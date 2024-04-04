Samuel Heath & Sons' (LON:HSM) Returns Have Hit A Wall

If you're not sure where to start when looking for the next multi-bagger, there are a few key trends you should keep an eye out for. Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. Although, when we looked at Samuel Heath & Sons (LON:HSM), it didn't seem to tick all of these boxes.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for Samuel Heath & Sons:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.066 = UK£821k ÷ (UK£14m - UK£1.8m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

So, Samuel Heath & Sons has an ROCE of 6.6%. In absolute terms, that's a low return and it also under-performs the Building industry average of 9.8%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you're interested in investigating Samuel Heath & Sons' past further, check out this free graph covering Samuel Heath & Sons' past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

So How Is Samuel Heath & Sons' ROCE Trending?

Over the past five years, Samuel Heath & Sons' ROCE and capital employed have both remained mostly flat. Businesses with these traits tend to be mature and steady operations because they're past the growth phase. With that in mind, unless investment picks up again in the future, we wouldn't expect Samuel Heath & Sons to be a multi-bagger going forward.

The Bottom Line

We can conclude that in regards to Samuel Heath & Sons' returns on capital employed and the trends, there isn't much change to report on. Unsurprisingly then, the total return to shareholders over the last five years has been flat. In any case, the stock doesn't have these traits of a multi-bagger discussed above, so if that's what you're looking for, we think you'd have more luck elsewhere.

If you want to know some of the risks facing Samuel Heath & Sons we've found 4 warning signs (2 are potentially serious!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

