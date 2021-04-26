U.S. markets open in 1 hour 48 minutes

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 models are up to 38 percent off

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·2 min read

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 3 is the best non-Apple smartwatch you can buy, but at upwards of $400, it costs as much or more than Apple's Watch. Now, you can pick up both the Bluetooth and LTE versions with $150 discounts at Amazon, Best Buy and Samsung — close to the lowest prices we've seen. Its starts at $250 for the 41mm Bluetooth Watch 3 in gold or silver colors, or $300 for the LTE version (also in silver or gold). And if you need a bigger watch, the 45mm version is $280 and $330 for the Bluetooth and LTE models, respectively.

Buy Galaxy Watch 3 at Amazon - starting at $250 Buy Galaxy Watch 3 at Best Buy - starting at $250 Buy Galaxy Watch 3 at Samsung - starting at $250

The Galaxy Watch 3 is noticeably thinner and lighter than its predecessor, as we noted in our Engadget review, though it's still fairly chunky compared to an Apple Watch. The rotating bezel has a nice feel and offers convenient access to a number of functions, while Samsung's Tizen user interface is quite intuitive. 

It's loaded with features, as well, including fall-detection, a built-in electrocardiogram (ECG), a heart-rate monitor, accelerometer and more. Those can help track your sleep, telling you how much time you spend in REM and other slumber stages. It also offers improved activity tracking, a new running coach feature and clever activity suggestions.

The Galaxy Watch 3 is a good option if you're torn between an activity tracker and smartwatch, as it does both of those functions well. The fact that it's on sale on three sites should make it fairly easy to pick up — just be aware that Samsung's most prominent pricing requires the trade-in of a phone, tablet or watch. If you don't have one of those, select the "no trade-in" option to get the true price.  

  • Netflix has its best night ever at the Oscars with seven wins

    Netflix had its best night ever at the Academy Awards, taking seven Oscars out of 31 nominations, including two wins for Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and two for Mank, leading all studios.

  • NASA's Mars helicopter travels further and faster on its third flight

    NASA's Ingenuity Mars helicopter has completed its third flight, traveling much further and faster than before.

  • India orders Twitter to pull tweets criticizing its COVID-19 response

    India has ordered Twitter to pull dozens of tweets criticizing the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Why Elon Musk's first Loop is, and isn't, as silly as you think

    The Loop here is designed to solve a specific problem.

  • 10 deals you don’t want to miss on Sunday: Surprise AirPods sale, $5 smart plugs, $15 Amazon credit, iPhone cases, more

    The BGR Deals team has cooked up another delicious daily deals roundup for our readers on Sunday. As has been the case for the past few days though, there's one particular bargain that we want to showcase because it gets eligible Amazon shoppers some free money! Just buy a $50 Amazon gift card and Amazon will give you a $15 credit for free as long as you enter the coupon code GIFTCARD2021 at checkout! The catch is that you can only get this free money if you've never bought gift cards before on Amazon's site. Wonder whether or not you're eligible? It's simple... if the coupon works for you, you'll see the following message near the top of the page after you enter the promo code: "Congratulations, your purchase qualifies you for an Amazon.com credit. A one-time $15 promotional credit will be automatically applied to your account and emailed to you within three (3) days after shipping." Why would anyone pass up free money?! Other top daily deals on Sunday include wildly popular Gosund Wi-Fi smart plugs for only $4.72 each with coupon code EXSH75VZ, Apple's AirPods Pro for $197 instead of $259 and a surprise sale that brings a deeper-than-normal discount to AirPods 2 with Wireless Charging Case, a best-selling Tomzon 4K camera drone for just $79.99 when you clip the coupon on the product page, 32% off top-rated Tuff & Co iPhone clear cases, the $50 4th-gen Echo Dot for $29.99, a big one-day sale on Tacklife saws and tools, and even bigger one-day sale on Hurricane fans that you'll definitely need now that summer weather is here, and a top-rated Levoit smartphone-connected humidifier for $54.99 thanks to a rare double discount. Scroll through all of today's best daily deals down below.

  • The Morning After: Picking the right mirrorless camera in 2021

    All the new Apple hardware, drones making oxygen on Mars and more.

  • ICYMI: Where OnePlus went wrong with its first smartwatch

    This week's tech reviews include the Sony A1 camera, the ASUS Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop, the Positive Grid Spark Pearl and the OnePlus Watch.

  • Stevia vs. Splenda: Which Sugar Substitute Is Healthier?

    Good news for those who are committed to reducing their sugar intake but can’t stomach the taste of unsweetened coffee: Sugar isn’t the only way to satisfy a sweet tooth. The only bad news is that the sugar...

  • IRS says to do this one thing to get the biggest possible tax refund

    In a normal year, one in which the country wasn't dealing with the catastrophic public health and financial impacts of a global pandemic, tax season would already be winding down. We're now a week past the normal April 15 federal tax filing deadline, which this year has been extended until May 17. This means there's a pretty good chance that some of you still haven't finished your federal tax return as part of the extended filing season this year -- and if that does include you, you're going to want to check out some of the tips below that come straight from the IRS, which has just revealed some of the things you can do to make sure to get any refund that you're owed in a timely manner. The main things that delay taxpayers from getting refunds are the kinds of typos and other simple mistakes on the form that you can probably imagine are pretty commonplace. Let's run through a few that the IRS has just reminded everyone to watch out for, starting with how you file. File electronically "Filing electronically, whether through IRS Free File or other e-file service providers, is a great way to cut the chances for many tax return mistakes and maximize deductions to reduce tax owed at the same time," the IRS explains in its announcement. "The tax software automatically applies the latest tax laws, checks for available credits or deductions, does the calculations, and asks taxpayers for all required information." Indeed, this is probably the best move you can make if you're looking to cut down on the chance for errors and to maximize how quickly you get a refund back to you. Double-check the details These should go without saying, but according to the IRS you'd be surprised how many people mess this next part up and thus hurt their chances for a quick, full refund. Gather all your income documents before prepping your tax return, and make sure you report all the income you made over the past year. Also, per the IRS: "Enter each Social Security number (SSN) and individual's name on a tax return exactly as printed on the Social Security card. Persons generally must list on their individual income tax return the SSN of any person they claim as a dependent. If a dependent or spouse does not have and is not eligible to get a SSN, list the Individual Tax Identification Number (ITIN) instead of a SSN." A couple of other important points: Don't forget to sign and date your return. And there's also a virtual currency question that you'll need to answer this year, for those of you who have gotten deep into crypto, Bitcoin, and the like. According to the IRS: "The 2020 Form 1040 asks whether at any time during 2020, a person received, sold, sent, exchanged or otherwise acquired any financial interest in any virtual currency. If a taxpayer's only transactions involving virtual currency during 2020 were purchases of virtual currency, they are not required to answer 'yes' to the question."

  • Steve Jobs would have loved this brand new Apple device that just launched

    One of the nice surprises from Apple's "Spring Loaded" event on Tuesday -- which showcased a slew of new products like a refreshed iPad Pro and updates to existing Apple offerings like Podcasts and the Apple Card -- was the reveal of a purple iPhone 12 that no one was expecting. The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini now come in the all-new purple finish, with Apple raving that both handset models are perfectly color-matched to the phones' precision-milled back glass. Many of the people watching the virtual Apple event at which these phones were unveiled, however, were probably unaware of the deeper significance of the phone's color. It certainly wasn't mentioned alongside the usual rundown of the phones' myriad bells and whistles, like both models sporting an advanced dual-camera system that delivers powerful computational photography features as well as boasting expansive, edge-to-edge Super Retina XDR displays with OLED. Indeed, unless you really know your Apple history, you might not know that Project Purple was the code name that Apple chose back when the iPhone was first being developed ahead of its era-defining 2007 reveal. Not only that, but purple was also reportedly Steve Jobs' favorite color. That's according to a 1996 Vanity Fair article, which almost makes you wonder whether this new model of Apple's signature product, launching 10 years after the death of Jobs, is a tribute of sorts to the company's iconic co-founder. Cult of Mac editor Leander Kahney's book, Jony Ive: The Genius Behind Apple’s Greatest Products, has some additional details along these same lines -- about how "Purple," for example, was the secret code name for the original iPhone project, back when Apple was making the extraordinarily risky jump into the world of mobile phones. A new endeavor for the company, at least to the outside world, might have seemed far removed from Apple's core competencies. The Project Purple codename was eventually shortened, and attached to two phone projects being developed in parallel that would compete against each other for supremacy. P1 for a project based on the iPod nano, according to Kahney's book, and the other, led by Ive, was based around multitouch technology and codenamed P2. A separate book about the history of the iPhone -- The One Device: The Secret History of the iPhone, by Brian Merchant -- plows similar ground, adding additional color (no pun intended) around the significance of purple to the history of the iPhone. As it turns out, the lab where Apple was secretly working on the device that would come to be known as the iPhone was also called the "Purple Dorm." When you add together all these nuggets from Apple's history, including Steve Jobs' own affinity for the color, it's hard not to feel like this new edition of Apple's most important product isn't at least a little bit of a nod to the chief executive who made this thing possible in the first place. I doubt Apple will ever admit as much, and there were no doubt plenty of additional motivations for this color choice that made sense, but it sure does feel like this one would have been a particularly special device for and loved by Jobs, if he was still with us today. By the way, for those of you who want to get your hands on one of these models: Pre-orders for the purple iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 mini have now begun for customers in the US, UK, Japan, China, and more than 30 other countries and regions. The phones themselves will be available starting Friday, April 30.

  • Analysis: China digital currency trials show threat to Alipay, WeChat duopoly

    In China's commercial hub Shanghai, six big state banks are quietly promoting digital yuan ahead of a May 5 shopping festival, carrying out a political mandate to provide consumers with a payment alternative to Alipay and WeChat Pay. The banks are persuading merchant and retail clients to download digital wallets so that transactions during the pilot programme can be made directly in digital yuan, bypassing the ubiquitous payment plumbing laid by tech giants Ant Group, an affiliate of Alibaba 9988.HK, and Tencent 0700.HK. "People will realise that digital yuan payment is so convenient that I don't have to rely on Alipay or WeChat Pay anymore," said a bank official involved in the rollout of e-CNY for the Shanghai trial, under the guidance of China's central bank.

  • Chinese Firms Are Listing in the U.S. at a Record-Breaking Pace

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese companies are listing in the U.S. at the fastest pace ever, brushing off tensions between the world’s two biggest economies and the continued risk of being kicked off American exchanges.Firms from the mainland and Hong Kong have raised $6.6 billion through initial public offerings in the U.S. this year, a record start to a year and an eightfold increase from the same period in 2020, data compiled by Bloomberg show. The largest IPO is the $1.6 billion listing of e-cigarette maker RLX Technology Inc., followed by the $947 million offering of software company Tuya Inc.That’s even as Sino-U.S. tensions show few signs of easing and the threat of Chinese firms being delisted from U.S. exchanges remains. In fact, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said last month it would begin implementing a law forcing accounting firms to let U.S. regulators review the financial audits of overseas companies. Non-compliance could result in a delisting from the New York Stock Exchange or Nasdaq.The risk for mainland firms is high given China has long refused to let U.S. regulators examine audits of its overseas-listed companies on national security concerns.“They would acknowledge this is a potential risk, and if something happens they might need to get prepared for a rainy day,” said Stephanie Tang, head of private equity for Greater China at law firm Hogan Lovells. “But the risk itself would not prohibit those companies from going to the U.S., at least in the second half of this year or probably toward next year.”Despite all the risks, the pipeline continues to grow, setting up 2021 to potentially exceed last year. Chinese firms raised almost $15 billion through U.S. IPOs in 2020, the second highest on record after 2014, when e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. fetched $25 billion in its float.Didi Chuxing has filed confidentially for a multi-billion-dollar U.S. IPO that could value the Chinese ride-hailing giant at as much as $100 billion, Bloomberg News has reported. Uber-like trucking startup Full Truck Alliance is also working on a U.S. listing this year that could raise about $2 billion, people familiar with the matter said, requesting not to be named because the matter is private.“Chinese companies in the new economy do not seem to have been deterred from seeking U.S. listings despite the ongoing tensions,” said Calvin Lai, a partner at Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer. “They take that as one of the risks but that doesn’t tilt the pendulum.”Additional share sales by Chinese companies have also been well-received in the U.S. this year, delivering an average return of 11% from their offering prices in the following session, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.And while rival financial centers like Hong Kong have in recent years changed their listing rules to make it easier for new economy firms to go public there, that has not stopped the flow of firms going stateside. In fact, the traffic now goes both ways, with U.S.-traded Chinese firms getting a second listing in Hong Kong to expand their investor base and as a hedge against the delisting risk.Such secondary listings raised almost $17 billion last year and have fetched over $8 billion this year already, Bloomberg data show. Bankers said many companies go to the U.S. knowing they can subsequently list in Hong Kong.For example, Didi is also exploring a potential dual offering in Hong Kong later, a person familiar with the matter has said, while Chinese electric carmaker Xpeng Inc. is also looking into a share sale in the financial hub less than a year after going public in New York.To be sure, it’s not all plain sailing for everyone. TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd.’s IPO plans have been put on hold as it seeks to comply with regulatory demands from both China and the U.S., the South China Morning Post reported on Saturday. The world’s most valuable startup is struggling to find a business structure that satisfies both Beijing and Washington, the report said, with the separation of Douyin, the domestic version of TikTok, from its global peer posing a particular challenge.U.S. capital markets have long attracted Chinese companies for a number of reasons: their greater liquidity, broader investor base, and the cachet associated with a U.S. listing. Technology and fintech firms have flocked to the U.S. because of its more streamlined process as well as greater openness to loss-making businesses.“The U.S. still remains a magnet for the IPOs of Chinese technology companies,” Tang said. “Just in terms of the pipeline, I don’t see any pause to that. I think the pipeline is very strong.”(Updates with ByteDance IPO plans in third last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • ByteDance’s IPO Plans Snarled by Regulatory Demands, SCMP Says

    (Bloomberg) -- TikTok parent ByteDance Ltd.’s plans for an initial public offering have been put on hold as it seeks to comply with regulatory demands from both China and the U.S., the South China Morning Post reported, citing unidentified sources.The owner of China’s most popular video app Douyin faces difficulties in finding a business structure that can please both Beijing and Washington, the SCMP report said. One major challenge lies in separating Douyin’s China-based operations from TikTok’s global ones given both apps share the same algorithm, according to one of the sources in the report.An unnamed Beijing-based government official involved in regulating ByteDance said the IPO had to be postponed because of tensions between the U.S. and China, the newspaper said. ByteDance and TikTok declined to comment to the SCMP.Following weeks of speculation that a public offering was getting closer, the world’s most valuable startup said on Friday it currently has no plans to seek an IPO, adding that it had made a careful study and concluded it doesn’t meet listing conditions for the time being. Beijing-based ByteDance had been working with advisers on a float of some of its flagship domestic assets such as Douyin, news aggregator Toutiao and video platform Xigua that could raise billions, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.The company last month hired its first chief financial officer -- Chew Shou Zi, who oversaw Xiaomi Corp.’s IPO as finance chief more than two years ago. The appointment fueled speculation over the social media giant’s plans to go public. Its value has soared in recent weeks, with shares changing hands in the secondary market at a valuation of more than $250 billion.Video-sharing app TikTok, which is hugely popular in the U.S., has been a source of tension between the world’s two biggest economies, with Washington claiming it’s a potential security threat if the app is used for propaganda or if the Chinese government uses collected data to create profiles of Americans.Former U.S. President Donald Trump attempted to ban U.S. residents from doing business with TikTok but that effort foundered in the courts. ByteDance was also under pressure to sell its U.S. operations and it struck a deal with American companies including Oracle Corp. and Walmart Inc. last year. That is now on hold, as the Biden administration reviews its policies toward China.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Private Equity Firm Bets on Boom in U.K. Science Labs

    (Bloomberg) -- Harrison Street Real Estate Capital LL is betting on the growth of the U.K.’s bio-tech industry with a deal to combine the country’s largest science incubator with a portfolio of science parks.The company has formed a venture with Trinity Investment Management to acquire its real estate business and combine it with BioCity Group, according to a statement. BioCity helps startups through early stage venture capital investment and accelerator programs.Science parks have become one of the hottest real estate niches in the U.K. as international investors look to piggy-back on increased government funding for a sector that has been among the few beneficiaries of the coronavirus pandemic. The country has a shortage of purpose built space for commercializing scientific research, despite boasting several of the world’s top academic institutions and pharmaceutical companies.In addition to Trinity’s portfolio of life science properties in the U.K., the venture will also acquire 12 science parks, according to the statement. The new business, valued at about 120 million pounds ($167 million), will be called We Are Pioneer Group and will manage a portfolio spanning 2.6 million square feet.Chicago based Harrison Street, which is owned by broker Colliers International Group Inc., has invested heavily in science facilities in the U.S. where demand for hubs around top universities has lured billions from real estate investors. Blackstone Group Inc last year recapitalized a portfolio of BioMed Realty life sciences buildings for $14.6 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Strong US Economic Data Pressures Gold Prices

    There are some periods when gold doesn’t follow the U.S. Dollar, but gold’s negative correlation with Treasury yields is pretty reliable.

  • Nestle Is in Talks to Acquire Nature’s Bounty Owner

    (Bloomberg) -- After ditching big chunks of its chocolate and ice cream businesses, Nestle SA Chief Executive Officer Mark Schneider is embracing healthier living by bulking up on vitamins and supplements.The world’s largest food company on Monday confirmed it’s in discussions to acquire vitamin maker Bountiful Co., whose brands include Nature’s Bounty. Owner KKR & Co. was said to have been planning an IPO valuing the firm at more than $6 billion, though an acquisition by Nestle could preempt the initial public offering, a person familiar with the matter said.Nestle’s move comes four years after Schneider dove into the field of vitamins and supplements in his first year as CEO in 2017 with the $2.3 billion acquisition of Atrium Innovations Inc. Schneider has made more than 50 deals since he took over at the helm, disposing of lagging businesses like U.S. chocolate and mass-market bottled water, and folding Nestle’s ice cream brands into a joint venture there. He strengthened the Swiss company’s high-growth categories with smaller transactions in pet care and also splurged $7.15 billion on a deal to market Starbucks coffee products.“This remains another example of how the company can manage via portfolio reshuffling its transition from coffee/pet to a more diverse mix in the coming years,” Citi analyst Cedric Besnard, wrote in a note.A potential deal for Bountiful would accelerate Nestle’s strategy of buying larger brands of vitamins as it tries to gain pricing power and appeal to high-spending health-conscious consumers.The approach has delivered, with Nestle last week reporting sales growth at double the pace analysts predicted. Supplements and minerals that boost the immune system are in high demand, and e-commerce has become an effective way to sell such products, the company said. Nestle Health Science’s revenue rose almost 10% in the first quarter on an adjusted basis.Nestle shares have gained more than 70% since Schneider became CEO, and the company is worth more than $300 billion. The stock was little changed Monday morning in Zurich.Bountiful sells a wide range of vitamins that are available in retail chains such as Walmart, CVS and Rite Aid. Supplements and vitamins are attractive targets during the pandemic, which has boosted demand for products that are advertised as helping consumers’ health and immune systems.The company, whose brands also include Puritan’s Pride, filed registration documents for the listing earlier this month.Big consumer-goods companies have increasingly been interested in the vitamins, minerals and supplements sector, and the area builds on Nestle’s desire to push more into healthy, medical nutrition and self-care trends, according to Bruno Monteyne, an analyst at Bernstein.The Wall Street Journal first reported the discussions.(Updates with analyst comments from fourth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • I saved $1.1M for retirement, earn $128K and have $56,000 on my mortgage. Can I afford my dream car — a Nissan GTR?

    Can I afford my dream car? Dealership appraised my current car, which I paid cash for, at $6,500, but I may end up keeping it as there are some activities I don’t/can’t do in the GTR (e.g. 1. Can I afford my dream car?

  • Ex-UniCredit CEO’S SPAC Seeks $606 Million in Amsterdam IPO

    (Bloomberg) -- Ex-UniCredit SpA Chief Executive Officer Jean Pierre Mustier’s special purpose acquisition company plans to raise as much as 500 million euros ($606 million) when it lists in Amsterdam this week.Pegasus Acquisition Co. Europe BV, backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault and French asset manager Tikehau Capital, will begin a private placement shortly, with a goal of completing the initial public offering around April 29, the company said Monday in a statement.Mustier and former Bank of America Corp. executive Diego De Giorgi will run Pegasus Europe, which plans to invest in financial services, including wealth management and fintechs, it said.The men are part of a wave of top finance executives creating blank-check companies as the next act in their careers. Ex-Commerzbank CEO Martin Blessing listed one in Amsterdam last month, while ex-Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam, former Citigroup Inc. banker Michael Klein and ex-Deutsche Bank AG investment banking head Garth Ritchie have taken such companies public in the U.S.Special-purpose acquisition companies raise investor money in the equity markets to fund takeovers. They have become one the hottest trends in markets, though with more than 330 blank-check firms already listed in 2021, mostly in the U.S., there’s a debate about their potential to find suitable acquisition targets.The deal will burnish Amsterdam’s standing as a key market for IPOs this year and a center of European SPAC listings. The exchange has hosted five IPOs in 2021, raising almost $8.1 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.The four sponsors of Pegasus Europe -- Mustier, De Giorgi, Arnault’s Financiere Agache investment company and Paris-based Tikehau -- will invest a combined 55 million euros in units at the time of the IPO, according to the statement. Tikehau and Financiere Agache also will provide a forward purchase agreement of as much as 100 million euros that Pegasus Europe can call at the time of an acquisition.Mustier, who announced his departure from UniCredit in November after more than four years at the helm of Italy’s biggest bank, will be one of five board members of Pegasus. Tikehau and Arnault will have one director representing both, and three independent directors will complete the board.Citigroup Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. are joint global coordinators and joint bookrunners on the initial public offering.(Updates with SPACs listing in 2021 in fifth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • UBS, Deutsche Bank to Show If Europe Banks Matched Wall Street

    (Bloomberg) -- European lenders are about to show investors if they can ride the pandemic-induced wave of investment banking revenue that propelled U.S. peers to a record quarter.While Credit Suisse Group AG kicked off Europe’s bank earnings season on Thursday, its gains in trading and advising on deals were a sideshow given blow-ups related to Greensill Capital and Archegos Capital Management. This week, four of the biggest securities firms are up.The focus will be on Deutsche Bank AG’s ongoing efforts to regain market share in debt trading, UBS Group AG’s performance in wealth management and Barclays Plc’s ability to bolster earnings by releasing reserves for bad loans.Banks are relying on their deal-makers and traders to generate profits. While lockdowns have forced corporate and retail banking divisions to stash money for a wave of bad loans when taxpayer-funded support measures run out, some U.S. Banks and European peers have already started to release reserves because of a better-than-expected economic outlookThese are some of the hot topics for investors when UBS publishes first-quarter earnings on Tuesday followed by Deutsche Bank the next day, BNP Paribas SA on Friday and Societe Generale SA the following week.All the main U.K. lenders are also reporting results this week, including HSBC Holdings Plc on Tuesday and Barclays on Friday. Investors are on the lookout for additional guidance on HSBC’s increased investment in Asia and will scrutinize the performance of Barclays’ investment bank.Investment BankingBankers who help companies orchestrate takeovers and raise money on financial markets are set to outshine their colleagues on trading desks as clients rush to lock in lower funding costs. Still, that business is traditionally smaller than the markets operations and most European investment banks aren’t expected to track the doubling in revenue the top five U.S. firms saw in the first quarter.Fixed IncomeSecurities firms have warned that revenue from trading debt and currencies will probably fall this year after a bumper haul in 2020. Yet Deutsche Bank looks set to continue to profit in the first three months, allowing it to claw back market share after years of retrenchment. Again, the 10% gain that analysts are predicting at the German bank is less than the 17% increase at U.S. competitors.Deutsche Bank said in mid-March that revenue at its wider investment bank to date was 20% higher than a year ago. It cited particular strength in credit trading. The German firm is Europe’s biggest bond trader, although it is still smaller than U.S. peers.EquitiesBNP Paribas and SocGen will probably see revenue from dealing in stocks rebound in the first quarter from a year ago when the suspension of many corporate dividends caused losses in equity derivatives, a specialty of French banks. SocGen could beat analysts’ expectations after Bloomberg reported that the business may generate a level of revenue close to the 667 million euros ($804.5 million) seen in the first quarter of 2019.Yet, after overhauling those businesses, SocGen especially will face questions on where gains will come from in future. Other big stock traders in Europe, like UBS, will probably fail to keep up with the 36% jump that U.S. firms delivered in equities.ArchegosCredit Suisse was burned by the collapse of the secretive family office that made highly leveraged bets on stocks. The lender took a 4.4 billion Swiss franc ($4.8 billion) hit in the first quarter. Analysts will probably also ask other banks for detail on their related risks, notably how Deutsche Bank cut its exposure without incurring any losses. The German lender sold about $4 billion of holdings seized in the implosion of Archegos in a private deal, Bloomberg reported this month.UBS may also take a hit related to the secretive family office, although it hasn’t detailed any exposure. Finews reported in March that the bank may record losses of “not more than low three-digit millions” -- not enough to trigger a profit warning.Bad loansWhile lockdowns have forced corporate and retail banking divisions to stash money for a surge in bad loans, European lenders may now follow U.S. banks in releasing some of the provisions on signs the economic hit may be less severe than expected. That would bolster profit at a time when questions abound as to how sustainable the market flurry will be and the slow pace of vaccination in some countries clouds the outlook.Barclays could beat analysts’ profit forecasts with releases, although such a move is more likely in the second quarter when there’s greater clarity on the success of vaccines, according to Citigroup Inc.GreensillWhile Credit Suisse is front and center when it comes to Greensill Capital, the Swiss lender isn’t the only bank exposed to the fallout from the implosion of the supply chain finance firm. Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank AG could eventually face a hit if a German fund that compensated depositors of Greensill’s Bremen-based bank has to be replenished. Deutsche Bank is also lobbying to cap levies for a separate European bank rescue fund that are weighing on its earnings.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Will Biden give you a fourth stimulus check? We'll learn more this week

    The president will lay out his plans for further relief in a major speech to Congress.