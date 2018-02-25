Samsung's Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus bring major camera improvements

Samsung’s Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are here. Sure, the leaks have ensured that we already know what the handsets look like, but there’s a big difference between seeing a photo of a smartphone and actually using it.

The S9 and S9 Plus are the big follow-ups to the S8 and S8 Plus, naturally, and face formidable competition in Apple’s (AAPL) iPhone 8, 8 Plus and X (pronounced 10). They’re strikingly familiar looking, but offer major improvements to one of the most essential components of a smartphone: their cameras.

More of the same, in a good way

Put the Galaxy S9 and Galaxy S8 next to each other and you’ll have a heck of a time trying to tell them apart. Samsung has kept the same design language from last year’s models, and that’s, well, not a bad move. After all, the S8 is a stunning device. What’s more, this isn’t as big of a release for Samsung as the completely redesigned iPhone X was for Apple, so there’s no particular impetus to make major changes.

Would I have liked a new design? Absolutely. It’s a disappointment that there isn’t much of a change here. But it’s not something that will hurt the S9 and S9 Plus’ eventual sales.

The S9 and S9 Plus bring more of the same in terms of design with some slight, but welcome, changes. More

There are some minor changes to how the new handsets’ look, of course. Samsung said it made the S9’s and S9 Plus’ bezels a bit thinner than their predecessors and, by the grace of God, the company decided to move the fingerprint sensor away from the camera and down to the center of the phone’s rear.

This will make it far easier to use the reader without mistaking it for the camera. It also ensures you can reach the reader without having to stretch your finger across the phone’s back panel.

The S9 and S9 Plus, which are powered by Google’s (GOOG, GOOGL) Android OS, also get the same screen size as the S8 and S8 Plus. The S9 comes with a 5.8-inch Super AMOLED screen, while the S9 Plus gets a 6.2-inch Super AMOLED panel. Samsung says it made the S9’s and S9 Plus’ displays brighter than the S8’s and S8 Plus’, but I wasn’t able to test that on my own.

Lights, camera, emoji

Samsung’s biggest improvements to the Galaxy S9 and S9 Plus are the handsets’ cameras. Interestingly, Samsung chose to give the S9 Plus a dual-lens shooter, while leaving the S9 with a single lens. So far, it seems as though the additional lens will only be used for Bokeh-style photos, though.

Both the S9’s and S9 Plus’ cameras feature mechanical apertures that physically open and close depending on the type of lighting in which you’re shooting. Samsung says the cameras uses a mechanical dual aperture of F1.5 and F2.4. The company claims that this increases the amount of light the camera can capture by 28%.

In one demonstration a Samsung spokesperson pointed the camera into a cylinder that was almost completely dark. The camera, however, was able to use the minuscule amount of light inside to capture an image of the inside of the tube: an image of a roundabout.

The S9 Plus gets a new dual-camera setup around back. More

The S9 and S9 Plus also get improvements to their low-light image clarity. Usually, when you take a picture in poor lighting the resulting image is noisy and distorted. Samsung says it addressed this by using what it calls multiframe noise reduction. The phones take three sets of four frames from your photos and then interpolate them to get a noticeably clearer image than those taken by Samsung’s previous generation phones.

