Samsung's stunning 75-inch TV can be made larger or smaller in seconds

I'll spare you all of the technical advantages of Samsung's newly announced 75-inch Micro LED TV — an even wider color gamut and higher peak brightness and deeper black levels — and instead wow you with the TV's customizable design, because it's really something to behold.

Samsung first boasted about the modular design of "The Wall" Micro LED TV at CES 2018, bragging about how it could be customized to any size, resolution, and aspect ratio your heart desired.

But it didn't show how it worked until now. At CES 2019, I finally got a first look at how easy it is to combine Micro LED panels to create a larger or smaller TV within seconds. Read more...

