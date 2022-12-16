U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,901.25
    +4.25 (+0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,249.00
    +37.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,373.00
    +25.75 (+0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,790.70
    +2.40 (+0.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.05
    -0.06 (-0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,789.80
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Silver

    23.23
    -0.08 (-0.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0650
    +0.0016 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4500
    -0.0530 (-1.51%)
     

  • Vix

    22.83
    +1.69 (+7.99%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2206
    +0.0024 (+0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.3590
    -0.3810 (-0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,412.74
    -325.51 (-1.84%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    405.78
    -6.99 (-1.69%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,426.17
    -69.76 (-0.93%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,620.66
    -431.04 (-1.54%)
     

San Diego County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls Elect Parisa Ijadi- Maghsoodi, Esq., as Chair

·3 min read

Commissioners Are Tasked with Making Recommendations to the Board of Supervisors on Gender Equity Issues

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Diego County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls announced today that Parisa Ijadi-Maghsoodi, Esq., has been elected as its new Chairperson. Ijadi-Maghsoodi has chaired the Commission's UN Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination against Women ("CEDAW") Committee since 2019, is a founding member of the statewide CEDAW Challenge Team, and served as lead in drafting the County's recently passed CEDAW ordinance. She also serves on Cities for CEDAW's National Advisory Committee.

In a statement released on the Commission's newly launched website, Ijadi-Maghsoodi said, "Decades ago, the Board of Supervisors declared that the County's policy was to take action to identify the needs of women and girls and to eliminate discrimination in the County. Our Commission was established to promote and effectuate that policy."

"I am honored to serve as the newly elected chair and to lead our Commission's gender justice efforts through an intersectional framework that centers women in poverty, who have the least access to opportunities," said Ijadi-Maghsoodi. "I look forward to continuing to work with Commissioner Goodwin, the newly elected Vice-Chairs Nadia Farjood, Melinda Vasquez, Deja Cabrera, and all county residents to achieve intersectional gender justice in our region."

Leah Goodwin, who led the commission through a pandemic, welcomed Ijadi-Maghsoodi to the new position and reflected on the CEDAW Committee's work under her guidance and leadership.

"It has been my honor to Chair the San Diego County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls over the past two years," said Goodwin. "Through all of the changes during the pandemic, including new appointments and tough challenges, we remained steadfast in our commitment to move the needle in the fight for gender equity in San Diego County. Vice-Chair and CEDAW Chair Commissioner Ijadi-Maghsoodi led the work of getting the CEDAW ordinance passed in May of this year. She is a dedicated and passionate leader who is committed to equity and inclusion for women and girls. I look forward to working with her!"

Ijadi-Maghsoodi is a poverty and civil rights attorney. In addition to practicing law full- time, she serves as an adjunct law professor at USD Law, where she teaches the law school's Poverty Law course.

The Commission's duties and responsibilities include studying and evaluating the discriminatory effects of County policies, proposed policies, and ordinances; initiating investigations by public agencies; studying areas of possible discrimination, including in health services and housing; conducting public hearings, and formulating legislation.

About The San Diego Commission on the Status of Women and Girls

The Board of Supervisors of the County of San Diego has declared that it is the policy of the County to take action to identify the needs and problems of women and girls in the County that are affected by public policy decisions; and furthermore, to eliminate the practice of discrimination and prejudice on the basis of sex within the County. In 1975, the Board of Supervisors established the San Diego County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls to promote this policy and to provide an open forum for discussion and action.

Each of the San Diego County Supervisors appoints two residents to represent their district on the Commission. Each Commissioner serves a four-year term, concurrent with the Supervisor's term. The additional three positions on the Commission are filled as Members-at-Large, nominated by the Commission, and approved by the Board of Supervisors to serve two-year terms.

For more information about the Commission and Commissioners, visit the Commission's website.

Contact:
***@pickenscreative.com

Photo(s):
https://www.prlog.org/12944082

Press release distributed by PRLog

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/san-diego-county-commission-on-the-status-of-women-and-girls-elect-parisa-ijadi--maghsoodi-esq-as-chair-301704833.html

SOURCE San Diego County Commission on the Status of Women and Girls

Recommended Stories

  • Warner Bros Discovery expects $1 billion more in scrapped content charges

    For the media company, formed earlier this year by the merger of AT&T Inc's WarnerMedia unit and Discovery Inc, the total financial restructuring cost could now be between $4.1 billion and $5.3 billion. Warner Bros has undertaken a series of cost-cutting measures since the merger, including canceling projects such as the live-action version of the DC Comics character "Batgirl", a planned "Wonder Twins" film, and shutting down the CNN+ streaming news service.

  • Japan Dec factory activity contracts at fastest pace in 26 months

    Japan's manufacturing activity shrank at the fastest pace in more than two years in December on soft demand and persistent cost pressures, a corporate survey showed on Friday. While service-sector output rebounded on a tourism reopening, weak factory activity has blurred Japan's recovery prospects as companies enter labour talks, in which wage hikes are deemed essential for post-pandemic economic growth. The au Jibun Bank Flash Japan Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) was down to a seasonally adjusted 48.8 in December from a final reading of 49.0 in the previous month.

  • Time to Buy Nike (NKE) Stock for 2023?

    With NKE shares still trading 37% from their highs, now might be a great time for investors to consider buying Nike stock for 2023 and beyond.

  • Twitter suspends accounts of several journalists

    Responding to a Tweet on the account suspensions, Musk tweeted: "Same doxxing rules apply to 'journalists' as to everyone else," a reference to Twitter rules banning the sharing of personal information, called doxxing. Musk had threatened legal action against the account's operator, saying his son had been mistakenly followed by a "crazy stalker".

  • Dollar stands tall as hawkish ECB fans downturn fears

    European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde said after the policy board raised interest rates again overnight that "this is not enough," and that the bank must "continue the battle against inflation at a steady pace." A day earlier, the U.S. Federal Reserve also tightened policy, with Chair Jerome Powell adding policymakers expected rates to rise higher and stay elevated for longer. "It has been a big night in markets, with the modestly 'risk-off' reaction to the Fed on Wednesday from what was seen as a slightly more hawkish than expected set of outcomes, greatly exacerbated by the messaging out of the ECB's meeting," Ray Attrill, head of foreign-exchange strategy at National Australia Bank, wrote in a note.

  • Former Twitter employee sentenced to prison for sharing confidential info with Saudis

    A former Twitter employee was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison this week for providing confidential data about users to Saudi Arabian officials.

  • San Francisco Mayor Warns of Budget Deficit as Remote Work Hits Revenue

    (Bloomberg) -- San Francisco is projecting a $728 million budget gap over the next two fiscal years as the technology hub reels from the economic hit of remote work and the depletion of one-time federal aid.Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapMayor London Breed aske

  • Florida Teen Accused Of Stabbing Cheerleader 114 Times Denied Transfer Out Of Solitary Confinement

    A Florida teenager accused of stabbing a cheerleader 114 times will remain in solitary confinement despite his lawyers' efforts. Aiden Fucci is accused of stabbing 13-year-old Tristyn Bailey to death in a case that continues to shake St. Johns County, Florida. During a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday, a county judge rejected several motions filed by the 15-year-old suspect’s defense, including an attempt to have their client moved out of solitary confinement at the Duval County Jail ahead of the mu

  • A hoax most cruel: How a caller duped McDonald's managers into strip-searching a worker

    The hoax was beyond belief: Fast-food managers fooled by a caller into strip-searching Louise Ogborn. But it happened dozens of times across the U.S.

  • PNC chopping 32 more branches, including 2 in Pittsburgh area

    Heavy pruning across footprint in Q1, Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, Texas and Alabama will lost the most branches.

  • Elon Jet, the Twitter account tracking Elon Musk's flights, was permanently suspended

    The Twitter account @ElonJet, which uses publicly available data to track the whereabouts of Elon Musk's private jet, has been permanently suspended from Twitter. "My commitment to free speech extends even to not banning the account following my plane, even though that is a direct personal safety risk," Musk tweeted on November 6. Over the last month, it seems Musk changed his mind.

  • Amazon Pressed on Warehouse-Rebuilding Plan After Deadly 2021 Tornado

    (Bloomberg) -- Three US lawmakers questioned Amazon.com Inc.’s plans for rebuilding an Illinois warehouse that collapsed in a tornado last year, killing six workers and prompting an investigation by workplace safety regulators. Most Read from BloombergTrump Hawks Superhero NFT Trading Cards as Crypto Universe ImplodesIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Elon Musk’s Tesla Share Sales Approach the $40 Billion MarkUS Stocks Drop for a Second Day; Oil Snaps Rally: Markets WrapTh

  • Ex-UC Irvine student throws his mother off campus building before jumping himself: police

    A man threw his elderly mother off a building before jumping to his death in Irvine, California, on Tuesday. The incident occurred at 214 Pereira Drive at the University of California, Irvine (UCI), sometime before 3:52 p.m. The suspect, identified as Andrew Nguyen Doan, was a former student who last attended the school in 2019. Officers responding to multiple 911 calls found Doan, 36, and his mother, Thao Thai Nguyen, 77, dead on the ground outside Social Science Plaza B. Investigation revealed that Doan picked up Nguyen, threw her off a landing and then jumped to his death from the same site.

  • Northern California CHP commander found dead in Tennessee, weeks after husband’s death

    Capt. Julie Harding, 49, was found dead with a gunshot wound over the weekend.

  • Former Biden official Sam Brinton's mug shot released after bail set at $15,000

    Nonbinary former nuclear official Samuel Brinton's mug shot was released by police Wednesday after being booked by Las Vegas police and released on bond.

  • Elon ‘Free Speech’ Musk Suspends Accounts of Journalists Who Criticized Him

    Twitter suspended several high-profile journalists Thursday as the platform's new owner falsely accused them of having endangered his family

  • Colorado’s Car Theft Problem Is Worsening

    Left largely unchecked, thieves unsurprisingly are becoming more violent...

  • Eight charged in $114 million pump-and-dump stock scheme on Discord and Twitter

    Eight men have been charged over a $114 million stock manipulation scheme orchestrated through Discord and Twitter.

  • Gunna to distribute $100,000 to 1,000 families in Atlanta

    Fresh off of being released from Georgia’s Fulton County Jail, Gunna is already planning to help out his community.

  • One of largest poaching cases in Wyoming uncovered by suspicious request, officials say

    The three men were convicted of more than 100 wildlife violations across four counties, officials said.