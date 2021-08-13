San Diego Family Fun Center's FIRST After Hours 21+ "Park after Dark" Exclusive Event, August 13 - 8 - Midnight

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- San Diego Family Fun Center hosts, "PARK AFTER DARK" on August 13, 8pm - Midnight. The adult only (21+) party includes 15 game tokens, unlimited miniature golf, go-karts, bumper boats, batting cages and axe throwing for $29.99. Beer, Wine and Food offerings from some of the best food trucks in town will be available for purchase.

"We are excited for our Park after Dark! I have been really surprised and ecstatic about comments on our Facebook page, from people saying they are so glad we are coming back," he said. "My family knows nothing else but to provide family entertainment, says owner Shane Huish (who also owns Cowabunga Bay waterparks in Utah and Las Vegas). "We want Family Fun Centers to be a state-of-the-art, indoor/outdoor entertainment center."



Limited tickets available and must be purchased online. This event is for guests 21+ years and proper ID will be required. For tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/park-after-dark-tickets-164023924975

The San Diego Family Fun Center is located at 6999 Clairemont Mesa Boulevard, San Diego, CA, 92111. For more information, visit familyfuncenters.com and like on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/familyfuncenterSD.



