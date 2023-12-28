Samuel Heath & Sons (LON:HSM) Will Pay A Smaller Dividend Than Last Year

Samuel Heath & Sons plc (LON:HSM) is reducing its dividend from last year's comparable payment to £0.045 on the 22nd of March. This means that the annual payment will be 3.7% of the current stock price, which is in line with the average for the industry.

View our latest analysis for Samuel Heath & Sons

Samuel Heath & Sons' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is always good to see a solid dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is feasible. Samuel Heath & Sons is quite easily earning enough to cover the dividend, however it is being let down by weak cash flows. We think that cash flows should take priority over earnings, so this is definitely a worry for the dividend going forward.

If the trend of the last few years continues, EPS will grow by 3.0% over the next 12 months. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 34% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

AIM:HSM Historic Dividend December 28th 2023

Dividend Volatility

While the company has been paying a dividend for a long time, it has cut the dividend at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2013, the annual payment back then was £0.118, compared to the most recent full-year payment of £0.121. Dividend payments have grown at less than 1% a year over this period. It's encouraging to see some dividend growth, but the dividend has been cut at least once, and the size of the cut would eliminate most of the growth anyway, which makes this less attractive as an income investment.

Dividend Growth May Be Hard To Achieve

Given that the dividend has been cut in the past, we need to check if earnings are growing and if that might lead to stronger dividends in the future. However, Samuel Heath & Sons has only grown its earnings per share at 3.0% per annum over the past five years. If Samuel Heath & Sons is struggling to find viable investments, it always has the option to increase its payout ratio to pay more to shareholders.

Story continues

In Summary

Overall, the dividend looks like it may have been a bit high, which explains why it has now been cut. While Samuel Heath & Sons is earning enough to cover the payments, the cash flows are lacking. We would probably look elsewhere for an income investment.

It's important to note that companies having a consistent dividend policy will generate greater investor confidence than those having an erratic one. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. Just as an example, we've come across 4 warning signs for Samuel Heath & Sons you should be aware of, and 1 of them shouldn't be ignored. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.