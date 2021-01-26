U.S. markets open in 1 hour 54 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,852.00
    +3.50 (+0.09%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,935.00
    +67.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,479.25
    +3.75 (+0.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,166.70
    +5.70 (+0.26%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    53.05
    +0.28 (+0.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,854.30
    -0.90 (-0.05%)
     

  • Silver

    25.49
    +0.01 (+0.02%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.2148
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.0400
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.07
    +1.16 (+5.29%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3698
    +0.0022 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    103.7640
    +0.0080 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,689.13
    -679.15 (-2.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    639.56
    -7.77 (-1.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,694.02
    +55.17 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,546.18
    -276.11 (-0.96%)
     

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 ECG tracking comes to 31 more countries

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

Samsung has announced that it’s expanding the ECG and blood pressure tracking features in its latest Galaxy Watch models to the UK and Europe, along with Chile, Indonesia and the UAE for 31 new countries in total. So far, the function has only been approved in South Korea and the US, so approval in the EU and other countries will make the app available to many more folks.

Users in those regions will get access to the Samsung Health Monitor app, which can be used with Galaxy Watch 3 and Watch Active 2 devices to monitor your blood pressure and ECG. The latter setting can tell you if your heart rhythm is normal (sinus) or beats irregularly (AFib). Meanwhile, the blood pressure sensor can tell you if your tension is too high, a sign of potential health issues.

We called the Galaxy Watch 3 “the best non-Apple smartwatch,” but health-wise, it’s arguably at least on par. Apple’s Watch has no built-in blood pressure monitoring capability, but the Galaxy Watch 3 (and the Watch Active 2) can do that using pulse wave analysis (after you calibrate it with a traditional cuff). Both offer ECG capability. The Health Monitor app, along with the ECG and blood pressure monitoring, will roll out to users starting February 4th.

Latest Stories

  • Goldman Sachs warns of a dangerous bubble in these 39 stocks

    Goldman Sachs sounds the alarm on some very hot tech stocks.

  • Verizon tops earnings expectations, gives upbeat profit outlook

    Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. were off 0.3% in premarket trading Tuesday despite fourth-quarter results that exceeded analyst expectations.

  • From GameStop to Blackberry, here's why the shorts are getting squeezed: Morning Brief

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Tuesday, January 26, 2021.

  • Johnson & Johnson Tops Q4 Earnings Forecast; Will Publish Vaccine Update 'Soon'

    Johnson & Johnson CEO Alex Gorsky said the group "continues to progress our COVID-19 vaccine candidate and look forward to sharing details from our Phase 3 study soon."

  • How To Generate $100,000 Of Retirement Income, Without Selling Your Principal

    Your retirement savings are $1 million. You want $100,000 of yearly retirement income, including Social Security. Is that doable without tons of risk?

  • Millennials Love 5 Overlooked Stocks That Are Beating Tesla

    Millennials still love Tesla — it's their favorite S&P 500 stock — but they're actually making much more money on their five other top picks.

  • 7 Best Vanguard Funds for Retirement

    A mix of choices for investorsMutual funds can help diversify your retirement portfolio, whether you're looking for growth through equity exposure or dividend income. Vanguard has a reputation for offering low-cost index funds and exchange-traded funds to help investors achieve their retirement goals.

  • 'This is not normal' - Wall Street grows wary of stock bubbles

    Growing concerns about stock bubbles on Wall Street are sparking fears of a pullback, highlighted by the wild ride for shares such as GameStop Corp. A flood of money supply, ultra-low or zero interest rates and COVID-19 vaccine rollouts have sparked a "buy everything" rally, helping world stocks add a whopping $33 trillion in value from their lows of last March. Surges in share prices of some loss-making firms, red-hot public markets and amateur investors chasing stocks have drawn concern as the benchmark S&P 500 has gained more than 70% since March.

  • General Electric Misses Q4 Earnings Forecast, But Sees Solid 2021 Industrial Cash Flows; Shares Jump

    GE said industrial cash flows for the 2021 year should rise to between $2.5 billion and $4.5 billion, delivering on a key commitment from CEO Larry Culp.

  • $1,000, 5 Years Later: How Much Would General Electric Stock Be Worth?

    Investors who have owned stocks since 2016 generally have experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return in the past five years is 121.4%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. GE’s Trainwreck: One of the worst-performing, high-profile U.S. stocks of the past five years has been industrial giant General Electric Company (NYSE: GE). GE has been one of the blue chip stocks in the U.S. market for over a century and was one of the original Dow Jones Industrial Average components. But a difficult energy environment coupled with some questionable accounting, ill-timed investments and poor balance sheet management created a perfect storm for GE investors in recent years. At the beginning of 2016, GE shares were trading at around $30. They topped out at around $33 in mid-2016 and traded mostly above the $28 level through mid-2017. Then the bottom fell out. From that point, the stock plummeted ceaselessly for the next 18 months or so, as profits evaporated, growth stalled and the company slashed its dividend and reported major write-downs associated with its dubious past accounting practices. The stock eventually bounced at the $6.66 level in late 2018 on optimism that the worst of GE’s struggles were finally in the past. Related Link: Here's How Much Investing ,000 In Intel Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today GE In 2021, Beyond: GE peaked at $13.26 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic sell-off, which pushed the stock back down to $5.48 in March, its low point of the past five years. GE has since rebounded to above $11. The company paid a $200 million settlement to the SEC in late 2020, seemingly closing the book on its accounting issues. GE investors that bought and held on through a volatile five-year period still took a huge hit. In fact, $1,000 worth of GE stock bought in 2016 would be worth about $454 today, assuming reinvested dividends. Looking ahead, analysts expect GE to continue to recover in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 17 analysts covering the stock is $13 suggesting 18.3% upside from current levels. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaThis Day In Market History: Dow Hits Dot-Com Bubble Peak33 Blue Chip Companies That Are Suspending Campaign Donations After Capitol Insurrection© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Your next stimulus check: Congress to speed along $1,400 payments this week

    Speaker Pelosi and other leaders want quick approval. How soon could you get more money?

  • 9 Tech Stocks to Buy Under a Biden Presidency

    Bank of America has high hopes for these tech stocks.Tech stocks have led the stock market higher for more than a decade.

  • Johnson & Johnson promises 2021 profit jump, vaccine data "soon"

    Johnson & Johnson, which runs a large medical device business in addition to its pharmaceuticals unit, forecast 2021 adjusted profit of between $9.40 and $9.60 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $8.99 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. The company's fourth-quarter profit fell 56.7% to $1.74 billion.

  • 2 Biotech Stocks Wells Fargo Says Are Ready to Bounce

    The biotech sector has started the year with a bang. The industry benchmark, iShares NASDAQ Biotechnology ETF (IBB), is up ~11% so far in January -- far better than the S&P 500's 3% return. Covering the sector for Wells Fargo, 5-star analyst Jim Birchenough is upbeat about what he sees. “Overall, we see roughly 20% to 30% additional upside for the sector by historical metrics and would argue that accelerating pace of innovation and greater pipeline de-risking should ultimately support higher returns on investment,” Birchenough noted. An environment like that will be manna from heaven for any investor interested in pharmaceutical stocks; an improved political climate will just add some icing to this cake. “While a split House and Senate supporting continued legislative inertia would have been best received, in terms of maintaining a positive status quo for biotechnology growth, we believe that value proposition for emerging biotechnology therapeutics should win-out under any administration and House/Senate mix,” Birchenough added. With this in mind, we wanted to check out some of Wells Fargo's recent picks in the biotech space to see if the investment firm could steer us towards any game-changers. After running the tickers through TipRanks’ database, we found out that two recently scored Buy ratings from the rest of the Street, enough to earn a “Strong Buy” consensus rating. Karuna Therapeutics (KRTX) We will start with Karuna Therapeutics, a specialty pharma company whose focus is mental health. Specifically, Karuna works on the development of new drugs for the treatment of schizophrenia and dementia-related psychoses (DRP). With a potential patient base exceeding 2.7 million people, this is a large market. And the state of current treatment options is widely considered less than satisfactory. Medication side effects are severe, while therapeutic effects are less than desired. This leaves an opening for a company that can put a new, more effective, treatment on the market. Karuna is currently enrolling the pivotal Phase 3 EMERGENT-2 Study of its leading drug candidate, KarXT, for the treatment of acute psychosis in adults with schizophrenia. KarXT has showed a differentiated safety profile and efficacy in Phase 2 data. Furthermore, Phase 1b data in healthy elderly volunteers for DRP remain on track for 2Q21. This solid pipeline, with a new drug in multiple studies to treat several aspects of a serious disorder, has piqued Wells Fargo's interest. Covering KRTX for the firm, analyst Jacob Hughes writes, “Karuna Therapeutics is our top idea in 2021. While KRTX shares have had an impressive run... we see a very attractive setup for the stock over the next couple years and several important catalysts in 2021 to drive the shares higher… We think the pipeline has been de-risked and we like the risk/reward at these levels as the value of KarXT is proved out.” To this end, Hughes rates the stock an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his $163 price target implies an upside of ~59% for the coming year. (To watch Hughes’ track record, click here) It’s not often that the analysts all agree on a stock, so when it does happen, take note. KRTX's Strong Buy consensus rating is based on a unanimous 6 Buys. The stock’s $138.80 average price target suggests a 35% upside from the current share price of $102.80. (See KRTX stock analysis on TipRanks) Zymeworks, Inc. (ZYME) Vancouver-based Zymeworks is a clinical stage biotech involved in researching new drugs for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune disorders, and inflammatory diseases. The company focuses on biotherapeutics, drugs precisely engineered for their target diseases. The company’s lead candidate, zanidatamab, has indications for biliary tract cancer, breast cancer, and gastroesophageal adenocarcinoma. The drug is in Phase 1/2 testing for these cancers. Zymeworks’ second clinical candidate, ZW49, like zanidatamab, is an HER2 bispecific antibody in early stage study as a solid tumor treatment. Initial data will be presented at an investor event on January 27. Based on Zymeworks’ recent study results, Wells Fargo’s Jim Birchenough writes, “[We] expect zanidatamab to differentiate from current HER2 standards by virtue of depth of response in both refractory and frontline patients and to attract a prominent partner to pursue neoadjuvant and adjuvant breast cancer studies, and for ZW49 go-forward dose to demonstrate consistent responses to support further development, with upside potential from additional dose escalation.” In line with his bullish stance, Birchenough rates ZYME an Overweight (i.e. Buy) and his price target, at $71, implies a ~47% growth ahead. (To watch Birchenough’s track record, click here) Turning now to the rest of the Street, it appears that other analysts are generally on the same page. With 4 Buys and 1 Hold assigned in the last three months, the consensus rating comes in as a Strong Buy. In addition, the $60.82 average price target implies ~26% upside from current levels. (See ZYME stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for biotech stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Biden's Green Energy Boom Could Send These Electric Vehicle Stocks Soaring

    2020 was an absolutely unbelievable year for electric vehicle stocks, but with a new administration set to take the wheel, this year could be even bigger

  • AMD Reports Earnings Tomorrow. Here’s What To Expect.

    The chip maker is scheduled to report fourth-quarter results Tuesday afternoon. Analysts expect the company to post sales of $3.02 billion, up 42% from a year ago.

  • Is Ford Stock A Buy Now, With Earnings Due Soon?

    With earnings turning around in 2021 and the stock making a notable move, is Ford primed for a comeback? Here’s what you should know.

  • Tilray's stock surges after being selected to supply cannabis to France's ANSM for experimentation

    Shares of Tilray Inc. surged 3.6% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the Canada-based cannabis company said it has been selected by France's National Agency for the Safety of Medicines and Health Products (ANSM) to provide medical cannabis products for experimentation. Tilray said it will supply the medical cannabis, starting in the first quarter of 2021, for the duration of the French experiment, which is expected to last for 18 to 24 months. The cannabis will be exported to France from Tilray's facility in Portugal. "Today's announcement marks another milestone for Tilray as we expand operations in Europe," said Tilray Chief Executive Brendan Kennedy. "We are proud to be able to offer access to a variety of high-quality, pharmaceutical-grade medical cannabis products to the ANSM while supporting patients in need in France." Tilray's stock has soared 193.3% over the past three months through Monday, while the ETFMG Alternative Harvest ETF has rallied 68.5% and the S&P 500 has gained 13.4%.

  • Microsoft, AMD, BlackBerry, General Electric, Leon Black - 5 Things You Must Know Tuesday

    Stock futures move higher following solid earnings reports; Microsoft, AMD, General Electric and 3M report earnings; Leon Black steps down as CEO of private-equity giant Apollo; BlackBerry surges again.

  • Warren Buffett says this is how to protect your finances from the pandemic

    Listening to Buffett, you can pick up these tips for surviving the pandemic financially.