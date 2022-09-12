Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is already $200 off at Amazon

Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 4 is the pinnacle of its foldable smartphone lineup, but it's also the company's most expensive phone at $1,800. If you've been eyeing one but find the price hard to stomach, there's good news. You can already grab one for $1,600 ($200 off) at Amazon, just a few short weeks after it went on sale. And if it's the Galaxy Z Flip 4 you've been eyeing, that model has a $100 discount as well.

Buy Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Flip 4 at Amazon

Scoring a solid 86 in our Engadget review, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 is better than the previous model in almost every way, thanks to a more polished design, sleeker hinge and far better battery life. It also comes with a considerably brighter screen and upgraded main and telephoto cameras. Samsung promises that the display is 45 percent more durable than before, thanks to the Gorilla Glass Victus+ and Samsung's signature Armor Aluminum alloy body. The screen protector is also attached with stickier adhesive and a new application process to prevent bubbling.

It has the latest tech as well, including 120Hz refresh rates on both the 7.6-inch main screen 6.2-inch 120Hz cover screen. The latter is pretty bright at 700 nits, but the main display can now hit a peak brightness of 1,000 nits. Other features include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage on the sale model. As mentioned, you can grab it in Phantom Black for $1,600, for a savings of $200 or 11 percent.

If you'd have the foldable experience in a much smaller device, Samsung's Galaxy Flip 4 is also on sale for $900, or $100 off the regular price. It's also more refined than the previous model with a less slippery matt finish, an improved hinge and more. It comes with a 6.7-inch 120Hz panel, along with a 1.9-inch cover display that shows notifications, clock faces and more, along with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. If you're interested in either model, it's best to act soon as the sale won't last forever.

