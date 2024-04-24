Samsung's Latest 3D NAND Memory Chips Transform AI Data Centers and Mobile Devices

On Tuesday, Samsung Electronics Co (OTC:SSNLF) announced that it has started mass production of the world’s most advanced 286-layer NAND flash memory chips, which offer increased data storage capacity.

The company’s ninth-generation 3D NAND memory, which surpasses the 236-layer eighth-generation version by expanding bit density by 50%, will be utilized in artificial intelligence data centers and smartphones, Nikkei Asia reports.

U.S. tech companies like Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Google and Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) are the primary customers, and Samsung has already begun shipping samples, the Nikkei Asia reports.

Also Read: Elon Musk’s Big Bet: Tesla to Ramp Up AI Development with Nvidia’s Powerful Chips

This latest memory product enhances data input and output speeds by 33% while reducing power consumption by 10%.

The rise of generative AI, which demands significant data capacity for machine learning and processing, has fueled the need for greater NAND memory capacity.

In response, chipmakers are vying to increase storage capacity by vertically stacking memory storage elements.

Samsung, headquartered in South Korea and a global leader in memory technology, revealed it is developing a 10th-generation 3D NAND product with more than 400 layers.

Prior reports indicated Samsung is expecting a significant increase in its first-quarter operating profit due to higher DRAM chip prices and a hike in NAND flash chip prices from the previous quarter.

Also Read: Micron, Seagate, Western Digital Poised for Upswing, Driven by NAND Price Surge, Analyst Forecasts

Disclaimer: This content was partially produced with the help of AI tools and was reviewed and published by Benzinga editors.

Photo via Shutterstock

"ACTIVE INVESTORS' SECRET WEAPON" Supercharge Your Stock Market Game with the #1 "news & everything else" trading tool: Benzinga Pro - Click here to start Your 14-Day Trial Now!

Get the latest stock analysis from Benzinga?

This article Samsung's Latest 3D NAND Memory Chips Transform AI Data Centers and Mobile Devices originally appeared on Benzinga.com

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.