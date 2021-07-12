Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked line-up seemingly revealed in extensive leak
The latest in a series of leaks ahead of Samsung's upcoming Unpacked event is the most comprehensive yet. We already had a firm grasp on what to expect — folding phones, a couple of Wear OS smartwatches and new earbuds were outed — but now we can see more of the new products including new color variants. Prominent leaker Evan Blass has tweeted a bunch of GIFs of the purported Samsung devices set to make their debut at the virtual event, expected to take place August 11th.
On display are the foldable Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3, which Blass previously shared pics of in late June; the Galaxy S21 FE, Samsung's follow-up to the solid sub-$700 phone that was glimpsed in April; the Galaxy Watch 4 and Galaxy Watch 4 Classic smartwatches that were leaked recently, too; and the Galaxy Buds 2, the latest addition to the company's growing range of wireless earbuds.
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021
— Evan Blass (@evleaks) July 10, 2021
If history is anything to go by, we'll probably see more leaks and teasers (including from Samsung itself) in the run-up to Unpacked. By the time the actual event rolls around, you should be well-versed on what to expect.