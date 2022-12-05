U.S. markets close in 46 minutes

SAN DIEGO COUNTY WORKERS JOIN TEAMSTERS

·2 min read

Workers Excited for Opportunity to Improve Working Conditions

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 500 workers employed by San Diego County have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 911. The workers are employed in the construction, maintenance, operations and repair, and crafts departments.

International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)
International Brotherhood Of Teamsters. (PRNewsFoto/International Brotherhood of Teamsters)

"These men and women have important jobs, and they do admirable work," said Ray Whitmer, Local 911 Secretary-Treasurer. "That's why they deserve the very best. They have united to stand up and improve their overall terms and conditions of employment. Now, as Teamsters, they will have solid day-to-day representation and the backing of a strong contract."

"Local 911 knows how to get the job done when it comes to representing public-sector workers," said Carlos Rubio, Local 911 President. "San Diego County workers chose us because they know we have what it takes to work with them on winning a strong collective bargaining agreement that will improve their working conditions and standard of living. We are honored to represent this group and congratulate them on this powerful victory."

The workers, who serve more than 3.2 million residents throughout the county, are seeking higher pay, better health care, improved safety, job security, and respect.

"We are all aboard on a vessel to ensure our future," said Preventative Maintenance Coordinator Jeff Stoffel. "We need better pay and working conditions. Based on Local 911's impressive track record representing public workers in Southern California, we know our union will deliver for us."

"In addition to better working conditions, we're also looking forward to lower health care costs," said Master Fleet Technician Auggie Espinoza. "Local 911 has a proven record of securing strong medical benefits for workers at nearby public agencies. By winning this election, we now have the collective power to make our voices heard and a seat at the table to address our concerns. We know that together, as members of Local 911, we will be a strong engine for change. We look forward to a better future for San Diego County public workers and the communities we serve."

Teamsters Local 911 represents thousands of public sector workers throughout Southern California. For more information go to teamsters911.com.

Contact:
Carlos Rubio, (562) 595-4518
crubio@teamsters911.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/san-diego-county-workers-join-teamsters-301694993.html

SOURCE Teamsters Local 911

