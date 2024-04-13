San Diego Mayor unveils $5.64 billion proposed budget

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — City of San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria has unveiled his $5.64 billion budget plan, which includes more spending on homelessness and flood prevention, but cuts in other areas.

“I look forward to the city council’s consideration of my proposed budget and working with them to pass a budget that is balanced, fiscally responsible and reflects the desires of San Diegans,” said Mayor Todd Gloria, City of San Diego.

From the Chollas Operations Yard — San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria revealed his $5.64 billion proposed budget for fiscal year 2025.

The budget is a half-billion dollars more than the previous year, while the city is looking at a nearly $137 million budget shortfall this year.

The mayor calls it his “protecting our progress” budget, focusing on several key areas including more than $100 million for street repairs.

“This budget increases the number of miles that we’ll fully repave in the coming year from 60 miles to 75 miles, and we’re investing in design and planning needed to complete 105 miles in fiscal year 2026,” said Mayor Gloria.

The mayor is also promising to spend more on stormwater infrastructure. Following the January flooding, there’s a five-year backlog for maintenance projects.

“This budget has just over $85 million in funds for flood resilience and green infrastructure projects. The city is using the U.S. EPA’s special loan program to fund up to $733 million in storm water upgrades. These upgrades range from pipeline replacements to pump station repairs to comprehensive watershed restoration,” said Mayor Gloria.

The mayor says his budget will do more to tackle the homelessness crisis by spending more than $26 million, with 1,000 additional shelter beds, and 200 new safe parking spots.

Gloria says another top priority is public safety.

“We continue to fully fund our police and fire-rescue departments at the levels they require to respond when you call,” said Mayor Gloria.

The mayor also noted the city is making funding cuts in other areas, scrapping plans to invest in certain programs and projects.

“There’s no reasonable way to accommodate all of the capital needs that we have as a city without finding new ways to pay for it,” said Mayor Gloria.

Talking about the need for more funding from additional sources and likely looking at that possible 1-cent sales tax increase to go before the voters in November.

But first, an independent analyst will go over the budget later this month. The city council will review it, along with a public vetting, then a vote is expected in June.

