Samsung's T7 Touch SSD is on sale for as low as $90 right now

A portable drive could make a good gift for any tech-obsessed person in your life. Sure, they're not the flashiest gadgets but they're some of the most useful, providing extra space for photos, documents, games and more in a travel-friendly package. One of our favorites, the Samsung T7 Touch, is already on sale for Black Friday — the 500GB model is down to $90, or 18 percent off its normal price and only a few dollars more than its all-time low. You can pick up the 1TB version for 21 percent off now that it's down to $150, or a 2TB model for $300.

The "Touch" portion of the drive's name comes from its built-in fingerprint reader that provides an additional defense against prying eyes. The T7 supports optional password protection, but on the Touch, you can choose to use your fingerprint to unlock the device and access saved files. The T7 is physically protected as well with its shock- and drop-resistant body, which is also small enough to fit into nearly any pocket of any bag or backpack.

We also appreciate the use of ePCM technology and Dynamic Thermal Guard to control heat levels, which means that the drive won't overheat even when you're pushing it to its limits. And you may do that a lot depending on how you use the drive. It comes with both a USB-C to C cable and a USB-C to A cable, so it can work with most gadgets — including some game consoles. Overall, the T7 Touch is a versatile SSD that's made better by its extra layer of security.

If you can forgo the fingerprint reader, the standard T7 drives have also been discounted to new record-low prices. At the time of writing this, the 2TB model is sold out and the best remaining deal of the bunch is on the 1TB version, which is $60 off and down to $110.

