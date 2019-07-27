Samsung's next smartwatch will probably arrive with the Galaxy Note 10

Twitter More

Samsung's Galaxy Note 10 won't be arriving by its lonesome self.

In addition to the new stylus-equipped Android smartphone, Samsung will likely also announce a new smartwatch, the Galaxy Watch Active 2, at its Unpacked event on Aug. 7.

Images and details of the unreleased Galaxy Watch Active 2 were published by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) and uncovered by Droid Life.

Like the first-generation Galaxy Watch Active, the second-gen version will sport a round display with Samsung's signature Tizen OS designed for circular displays.

