SanDisk memory cards are discounted for today only on Amazon

Amazon's Deal of the Day is all about storage products, with particularly good prices for SD cards. Do you need a giant boost in storage for your smartphone, drone other other device that uses a MicroSD memory card? Amazon is selling SanDisk's 1TB Ultra MicroSDXC UHS-1 cards with adapter at just $110 for today only. That's a hefty 52 percent discount compared to the regular $230 selling price.

Buy SanDisk 1TB MicroSD card at Amazon - $110

SanDisk pioneered 1TB MicroSD memory cards and was first to both launch and sell them. The model in question provides up to 120MB/s speeds, essentially the max available in the UHS-I format. With A1 application class performance, it delivers fewer IOPS (input-output access per second) than A2 class cards, but sustained sequential read speeds are the same. It has a high 4.8 out of 5 consumer rating on Amazon with 89,144 global reviews.

SanDisk CFexpress Extreme Pro memory card

Amazon also has a great deal today on another type of memory card that's difficult to find discounted. It's offering the SanDisk Extreme Pro 256GB CFexpress Type B memory card at $260, which is $140 off the regular $400 price. These cards are used in cameras like Canon's EOS R5, Nikon's Z6 II, Z7 II, D6 and 1DX Mark III, Panasonic's S1, S1R and S1H models, and the Blackmagic Design BMPCC 6K and 6K Pro. (Note that Sony's A1 and A7S III use smaller CFexpress Type A cards.)

Buy 256GB SanDisk CFexpress Card at Amazon - $260

Switching to SanDisk's CFexpress cards boosts speeds from 300 MB/s up to 1,700 MB/s max over UHS II. That will allow you to capture 8K video on Canon's R3, for example, or shoot sustained photo bursts more reliably and for a longer duration. Again, this SanDisk model is highly rated by users, but the deal ends today.

Amazon is also offering other memory and storage deals on WD and SanDisk products, including NVMe drives, portable G-drives, USB keys and internal hard disks. For more, check out its Deal of the Day page.