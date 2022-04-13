Samsung's portable Freestyle projector is $250 off for today only

Back in January, Samsung launched a portable projector called Freestyle at CES. We thought the product was a solid choice for the product category, seeing it only weighs 1.83 pounds and has auto focus and auto leveling features to help align whatever it is you're watching. However, at $900, it was quite a bit more expensive than similar portable projectors like Anker's. If you've keeping an eye out for deals on the device, you my want to head over to Woot: You can get the Samsung Freestyle for only $650, $250 off its regular price, from the website.

Buy Samsung The Freestyle Smart Portable Projector at Woot - $650

The Freestyle has a stand that can rotate almost 180 degrees, so you can position your image wherever you want, whether it's the ceiling or the wall. If you use a base accessory, it can connect to a standard E26 lightbulb socket, as well. The device can project images with a 1080p resolution as small as 30 inches or as big as 100 inches — plus, it supports HDR content and has 360-degree audio. It also comes with built-in Alexa, Google Assistant and Bixby, so you can turn up the volume and issue other voice commands to control the projector.

You can only get the Freestyle from Woot at that price for a limited time (less than 20 hours, as of this writing) or until stocks last. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get it shipped for free upon purchase. Just take note that Woot has a different return policy than its parent company.

