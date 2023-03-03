SAN DIEGO ORTHOPEDIC MEDICAL GROUPS JOIN FORCES TO REMAIN INDEPENDENT

San Diego Sports Medicine's physicians join Synergy Orthopedics Specialists.

SAN DIEGO, March 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Physicians with San Diego Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Center, Inc. (SDSM), one of San Diego's leading orthopedic practices, will join forces with Synergy Orthopedics Specialists, Inc. www.synergyorthopedic.com , a physician-owned medical practice.

SDSM and Synergy Orthopedics have been discussing joining forces since 2020. SDSM's Dr. James P. Tasto, Dr. Michael A. Sirota, Dr. David J. Burnikel, Dr. Matthew C. Shillito, Dr. Enoch H. Chang, and Physician Assistant Sarah Potter-Smith will practice under the Synergy Orthopedic Specialists medical group effective March 1, 2023. The partnership creates a practice with over twenty-five physicians and surgeons specializing in musculoskeletal system treatment, making it the largest independent orthopedic group in San Diego.

For the San Diego Sports Medicine physicians, joining Synergy Orthopedics is essential because it allows them to continue independent medical services. "Remaining independent also helps the combined practice remain agile and able to improve efficiency and quality, as well as pass along cost savings," said Michael A. Sirota, MD. "Our patients will see the same doctors and staff at the same campuses and offices they have built trust in," David Burnikel, MD. "The two medical practices have the same goal: to provide the San Diego community with unsurpassed, personalized orthopedic care."

Dr. Tal David, president of Synergy Orthopedic Specialists, said, "We believe this merger will allow physicians to remain independent as they navigate the changes in healthcare. Patients will have greater access to what we believe is the region's foremost integrated orthopedic private practice with a reputation for quality and patient-centered care."

Synergy Orthopedic Specialists has fifteen locations from Chula Vista to Encinitas and has plans to continue its expansion. The practice operates in several physical therapy locations, an MRI Imaging center, and is building an 18,000 SQFT ambulatory surgical center in Mission Valley. The physicians within Synergy Orthopedic Specialists specialize in various musculoskeletal disorders, including Spine, Sports Medicine, Total Joint Replacement, Hand, and Podiatry.

Synergy Orthopedics is San Diego's orthopedic surgery and rehabilitation leader and the official sports medicine provider for professional teams like San Diego Gulls Hockey Team (AHL) and the San Diego Legion Rugby Team (MLR) and San Diego Loyal Soccer Club (USL). Synergy Orthopedic Specialists operates the San Diego Arthroscopy & Sports Medicine Fellowship, an ACGME-certified program founded 30 years ago by Dr. James P. Tasto.

