Year-Old Daughter

    Tony-winner Ruthie Ann Blumenstein, whose stage name is Ruthie Ann Miles, was hospitalized after being hit by a car on Monday. According to NBC 4 New York, Blumenstein, who is pregnant, along with two other adults and two children were struck in an intersection in the neighborhood of Park Slope in Brooklyn. The two children, 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein and 1-year-old Joshua Lew, were killed.

  • Could Cypress Semiconductor Be a Millionaire Maker Stock?
    Business
    Motley Fool

    Could Cypress Semiconductor Be a Millionaire Maker Stock?

    Back in February 2016, Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ: CY) hit an all-time low of $6.55 on concerns about its declining gross margins. Shares of Cypress have nearly tripled since then, but the chipmaker still has a fairly low enterprise value of $6.6 billion. What does Cypress Semiconductor do?

  • Why Did AMD Stock Pop on Wednesday Morning?
    Business
    Zacks

    Why Did AMD Stock Pop on Wednesday Morning?

    After starting the day relatively flat, shares of Advanced Micro Devices AMD suddenly popped more than 8% in morning trading Wednesday. The sudden spike seems to be linked to an unsubstantiated rumor that the trendy chipmaker could be the subject of a takeover.

  • Business
    Forbes

    How This Female CEO Became A Billionaire By Taking On Her Former Employer

    Arista Network's breakneck growth has made its CEO Jayshree Ullal, pictured here in 2014, a billionaire. One of Cisco's former employees is giving the technology behemoth a run for its money. A decade ago, Cisco star executive Jayshree Ullal jumped ship to a no-name rival, Arista Networks, and began nabbing business from big-name customers like Microsoft and Facebook.

  • Finance
    InvestorPlace

    Chesapeake Energy Corporation Stock Isn’t Even Speculation Worthy

    Chesapeake Energy stock has been on a wild ride, hitting a low of $2 in 2016 when oil prices hit $25 per barrel, but then surged up to $7, before landing back near $2.50 before earnings. When it comes to Chesapeake Energy, earnings seemed to deliver encouraging news until you break them down.

  • Exxon tries to sell Wall Street on growth plan, but shares drop
    Finance
    Reuters

    Exxon tries to sell Wall Street on growth plan, but shares drop

    Exxon Mobil Corp on Wednesday laid out a goal to double annual earnings by 2025 through heavier investments in a bid to allay investor fears that the world's largest publicly traded oil producer has seen its best days. Exxon was once the industry's profit and cash-flow leader, but sagging output and a sliding share price have pushed total return, or share appreciation plus dividends, into negative territory over the last five years, according to Thomson Reuters data. By comparison, total returns are up 16 percent for Chevron Corp and 40 percent for Royal Dutch Shell Plc .

  • What Trump is missing on jobs
    Business
    Yahoo Finance

    What Trump is missing on jobs

    You’re not likely to hear President Trump say much about lab technicians, car mechanics, veterinarians, nurses, social workers or security consultants. Trump, of course, glorifies manly, industrial-era jobs. “From Bush 1 to present, our Country has lost more than 55,000 factories [and] 6,000,000 manufacturing jobs,” Trump tweeted on March 7.

  • Bitcoin Steadies Amid U.S., Japan Regulatory Clampdown Concern
    Business
    Bloomberg

    Bitcoin Steadies Amid U.S., Japan Regulatory Clampdown Concern

    Bitcoin steadied after two days of losses as investors weighed the impact of a clampdown on cryptocurrency exchanges in Japan and renewed regulatory scrutiny of the venues in the U.S. The biggest virtual currency was flat at just under $10,000 as of 8:38 a.m. in London, after earlier slumping more than 4 percent during Asia trading hours. It has dropped about 10 percent this week. Japan’s Financial Services Agency ordered two exchanges to halt operations for a month and penalized four others on Thursday, just hours after a warning from the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that many online trading platforms should register with the agency. The moves are the latest in a series of efforts