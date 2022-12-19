U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,817.66
    -34.70 (-0.90%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,757.54
    -162.92 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,546.03
    -159.38 (-1.49%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,738.58
    -24.84 (-1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.67
    +0.48 (+0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.60
    -3.10 (-0.17%)
     

  • Silver

    23.10
    -0.09 (-0.41%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0606
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5810
    +0.0990 (+2.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2143
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    137.1650
    +0.3010 (+0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,468.44
    -334.90 (-1.99%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    378.36
    -6.03 (-1.57%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,361.31
    +29.19 (+0.40%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,295.93
    +58.29 (+0.21%)
     

San Diego SEO Company Is Bringing A Novel Scientific Approach To SEO

San Diego SEO Company
·4 min read

San Diego, Dec. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- San Diego, California -

The San Diego SEO Company, one of the most well-reviewed digital marketing agencies in San Diego, is urging local and national clients to find out more about its comprehensive and insightful Technical SEO audits.

The company’s range of digital marketing consulting services includes local SEO for San Diego-based businesses and contractors, Pay Per Click advertising including Facebook Ads and Google Ads, link building, keyword research, website design, email marketing, Google My Business optimization, Joomla SEO, WordPress SEO, content creation, on-page, and off-page SEO, scientific SEO audits, and SEO competition analysis.

Simon White, the founder of the San Diego digital marketing agency, talks about what makes its services a cut above the rest by saying, “Our greatest strength is our ability to analyze websites objectively and then craft an effective SEO plan based on the findings. We treat SEO like a science and thus go about fixing your visibility and traffic problems in a precise and methodical way. There is no guesswork involved. The result is that your business has a technically sound online presence that will yield dividends for years to come.”

The scientific approach that San Diego SEO Company brings to the industry is best represented by its full-featured Technical SEO audit. The audit is a thorough analysis of the shortcomings that are holding a website back from being promoted in local search results by Google. It includes an evaluation of the website’s On-Page SEO factors such as title tags, H1, H2, H3, and H4 tags, the meta description, the word count, the LSI (Latent Semantic Indexing) keywords, the quality of the images and associated alt tags, the internal linking structure, and the website’s schema. It will also evaluate a website’s existing backlink profile to identify toxic links that could be harming its reputation in the eyes of the search engine algorithms.

The company’s work has already brought real tangible results to its many clients across San Diego and the rest of the country. It has a perfect 5.0 rating on its Google Business Profile from 9 reviews that praise its professionalism, responsiveness, and quality of SEO services. One reviewer says, “The SEO Experts at San Diego SEO Company did a great job getting our Roofing and Solar Website ranking really well in San Diego. Simon has an amazing knowledge of SEO and made the process so easy for us. Thank you, San Diego SEO Company.”

Another testimonial thanks the San Diego SEO Company for the growth it was able to spark by saying, “The guys at San Diego SEO Company, did an amazing job ranking our real estate investor website in multiple cities. We have been able to grow the franchise more quickly than initially planned as we have been able to supply a lot of leads to our franchisees. We have been with them for the last 18 months and don't see any reason to go anywhere else. Thanks.”

Simon comments on how his experience and leadership enable San Diego SEO Company to provide outstanding results for its clients by saying, “When it comes to SEO, I’m nothing less than a seasoned veteran. I built my first website in 1997, way before most of the people running SEO agencies today were old enough to even properly use a computer. I’ve seen this exciting medium grow and evolve before my eyes. I have seen and had hands-on experience with every trick in the book. I intimately understand every strategy that SEO agencies use today to drive traffic and increase conversions. More importantly, my experience gives me the insight to understand what works and what doesn’t when it comes to online digital marketing. By having me and the rest of my handpicked SEO experts on your side, you are giving your business, whether you are a retailer, a service provider, or an online-first entity, the best chance for succeeding on the internet.”

Simon White is urging business owners to schedule an appointment and find out just how transformative the company’s SEO services can be.

###

For more information about San Diego SEO Company, contact the company here:

San Diego SEO Company
Sam Wright
(619) 319-9792
pr@sandiegoseocompany.com
450 B St
San Diego
CA 92101

CONTACT: Sam Wright


