San Diego International Airport deemed ‘least wallet friendly,’ according to study

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — Do you feel like traveling in and out of San Diego International Airport is a bit pricier than other airports?

If your answer is ‘yes’ then you’re not alone.

A new study by the gambling site casino.ca shows that SAN is the “least wallet friendly” airport out of the 50 busiest in North America.

Researchers with the site came to this conclusion based on manually gathered price data for beer pricing, parking and hotels. Here’s an explanation of their methodology:

Prices for beer were gathered from three different drink menus offered by each airport, these were then averaged together. A 20-ounce Budweiser was used as standard.

For airport hotels, the researchers used Booking.com. Hotels were filtered by their “distance from the airport” and then they averaged the prices of the three closest in proximity.

Airport parking pricing was gathered from each airport website, where available, with economy parking being selected.

According to casino.ca, SAN is the most expensive, averaging a total spend of $574 for a one night hotel stay, one night parking and one pint of beer.

Denver International Airport came in second as “least wallet friendly,” followed by Nashville International Airport and then Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

On the contrary, the site listed San Jose International as the “least expensive airport” to visit.

The full results of the study can be found here.

