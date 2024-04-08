San Bernardino County home listings asked for the same amount of money in March – see the current median price here

The median home in San Bernardino County listed for $519,999 in March, flat to the previous month's $520,000, an analysis of data from Realtor.com shows.

Compared to March 2023, the median home list price increased 4.2% from $498,847.

The statistics in this article only pertain to houses listed for sale in San Bernardino County, not houses that were sold.

San Bernardino County's median home was 1,608 square feet, listed at $333 per square foot. The price per square foot of homes for sale is up 8.2% from March 2023.

Listings in San Bernardino County moved slowly, at a median 50 days listed compared to the March national median of 50 days on the market. In the previous month, homes had a median of 58 days on the market. Around 1,980 homes were newly listed on the market in March, a 14.7% increase from 1,726 new listings in March 2023.

The median home prices issued by Realtor.com may exclude many, or even most, of a market's homes. The price and volume represent only single-family homes, condominiums or townhomes. They include existing homes, but exclude most new construction as well as pending and contingent sales.

Across the Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario metro area, median home prices rose to $599,000, slightly higher than a month earlier. The median home had 1,825 square feet, at a list price of $340 per square foot.

In California, median home prices were $749,888, a slight increase from February. The median California home listed for sale had 1,769 square feet, with a price of $462 per square foot.

Throughout the United States, the median home price was $424,900, a slight increase from the month prior. The median American home for sale was listed at 1,826 square feet, with a price of $228 per square foot.

The median home list price used in this report represents the midway point of all the houses or units listed over the given period of time. Experts say the median offers a more accurate view of what's happening in a market than the average list price, which would mean taking the sum of all listing prices then dividing by the number of homes sold. The average can be skewed by one particularly low or high price.

