Samsung’s iTest offers a look at Galaxy Android on iPhone

Steve Dent
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

If you're using an iPhone and thinking about switching to a Galaxy device, Samsung has unveiled a website to let you "sample the other side." Called iTest, it installs a web app that opens a simulated Galaxy device home screen replete with apps, settings, the Galaxy Store, themes and messages, MacRumors has reported. It seems to be a lighthearted jab at Apple, which has done similar things in the past. 

The aim is to persuade iPhone users that Samsung can provide a better experience in a low-stakes way. "We know that the idea of switching to a new operating system can be daunting for many mobile users," said Samsung New Zealand's John Alexander. "iTest was designed to give consumers a taste of Samsung, without changing phones. While we can’t replicate every function and feature, the experience enables users to explore a range of apps and settings from phone and messaging apps to the Galaxy Store."

On top of showing how apps work, the site includes simulated calls and messages, along with interactive tips and content. You can also view tutorials explaining themes, camera operation, the Galaxy Wearable app and more. Samsung even included a few jokes, noting that the Settings app was simplified "so our developer could take a lunch break." The app was developed by Samsung New Zealand, but it's available for anyone to try right here

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Get Hammered Against Yen

    The US dollar has gotten hammered against the Japanese yen during the trading session on Wednesday from a very overbought position.

  • USD/JPY Price Forecast – US Dollar Recovering

    The US dollar fell during Asian trading against the Japanese yen, but as the Europeans came back on board, the market started to recover again.

  • Gold slips from one-month high as dollar, yields stage rebound

    Gold retreated on Friday from a more than one-month peak hit in the previous session, weighed by a rebound in the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields, though it was still on course to register its first weekly gain in three. Spot gold fell 0.6% to $1,745.99 per ounce at 0914 GMT, having hit its highest since March 1 at $1,758.45 on Thursday. "Gold's had a fairly decent week on the back of weaker U.S. yields and the dollar," but they are slightly up now and that's weighing on prices, said CMC Markets UK's chief market analyst, Michael Hewson.

  • Analysis: Investments get 'real' as inflation fears dim appeal of bonds

    Electric vehicle infrastructure, top-end offices and industrial metals - with a resurgence in inflation seemingly on the horizon, investors are slashing their exposure to bonds in favour of "real" assets. But with rock-bottom yields, G7 sovereign debt is offering neither substantial income in normal times nor much safety when things turn rough, and inflation may prove an even bigger headwind. Guilhem Savry, head of macro and dynamic allocation at $22 billion asset manager Unigestion, has slashed bond exposure to nearly the lowest since October 2019, instead favouring energy, industrial metals and commodity-linked currencies.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Higher as Speculators Increase Bets on Inflation Jump

    Gold could be garnering some support from Wednesday’s Fed minutes that reinforced expectations that interest rates would remain low for some time.

  • Day Traders Go Big on Blue Chips as Meme Stocks Fad Cools

    (Bloomberg) -- Retail day traders whose frenetic buying sent stocks like GameStop and AMC Entertainment soaring this year are tilting away from tiny memes in favor of mammoth old blue chips like GM and Microsoft.That’s one explanation offered by analysts at JPMorgan and VandaTrack for why small-cap stocks have cooled, with the S&P 600 Smallcap Index falling about 5% from a March 12 record. Meanwhile, S&P’s large-cap benchmark advanced almost 4% over the same period to an intraday record on Thursday, with Microsoft Corp., General Motors Co. and Starbucks Corp. setting new highs this week.VandaTrack posited that older investors with more conservative goals may be picking up some of the recent slack in volume left by younger cohorts.“Wealthier individuals from the Boomer generation may have been responsible for the ramp-up in purchases,” VandaTrack analyst Giacomo Pierantoni wrote. “The average investors’ age in platforms like Schwab or TD Ameritrade is close to 50, and they’re a lot more wealthy than millennials.”Pierantoni also pointed to large inflows into sovereign bond and credit ETFs. “While most Robinhooders tend to stay away from ‘boring’ fixed-income products, Boomers, who are closer to retirement, often prefer them to equities,” he said. Pierantoni cited Charles Schwab Corp.’s monthly data that show bond ETFs and mutual funds inflows were more than twice the amount for equities.JPMorgan strategists similarly suggest individuals may have turned toward large companies over small, citing a recent imbalance of retail orders for ViacomCBS Inc. and GM. Discretionary and communications sectors have seen strong retail volumes, according to analysts led by Peng Cheng. The traders remain active in hot sectors like alternate energy and cryptocurrency, with Nasdaq exchange-traded funds still sparking interest.A recent survey of more than 1,000 investors from Charles Schwab shows that the newly minted daytraders that arose in 2020 earned less and were harder hit financially by the pandemic than more seasoned peers. What’s more, 72% of those new investors surveyed were more focused on buying and holding for the long-term, compared with 56% who were in it for the long-haul last year.Whatever the cause, smaller stocks have been losing ground, after their rallies and surging volume that lit up the first quarter failed to reignite in April. Empire Financial Research’s Whitney Tilson has been tracking a basket of 25 short-squeeze bubble candidates since late January -- including GameStop Corp., AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. and Express Inc. By his reckoning, they’ve peeled off a staggering $63 billion in value.“Worse yet, the actual number is surely higher due to leverage and options,” Tilson said via email.(Updates to add details from an investor survey in seventh paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Apple to start enforcing new app privacy notifications in coming weeks

    Apple said the notices will become mandatory when its iOS 14.5 operating system becomes available in the coming weeks, though it did not give a precise date. The one-time notices will require an app developer to ask a user’s permission before the app tracks activities “across other companies’ apps and websites.” Digital advertising industry experts have said the warning could cause many users to decline permission.

  • SEC to Wall Street: SPACs Aren’t a Way Around Securities Laws

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has a fresh warning for the booming SPAC market: Blank-check companies aren’t an end-around to avoid disclosing key information to investors.In a Thursday statement, a top SEC official made clear that despite their unique structure, special purpose acquisition companies are covered by federal securities rules. Claims that promoters face less legal liability than a traditional public offering are “uncertain at best,” said John Coates, the acting director of the agency’s corporation finance division.SPACs list on public stock exchanges to raise money for the purpose of buying other companies. For months, the SEC has been raising red flags that investors aren’t being fully informed of potential risks. Coates emphasized that the firms have obligations as they seek to identify an acquisition target, and eventually take it public through another transaction known as a de-SPAC.“A de-SPAC transaction gives no one a free pass for material misstatements or omissions,” he said. “All involved in promoting, advising, processing, and investing in SPACs should understand the limits on any alleged liability difference between SPACs and conventional IPOs.”About 300 SPACs launched on U.S. exchanges in the first quarter, raising almost $100 billion. That total was more than all of last year. The deluge has overwhelmed those responsible for reviewing filings at the SEC, triggered a surge in liability insurance rates for blank-check companies and fueled market anxieties that the bubble is about to burst.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Analysis: Credit Suisse in search of new map after losing way with Archegos

    Thomas Gottstein may have acted decisively enough this week to stay as Credit Suisse chief executive, but investors are likely to want more radical action after the bank's $4.7 billion loss from the Archegos hedge fund scandal. Credit Suisse shares have dropped by 25% in the space of a month, with Switzerland's second biggest bank reeling from its exposure to the collapse first of Greensill Capital and then Archegos Capital Management. This has left 57-year-old Swiss citizen Gottstein facing the daunting task of limiting the longer-term damage to the bank's reputation and retaining both clients and staff.

  • U.S. Trade Deficit Widened to Record $71.1 Billion in February

    (Bloomberg) -- The U.S. trade deficit widened in February to a record high as solid household and business demand kept imports running ahead of shipments to overseas customers.The gap in trade of both goods and services increased to $71.1 billion in February from a revised $67.8 billion a month earlier, according to Commerce Department data released Wednesday. The median estimate in a Bloomberg survey of economists called for a $70.5 billion shortfall.A decline in exports exceeded a drop in the value of imports during the month as severe winter weather disrupted two-way trade.The U.S. deficit has been widening fairly consistently on a monthly basis since reaching a more than three-year low in February 2020. Merchandise imports have been pouring into the nation’s ports, leading to shipping container shortages that have driven up freight rates and left domestic producers scrambling at a time when inventories are lean.Global supply chains were put to the test in late March after a massive container ship blocked the Suez Canal for days, forcing carriers and other vessels to weigh costly and time-consuming voyages around Africa.Total imports decreased 0.7% to $258.3 billion, while exports fell 2.6% to $187.3 billion.Meantime, a global shortage of semiconductors has been causing automakers like Ford Motor Co. and Nissan Motor Co. to scale back production, further impacting global trade.The value of imported semiconductors was little changed at $5 billion in February, while exports of the chips dropped more than $400 million to $4.8 billion.Imports FallImports of motor vehicles and consumer goods declined in February, while the value of industrial supplies, that include oil, increased.The merchandise-trade deficit rose about 3% to $88 billion, while the nation’s surplus in services trade fell to $16.9 billion, the smallest since 2012.The U.S. goods trade shortfall with China widened in February to a three-month high of $30.3 billion on a seasonally adjusted basis.Adjusted for inflation, the merchandise-trade gap widened to a record $99.1 billion in February from $96.1 billion.(Adds bilateral trade balance)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Prosus Sells Tencent Stock in World’s Second-Biggest Block Trade

    (Bloomberg) -- Shares of Tencent Holdings Ltd. edged lower in Hong Kong after Prosus NV priced its placement of the Chinese internet giant’s stock at the top end of a marketed range, raising HK$114.2 billion ($14.7 billion) in the world’s second-biggest block trade on record.Tencent fell as much as 2.5% in early trading before paring losses to trade 1.3% lower as of 10:20 a.m. in Hong Kong. Amsterdam-listed Prosus priced the deal at HK$595 per share, which represents a 5.5% discount to Tencent’s last close of HK$629.50, according to terms of the deal obtained by Bloomberg News. The selldown is the second-biggest block trade in data compiled by Bloomberg, smaller only than the U.S. Treasury Department’s $20.7 billion sale of American International Group Inc. shares in 2012.E-commerce group Prosus’ sale of a 2% stake in Tencent will reduce its holding to just under 29% while remaining the biggest shareholder of the Chinese firm, it said in a statement earlier Wednesday. It was marketing 191.89 million Tencent shares at HK$575 to HK$595 apiece.“The sale could provide a very good opportunity for long-term investors to buy Tencent,” said Louis Tse, Hong Kong-based managing director at VC Asset Management Ltd. “The anti-trust law in China, whether it would be very stringent, is a key to its future performance. But being able to price the shares at the high end reflects market confidence.”The deal will more than quadruple Prosus’s cash reserves from $4.6 billion as of the end of September. It helps to boost Prosus’s coffers at a time when e-commerce is booming, with the coronavirus pandemic increasing online demand for everything from shopping and food delivery to education. Prosus already has assets in those sectors alongside the likes of payment services, and has long been on the hunt for further acquisitions.“The group has some really interesting investments in India’s e-commerce space, so perhaps that is where some of the capital will go,” said Nick Kunze, a senior portfolio manager at Sanlam Private Wealth. “They now have the war chest to implement on the opportunities.”The fundraising may also give Prosus another shot at securing a mega deal, having missed out on two high-profile takeovers over the last 18 months. The company lost an $8 billion battle to buy U.K. food group Just Eat Plc to Takeaway.com at the start of last year, and in July was beaten in a $9 billion auction for EBay Inc.’s classifieds business by Norwegian rival Adevinta ASA.Prosus shares were down 4.6% at the close Wednesday in Amsterdam. The company is cashing in on one of the all-time great venture-capital deals. Naspers Ltd., the company’s Cape-Town-based parent, invested just $32 million in Tencent in 2001, when it was an obscure internet firm. The shares are now worth about $239 billion.Tencent Share Price to Face Pressure in Near Term: SmartkarmaWhile the decision has made Naspers the most valuable company in Africa, its market capitalization of about $105 billion lags well behind the value of the Tencent holding. The creation of Prosus was partly designed to narrow that discount, but the Amsterdam-based company too is dwarfed by the size of the stake in the WeChat creator.Prosus has committed not to sell any further Tencent shares for at least the next three years, the company said. Naspers sold $9.8 billion worth of Tencent stake in 2018, a year before spinning off the shareholding and most of its other businesses into what is now Prosus.“The market has already expected that every three years Naspers would want to trim down its holdings to take out the heavy gains from Tencent to invest somewhere else,” said Tse of VC Asset. “So this placement itself is not very surprising.”That perhaps explains the muted reaction in Tencent’s stock on Thursday. The 2018 stake sale by Naspers had contributed to a loss of more than 9% in Tencent’s shares over two days, wiping out $48 billion in market value.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Toshiba Board Urges Caution Over CVC Offer, Sending Stock Lower

    (Bloomberg) -- Toshiba Corp.’s board issued an unusual statement Friday in the wake of CVC Capital Partners’s offer to take the Japanese conglomerate private, cautioning the proposal is preliminary and may not lead to a transaction. Shares tumbled.CVC’s offer is not legally binding and many details still need to be worked out, said Osamu Nagayama, chairperson of the board. Any deal also requires extensive regulatory reviews and CVC would have to organize a consortium to line up financing.“We expect that such financing process would require a substantial amount of time and involve complexity for consideration,” said Nagayama. Directors will conduct a “careful review of the initial proposal when it is further clarified in the future.”Toshiba’s shares slid 5.4% in Friday trading. The board also said the CVC proposal was “completely unsolicited and not initiated by Toshiba.”The company disclosed this week that CVC made an offer to buy out its public shareholders. The preliminary proposal is for 5,000 yen a share or about 2.28 trillion yen ($20.7 billion), Bloomberg News reported.An acquisition by a foreign buyer may prove difficult because the company has been considered an icon of Japan and several of its businesses have deep strategic importance for the country. Its nuclear unit, for example, is involved in decommissioning the wrecked Fukushima Dai-Ichi nuclear power plant. Toshiba is also the largest shareholder in memory-chip maker Kioxia Holdings Corp.Given the sensitivity around Toshiba’s bushiness, government approval would be required for the deal, said Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato.Separately, Toshiba this week reappointed Satoshi Tsunakawa, currently chairman of the company, as an executive officer to have him deal with its largest shareholder Effissimo Capital Management, according to people familiar with the matter.The board approved the decision during a meeting on Wednesday, said the people, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. The move will give Tsunakawa a more central role as the tech icon navigates the flurry of deal negotiations.Tsunakawa became the conglomerate’s president in June 2016 and led the company’s effort to restructure after its large-scale accounting scandal before he passed the baton to Nobuaki Kurumatani in 2018. Tsunakawa had stepped down as a representative executive officer last year.Singapore-based fund Effissimo has been increasing its pressure on Toshiba in recent months, including forcing the company to hold an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders in March. At that event, Toshiba shareholders approved the firm’s request for an independent investigation into director appointments at the annual shareholders’ meeting last year -- despite Toshiba management opposition.That vote was considered a blow to Kurumatani. Effissimo has hired lawyers to investigate those appointments.A Toshiba spokeswoman declined to comment on the board’s move.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biggest CLO Buyer Plots Return, Joining BofA and Pimco in Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Many of the biggest whales in collateralized loan obligations are returning to the $900 billion market after spending much of last year on the sidelines, a shift that could make one of Wall Street’s biggest credit machines run even hotter.Japan’s Norinchukin Bank, formerly the biggest buyer in the CLO market, has begun looking at deals again, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Wells Fargo & Co., absent for much of 2020, is back. Fidelity Investments has already upped its holdings in pursuit of higher yields. And Bank of America Corp., previously just an occasional buyer in the market, has purchased billions of dollars of the bonds and plans to add more.The return of big players is an important step in the resurgence of the CLO market, which had been in the doldrums for much of last year. Investor demand for these securities translates to more money flowing into leveraged loans, the raw material that is packaged into CLOs. That inflow can help private equity firms finance more -- and potentially riskier -- leveraged buyouts. It helps business owners borrow to extract dividends from their companies. It can also fuel the kind of excess in corporate lending that regulators have been warning about for years.But CLOs came out of the pandemic without the mass downgrades that investors had feared, a performance that has helped fuel a resurgence in demand for them and their relatively high yields. Bank of America has set up a program to steadily purchase top-rated CLOs, according to people with knowledge of the matter who aren’t authorized to speak publicly. According to Morgan Stanley research, Bank of America had just $80 million of CLOs at the end of last year.Norinchukin Bank, often referred to as Nochu, held $73 billion of CLOs at its peak, multiples of what any other institution had. But the bank has been largely absent from buying new CLOs since 2019, when Japanese authorities clamped down on purchases of the instruments. The bank’s holdings have been dropping since late that year. That trend accelerated this year because many CLOs refinanced or reset their liabilities, and Nochu was often replaced as an investor in the process, according to people with knowledge of the matter. A representative for the bank declined to comment.JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Wells Fargo -- which have long been among the largest buyers of CLOs -- have also increased their holdings this year, according to other people with knowledge of the matter. (JPMorgan had $29 billion of the securities at the end of last year, while Wells Fargo had $25 billion, according to Morgan Stanley.) Smaller banks including PNC Financial Services Group Inc. and Toronto-Dominion Bank also heightened their investments.“The pendulum has swung dramatically,” said Lauren Basmadjian, head of the U.S. loans and structured credit business at Carlyle Group Inc. “A lot of investors who were absent back in 2020 returned in size.”Pacific Investment Management Co., Blackstone Group Inc. and Fidelity have been buying more of the instruments, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Pimco is adding on risk, shifting from the shorter-dated AAA bonds that accounted for most of its purchases in 2019 to 2020 to buying securities with a range of ratings, according to one of the people. State Street Corp. has also begun to purchase European CLOs.Deploying DepositsAsset managers sold more than $108 billion of U.S. CLOs in the first quarter, counting refinancings, resets, and reissues, setting a new quarterly record. Until now, many of the buyers kicking up their allocations have been from the U.S.For banks, demand is being driven by the massive amount of deposits they’ve received during the pandemic as low interest rates have expanded the money supply. Lenders in the U.S. banking system had $17.8 trillion of deposits as of the end of December, a surge of more than $3 trillion from the same period a year earlier, according to data from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp.Much of this money isn’t being lent out, forcing banks to invest in securities instead. A Morgan Stanley research team led by Charlie Wu expects reserves held at the U.S. central bank to expand by another $2 trillion this year.“The big news is that the U.S. banks have stepped up and some have returned,” said Dagmara Michalczuk, a portfolio manager at Tetragon Credit Partners. “It’s been the marginal, incremental buying from new and returning investors stepping in that is making the difference.”Many investors are coming back to the CLO market after sitting out for much of 2020, when money managers feared that the pandemic would trigger a wave of ratings downgrades for loans, decimating the value of riskier parts of collateralized loan obligations. Those rating cuts never really came, and now the economy is in recovery mode, resulting in more CLO upgrades than downgrades.Supply IndigestionThe sheer volume of securities that CLO managers are producing now, both from new sales and from refinancing existing transactions, appears to have overwhelmed the increased appetite of investors. Risk premiums on AAA rated portions of CLOs, known as the discount margins, have edged higher, averaging around 1.08 percentage point as of Wednesday compared with 1.03 percentage point in mid-February, according to Palmer Square CLO data compiled by Bloomberg.“The fact that spreads are marginally wider and not significantly wider really speaks to the all the demand brought on by the Fed’s keeping rates low,” said Dave Preston, head of structured credit research at AGL Credit Management.Most market participants see that slowdown as a blip, and there is a swelling pipeline of upcoming deals.“It’s fairly common to take a pause and reevaluate at the end of the first quarter,” said David Moffitt, co-head of Investcorp’s US credit management business. “I don’t see this as a rotation out of the CLO asset class. I see this more as a pause in the pipeline.”CLOs continue to offer more yield relative to investment-grade corporate bonds. A company bond rated in the A tier, or four to six levels above junk, averages a risk premium of around 0.7 percentage point, according to Bloomberg Barclays index data, or about 0.38 percentage point less than a AAA rated CLO. And CLOs tend to carry floating rates, meaning their yields will rise as the Federal Reserve hikes.Strong CLO issuance has translated to greater sales of leveraged loans. Companies priced more than $145 billion of leveraged loans in the first three months of 2021, including new loans and refinancings, the highest quarterly level since at least 2013.In addition to Nochu’s planned return to CLOs, Japanese firms including Japan Post and Mizuho Financial Group Inc. are also continuing to invest, or increasing their investments. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. has begun buying European CLOs recently, after previously focusing mainly on the U.S. market for the securities. The return of the nation’s investors to the market is a key variable for how strong demand will be in the future.“If Japanese banks come back into the fray it will be a game changer for AAA spreads,” said Nikunj Gupta, head of European new issue CLOs at Deutsche Bank in London.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Better Therapeutics Agrees to Go Public Via Mountain Crest SPAC

    (Bloomberg) -- Better Therapeutics Inc., a company that helps treat patients with smartphone apps, agreed to go public through a merger with a blank-check company Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp II.The deal values San Francisco-based Better Therapeutics at $187 million, including debt, according to a statement Wednesday, confirming a Bloomberg News report. The deal also includes a $50 million private investment in public equity from investors including Farallon Capital Management, RS Investments, Sectoral Asset Management, and Monashee Investment Management.The combined company will operate as Better Therapeutics and trade on the Nasdaq under the symbol BTTX.Better Therapeutics, founded in 2015, develops software for apps that treat patients, which it calls prescription digital therapeutics. Its apps can be prescribed to help treat diabetes, heart disease and other conditions using cognitive behavioral therapy.“You can think about us like a drug company,” co-founder and Chairman David Perry said in an interview. “You’ve got to invest a lot of money upfront to do the things necessary to develop products and get them through the FDA process. Then the other side of that tends to be a very lucrative business.”Its therapies aim to help patients with heart disease, chronic kidney and liver diseases, among others. The most detrimental root causes to these health issues are poor diet and bad lifestyle, said Kevin Appelbaum, co-founder and chief executive officer.“Instead of telling people what to do, we identify the thoughts and beliefs that are getting in the way of making meaningful change in behavior,” he said. “We do that through a series of therapy lessons.”Case studies on its website show patients using the smartphone app to set goals and track biometric markers to help establish new habits. The company is running clinical trials of its products.The SPAC raised $57.5 million in its initial public offering in January. Its shares closed trading Tuesday down 0.6%, giving it a market value of $75 million.(Updates with details from statement starting in first paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Unemployment tax refund could put thousands back in your pocket

    Biden's $10,200 exemption means refunds are going to millions who were taxed on benefits.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 156M Americans, including Social Security beneficiaries and 'plus up' COVID payments

    The IRS has issued more than 156 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Weighs In on the Global Chip Shortage in One Tweet

    Musk thanked suppliers in a Thursday tweet for supplying the company with critical parts. Investors, and traders, should take note.

  • Archegos-Linked Banks Get Pressed for Answers by Sherrod Brown

    (Bloomberg) -- Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown asked banks involved with Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management to explain their role in the firm’s implosion.Credit Suisse Securities LLC, Nomura Holding America Inc., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Morgan Stanley should respond with “answers about the margin call and market activity connected to Archegos,” according to a letter to the firms released Thursday by the Ohio Democrat.Brown compared the forced sales by Hwang’s family office to Long-Term Capital Management and other episodes that destabilized markets and said they show the threat to investors “when excessive leverage is combined with careless risk taking,” according to the letter.While Brown didn’t ask the firms to testify, his effort may signal that lawmakers could hold hearings on the matter.“I am troubled, but not surprised, by the news reports that Archegos entered into risky derivatives transactions facilitated by major investment banks, resulting in panicked selling of stocks worth tens of billions of dollars and those banks collectively losing nearly $10 billion,” Brown wrote.Brown said he wanted details on regulatory requirements for family offices, how they are evaluated as prospective clients and what collateral is maintained.The senator also asked for supervisor or risk committee approvals for Archegos as well as any “consideration of the 2012 agreement to criminal wire fraud by Tiger Asia Management LLC, Mr. Hwang’s prior firm.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 100% Gains (Or More)

    In a recent review of the market’s current conditions, JPMorgan strategist Eduardo Lecubarri recaps his view that 2021 will see modest gains across stocks generally – but outperformance among the small/mid-cap sector. Lecubarri believes that investors can find opportunities for big upside among stocks in that class. Driving the general stocks gains, Lecubarri points to recent manufacturing PMI prints, which are at 15-year high levels, and the falling unemployment numbers – both data points indicate a firm foundation for economic recovery. With consumer confidence also rising, and relatively high savings, he sees a tailwind for the small/mid-cap as the year unfolds. A general trend of rising small-cap stocks should naturally impel analysts and investors to look at the ‘pennies,’ stocks that are priced below $5 per share. While not a sure indicator, low share price usually goes along with low market cap – but it also comes with the solid upside potential that Lecubarri mentions. However, before jumping right into an investment in a penny stock, Wall Street pros advise looking at the bigger picture and considering other factors beyond just the price tag. For some names that fall into this category, you really do get what you pay for, offering little in the way of long-term growth prospects thanks to weak fundamentals, recent headwinds or even large outstanding share counts. Taking the risk into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, as determined by Wall Street pros. Each has earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and brings massive growth prospects to the table. We’re talking about over 100% upside potential here. Biolase Technology (BIOL) We will start with Biolase Technology, a leader designer, producer, and innovator in dental laser technology. Lasers bring a host of benefits to dentists and their patients, including fewer aerosols and a gentler touch during procedures, and more comfortable healing afterwards. Biolase products are used in periodontal, endodontic, hygienic, and implant procedures; the company markets online directly to dental practices. Biolase put a positive spin on its recent 4Q20 earnings report. Even though the top line revenues of $8.52 million were down 16% year-over-year, the sequential quarterly gain was impressive, at 31%. The company benefited as dental clinics got back to work in the economic recovery of 2H20. Biolase reported two positive trends in sales in Q4, with 78% of sales coming from new customers and 40% going to dental specialists. Even better, the company provided Q1 revenue guidance for $7.5 - 8.0 million, up 60–70% yoy, and above consensus of $7.0 million. Currently going for $0.76 apiece, Biolase shares could see major gains, according to some analysts. Among the bulls is Maxim analyst Anthony Vendetti who noted that the company’s positives in Q4 are not just spin. "While the international market continues to lag the US in COVID recovery, BIOL delivered its second consecutive quarter of significant sequential revenue growth, driven by US sales to new customers, dental specialists, and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs). We are encouraged that dental specialists comprised 40% of the company’s US laser sales in 4Q20, and expect the company’s recent launch of both the Endo and Perio Academies to contribute to increased adoption by the ~5K endodontists and ~5K periodontists in the US. Moreover, BIOL has placed an increased emphasis on converting small DSOs (that can adopt BIOL’s technology more quickly), which we expect to bolster short-term revenue as the company makes progress converting larger DSOs, such as Heartland Dental (private)," the 5-star analyst opined. Vendetti summed up, "Based on the unique value proposition of BIOL’s products, its continued progress in penetrating DSOs, and its increasing traction with dental specialists, we reiterate our Buy rating.” Along with that Buy rating, the analyst sets a $2 price target that indicates 165% share growth ahead in 2021. (To watch Vendetti’s track record, click here) It appears the rest of the Street sees plenty of upside, too. Based on Buys only – 4, in fact – the analyst community rates BIOL a Strong Buy. The average price target hits $1.94, and implies potential upside of ~157% over the coming months. (See BIOL stock analysis on TipRanks) Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Fortress Bio is a pharmacological research firm with a wide-ranging pipeline of 28 drug candidates, in varying stages of development from preclinical to Phase 3 trials. In addition to the pipeline, Fortress has six approved drugs on the market for a variety of dermatological conditions including acne, skin fungal infections, and burns and other surface wounds. These medications are marketing by Journey Medical, Fortress’s partner company, and in 2020 netted revenues of $44.5 million. This compared well – up 28% – to the $34.9 million netted in 2019. Fortress ended 2020 with a sound cash position, holding $235 million cash and cash equivalents. This was up $15 million from Q3, and up 53% year-over-year. The company noted that these positive results came even as the COVID pandemic impacted both supply and sales. Looking ahead, Fortress expects to add two new approved prescription products to its lineup in 2021. In another program update, Fortress is partnering with Cyprium Therapeutics and Sentynl Therapeutics on CUTX-101. Both companies have signed onto a Development and Asset Purchase agreement for the drug candidate, a treatment for Menkes disease currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. The company reported positive clinical efficacy results last August, including medial survival in the early treatment cohort of 14.8 years, compared to 1.3 years for the untreated historical control cohort. In 2H21, Fortress will begin rolling submission of the NDA for CUTX-101. Covering this stock for B. Riley, 5-star analyst Mayank Mamtani notes the company’s fundamental soundness. "FBIO's differentiated business model, constituting of a diversified portfolio of marketed products and clinical-stage candidates, remains resilient amid challenges posed by C-19 pandemic, thereby setting up favorably in advance of numerous regulatory, clinical data and balance sheet inflection points anticipated over the next few quarters serving as opportunities to re-rate the stock," Mamtani wrote. To this end, Mamtani rates FBIO a Buy, and his $10 price target suggests it has room for ~100% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Mamtani's track record, click here) Overall, Fortress Bio has 4 reviews on record, and all are to Buy, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. FBIO shares are priced at $4.48, and their $13 average price target implies a one-year upside of 190%. (See FBIO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • China factory gate prices rise by most in nearly three years as economic recovery quickens

    China's factory gate prices beat analyst expectations to rise at their fastest annual pace since July 2018 in March in the latest sign that a recovery in the world's second-largest economy is gathering momentum. China's producer price index (PPI) rose 4.4% in annual terms, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said in a statement, far above a 3.5% rise forecast in a Reuters poll and up sharply from a 1.7% increase in February. Consumer prices also returned to inflation after two months of price falls.