Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 and wireless charger drop to $200 for Cyber Monday

If you're still on the hunt for a good gift for the Android fan in your life, one of Samsung's latest smartwatches is a solid option. The Galaxy Watch 4 is our favorite smartwatch for Android users, and Amazon's Cyber Monday sale bundles the wearable with a speedy wireless charger while also knocking the price down to a record low. You can get the Galaxy Watch 4 with the charger for as low as $200, which is $110 off its normal price and the lowest we've seen it. The price will vary a bit depending on the specific size and model you choose, but overall, this one-day-only sale presents a good opportunity to pick up a new smartwatch and a key accessory for less.

We gave the Galaxy Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic a score of 85 when we reviewed them thanks in part to their attractive designs, bright screens and comprehensive health tracking. These devices are the first to run Wear OS with the new One UI, and thankfully those who liked Samsung's Tizen operating system will find that not much has changed here. But since it now has more Google support, you'll be able to do things like download apps directly from the Play Store and the watch has better third-party app support in general. And for those who want a wearable primarily for health tracking, you're getting the best Samsung has to offer here with a new 3-in-1 biometric sensor that enables bioelectrical impedance analysis, all-day heart rate monitoring, features like snore detection and more.

The biggest difference between the Watch 4 and the Watch 4 Classic is the rotating bezel on the latter and its stainless steel frame, making it a better option for those who want a more classic-timepiece look in their wearable. The bundled wireless charger can not only power up the watch, but it can also charge a smartphone or a pair of wireless earbuds at the same time thanks to its second, larger charging pad.

The Galaxy Watch discounts are part of a larger Cyber Monday Samsung sale on Amazon, which includes deals on wireless earbuds, too. The Galaxy Buds Pro are 33 percent off today only, bringing them down to $135, and the Galaxy Buds 2 with a Samsung SmartTag are 38 percent off, knocking the bundle down to $110.

