U.S. markets open in 1 hour 39 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,411.75
    +18.75 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,257.00
    +118.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,023.25
    +78.25 (+0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,997.30
    +12.50 (+0.63%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.17
    +1.57 (+1.56%)
     

  • Gold

    1,983.10
    +7.00 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    25.92
    +0.19 (+0.74%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0844
    +0.0012 (+0.11%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7250
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.48
    -0.89 (-3.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3005
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    125.7600
    +0.3720 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,873.54
    -468.88 (-1.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    936.23
    +8.73 (+0.94%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,580.77
    +4.11 (+0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,843.49
    +508.51 (+1.93%)
     

Samsung's portable Freestyle projector is $250 off for today only

Mariella Moon
·Contributing Reporter
·1 min read
Samsung

Back in January, Samsung launched a portable projector called Freestyle at CES. We thought the product was a solid choice for the product category, seeing it only weighs 1.83 pounds and has auto focus and auto leveling features to help align whatever it is you're watching. However, at $900, it was quite a bit more expensive than similar portable projectors like Anker's. If you've keeping an eye out for deals on the device, you my want to head over to Woot: You can get the Samsung Freestyle for only $650, $250 off its regular price, from the website.

Buy Samsung The Freestyle Smart Portable Projector at Woot - $650

The Freestyle has a stand that can rotate almost 180 degrees, so you can position your image wherever you want, whether it's the ceiling or the wall. If you use a base accessory, it can connect to a standard E26 lightbulb socket, as well. The device can project images with a 1080p resolution as small as 30 inches or as big as 100 inches — plus, it supports HDR content and has 360-degree audio. It also comes with built-in Alexa, Google Assistant and Bixby, so you can turn up the volume and issue other voice commands to control the projector.

You can only get the Freestyle from Woot at that price for a limited time (less than 20 hours, as of this writing) or until stocks last. If you're an Amazon Prime member, you can get it shipped for free upon purchase. Just take note that Woot has a different return policy than its parent company.

Follow @EngadgetDeals on Twitter for the latest tech deals and buying advice.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Semiconductor Stocks That Could Go Parabolic

    It looks like 2022 could turn out to be another landmark year for the semiconductor industry as sales hit $52.5 billion in February, rising 32.4% over the same month in 2021. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) could make the most of the booming demand for semiconductors as they serve fast-growing niches such as data centers, wireless networking, smartphones, and computers. Nvidia finished fiscal 2022 (which ended on Jan. 30) with $26.9 billion in revenue, an increase of 61% over the previous year.

  • The end of one-chip wonders: Why Nvidia, Intel and AMD’s valuations have experienced massive upheaval

    It wasn't that long ago that Intel Corp. was the unquestioned king of U.S. chip makers and the largest semiconductor company by market capitalization. But it's also not that long since most computing was done with a PC.

  • Apple Stumbles On a Very Annoying Obstacle

    Apple has run into hurdles and delayed the launch of its blood pressure monitor for its smartwatch, according to sources. Employees are still working on an update to the sensor and software that would tell a person if they have high blood pressure, according to the sources. Apple has been working on the blood pressure monitor for the past four years, but the additional feature may not be ready for the market until 2025, the sources said.

  • Tesla will release a cheaper Model Y with bigger batteries soon

    Tesla is offering a Model Y with its new battery and a lower-priced AWD configuration, but it's currently limited to staff.

  • Fortnite Maker Epic Gets $2 Billion From Sony, Lego Owner

    (Bloomberg) -- Sony Group Corp. and the owner of the Lego Group invested $2 billion in Epic Games Inc., the maker of Fortnite.Most Read from BloombergPutin Says Ukraine Talks ‘at Dead End’, Vows to Pursue WarUkraine Update: Polish and Baltic Presidents Set to Visit KyivNYC Names Person of Interest as Subway Shooter Remains at LargeU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsJoke No More: Shiba Inu Is Among Four Crypto Tokens Listed on RobinhoodEpic is valued at $31.5 billion after

  • Bitcoin Bearish Flag Has Analysts Looking for Crash Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin has lost about 13% this month and is on track to test support from the lower end of a so-called “bearish flag” technical pattern. Immediate support in the pattern for the largest cryptocurrency, which is currently trading around $38,000, lies at $37,582 -- under which the next key level is the lower end of the flag around $36,700. Any break of the flag will bring $26,000 into focus. Most Read from BloombergU.S. Pullout of Locked-Down Shanghai Deepens China TensionsUkraine

  • Cybersecurity Stocks To Buy And Watch As Acquisitions Pick Up

    The best cybersecurity stocks to own are changing amid a shift to remote work and cloud security. Now ransomware attacks are impacting budgets.

  • Top Tech Stocks for April 2022

    The technology sector is composed of businesses that sell goods and services in electronics, software, computers, artificial intelligence (AI), and other industries related to information technology (IT). The sector includes companies with the largest market capitalizations in the world, such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corp. (MSFT), and Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN). Tech stocks, represented by the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLK), have outperformed the broader market over the past year.

  • AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D gaming benchmarks outpace Intel’s i9-12900KF

    The AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D comes out on April 20, 2022, and so far, it’s looking like an amazing launch for the tech company. We previously saw some intriguing benchmarks for the 5800X3D. Now, though, we’re finally getting our first look at Ryzen 7 5800X3D gaming benchmarks. And, so far, they’re looking great for gamers. … The post AMD Ryzen 7 5800X3D gaming benchmarks outpace Intel’s i9-12900KF appeared first on BGR.

  • Clubhouse's latest experiment is in-room games

    The debut game presents users with icebreaker questions and challenges.

  • Semiconductor Watchlist: Apple, AMD, Onsemi

    While shares in the sector are under pressure, several companies are positioned well for the rest of the year.

  • 3 Top Trends to Invest $10,000 in Right Now

    Investing in thematic trends can be a good idea because it usually means putting money into companies that can benefit throughout the economic cycle. In this context, the fourth industrial revolution makes industrial software company PTC (NASDAQ: PTC) attractive. Likewise, the need to reduce carbon emissions in buildings makes Johnson Controls (NYSE: JCI) a growth stock worth buying.

  • 3 Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks to Buy Right Now

    The artificial intelligence (AI) market has grown like a weed in recent years as organizations gather and process more data to make smarter decisions. Nvidia is the world's largest producer of discrete graphics processing units (GPUs) for PCs. It also provides higher-end GPUs for data centers, where they help process complex machine learning and AI tasks more efficiently.

  • Couple bilked investors out of $5 million after claiming they invented software to rival Microsoft that one employee called a ‘heap of junk’

    Michael and Betsy Feinberg took $5 million from investors over 15 years by repeatedly claiming to be on the verge of a breakthrough.

  • Ethereum PoS move is now being tested on a mainnet shadow fork

    A shadow fork of the Ethereum mainnet went live on Tuesday, bringing it a step closer to the transition from proof of work (PoW) to a proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus mechanism for the Ethereum 2.0 upgrade. See related article: Can Ethereum’s proof-of-stake transition save the planet? Fast facts The Ethereum Foundation is currently working on a […]

  • HP Gets Intentional About Contracting With Black IT Providers

    CIO Ron Guerrier is working to diversify IT’s suppliers and boost the benefits they get from working with HP to build a more representative technology workforce.

  • Russia's space programme hit by western cyber attack

    Western hackers have turned Russia's own ransomware against it in a cyber attack on the country's space agency, data obtained by security experts suggests.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 2 Unstoppable Stocks to Buy Right Now

    Only two of the 11 S&P 500 market sectors -- energy and utilities -- have generated positive returns, while the information technology sector has plunged nearly 15%. For instance, digital transformation should make Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG) and Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) unstoppable in the years ahead, and both stocks look like smart investments. Datadog specializes in monitoring and analytics.

  • Looking for a cheap computer? These are the best laptop deals at Amazon, HP, Walmart and Best Buy

    Looking for a cheap computer? Save hundreds when you shop for these laptop deals on MacBooks, Chromebooks and more.

  • Want to Own Microsoft Office Forever With No Annual Fee? Here's How

    To say that the company holds the keys to the kingdom for a large chunk of the business community is not an overstatement.