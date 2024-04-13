This San Antonio neighborhood of 600-square-foot homes is going viral — why many choose pint-sized properties

San Antonio's Elm Trail community of pint-sized pads is gaining plenty of traction online — with new residents praising the properties for their affordable price points and amenities.

Nafi Johnson recently moved into one of the homes — which includes a full kitchen, fenced in backyard and a second story loft — with her son, claiming it’s enough room for the two of them.

“It's convenient. You know, especially for the times that we are living in, things so skyrocket high in price,” she told KENS 5.

"It's better than an apartment complex to me because it's your own, and you can have your own space."

Is it really worth it?

While tiny homes are typically under 400 to 500 square feet, this San Antonio subdivision features 600-square-foot properties that seem to offer a little more space, with a one-car driveway, second floor and backyard.

Real estate agent Billy Rojo — who goes by Billy the Realtor on TikTok — posted a viral video in November promoting one of the miniature dwellings, which was going for $136,900 at the time.

In comparison, the median San Antonio home is valued at over $253,762, according to Zillow.

But viewers weren’t so impressed. “I have more space in my Honda Civic,” commented one person, while another compared it to a Home Depot shed.

“May as well go rent an apartment,” wrote one viewer. “No property taxes. No house insurance payment. And if something breaks, it’s not your problem.”

Why there’s growing interest for tiny homes

Despite the criticism, there’s growing interest for tiny homes amid tough real estate prices and mortgage rates.

In fact, a recent report from market research firm Technavio found the global market for tiny homes is projected to grow by $4.82 billion between 2023 and 2028 — noting there’s “high demand” for these compact and affordable properties in the U.S. in particular.

"I think it's something you would definitely want to buy as a starter home, and then maybe look into flipping it later on,” Dalila Sue, a renter in the Elm Trail neighborhood, told KENS 5.

"As soon as you walk upstairs and you're able to see the huge loft area, it completely changes the way that you feel about the entire home.”

