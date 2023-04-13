Samurai 2K Aerosol Limited's (Catalist:Y8E) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 14% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Samurai 2K Aerosol (Catalist:Y8E). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Samurai 2K Aerosol's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Samurai 2K Aerosol is:

12% = RM10m ÷ RM87m (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2022).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. Another way to think of that is that for every SGD1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn SGD0.12 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Samurai 2K Aerosol's Earnings Growth And 12% ROE

To start with, Samurai 2K Aerosol's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. Consequently, this likely laid the ground for the decent growth of 7.9% seen over the past five years by Samurai 2K Aerosol.

As a next step, we compared Samurai 2K Aerosol's net income growth with the industry and found that the company has a similar growth figure when compared with the industry average growth rate of 7.9% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. Is Samurai 2K Aerosol fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is Samurai 2K Aerosol Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

While the company did pay out a portion of its dividend in the past, it currently doesn't pay a dividend. We infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Samurai 2K Aerosol's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. So far, we've only made a quick discussion around the company's earnings growth. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Samurai 2K Aerosol's past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

