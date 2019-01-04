Samsung's new Space monitor is perfect for tiny offices

Twitter More

Facebook More

Is your office or work desk low on space? You might want to look at Samsung's new Space Monitor, which comes with several features that make it a good fit into places where space is limited.

The company also launched several other monitors ahead of CES, which kicks off next week, including a pretty insane, ultra-widescreen gaming monitor.

SEE ALSO: Samsung's new A8s smartphone doesn't have a headphone jack

There's nothing groundbreaking here, though — just clever design. The Space Monitor, which comes in 27-inch and 32-inch sizes, has an integrated arm that can be clamped to the desk, and lets you lean the monitor against the wall or place it directly onto your desk. Read more...

More about Samsung, Monitors, Space Monitor, Tech, and Big Tech Companies