San Francisco’s Sluggish Recovery Puts S&P Credit Rating at Risk

Maxwell Adler
1 min read
0

(Bloomberg) -- San Francisco’s sluggish recovery from the pandemic, coupled with growing budgetary expenditures, threatens to deteriorate the city’s ability to repay its debt, according to S&P Global Ratings.

Most Read from Bloomberg

The outlook on the city-county’s outstanding general obligation and appropriation debt was cut to negative from stable this week by the ratings company. The weakness in the city’s commercial real estate market and tourism activity were factors that drove the move, S&P said. Adding to the city’s burdens, San Francisco’s budget expenditures outpaced revenue growth in fiscal 2023.

“We believe management will be challenged to make the cuts needed to restore it to budgetary balance during the outlook horizon, which could lead to rating pressure if the city’s general fund reserves decline precipitously,” S&P said in a release.

Persistent work-from-home habits, inordinately expensive real estate, homelessness and crime are colliding to threaten the city’s growth and its spot among the world’s top-tier metropolises.

A change in outlook doesn’t necessarily mean that the credit rating will be adjusted. However, a top credit rating is often a point of pride for public officials, and losing it could make it more expensive for the city to borrow in the municipal-bond market.

The ratings company also affirmed its AAA long-term rating and underlying rating on San Francisco’s outstanding general obligation debt, citing ample general fund reserves that give the city-county room to weather projected deficits during the next two years.

Most Read from Bloomberg Businessweek

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Advertisement

Recommended Stories

  • Mall Titans Team Up to Revive a Bankrupt Retail Tenant Again

    (Bloomberg) -- Express Inc. is the latest retailer poised to rise from the ashes of bankruptcy in the unlikely hands of its landlords. Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up Call for MarketsThe chain store said Monday

  • Geopolitical tensions are US credit investors' top concern, BofA survey says

    Geopolitical risk topped the list of concerns among U.S. corporate credit investors, according to a new survey by BofA Global Research. The finding coincides with an escalation in the conflict in the Middle East. While geopolitical risk has remained the top concern cited by investors, its share grew in April to 80%, according to the survey, which was released on Friday.

  • Chile's president says Codelco output to grow; touts investment climate

    Chilean President Gabriel Boric told a major copper industry conference on Wednesday he expects production at state-run miner Codelco to grow slowly this year and reach 1.7 million metric tons by 2030, and that he sees copper prices rising. "The Codelco production will rebound," he said, offering a vote of confidence for the country's top copper producer whose output last year hit a quarter-century low, at 1.325 million metric tons. At a time when global companies have raised concern about long approval times for new mines and expansions, he said Chile, the world's biggest copper producer, is dedicated to speeding up the permitting process for mining projects.

  • Maduro Is at Crossroads as Venezuela’s Opposition Joins Together

    (Bloomberg) -- Newfound unity within Venezuela’s opposition is testing President Nicolás Maduro’s willingness to risk international legitimacy or take his chances in an open presidential election.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delive

  • New Stock ETFs Offering ‘100%’ Downside Protection Are Coming

    (Bloomberg) -- It sounds like a surefire, slam-dunk trade for stock investors playing defense: ETFs that will bet on equity markets without — the pitch says — going down.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake-Up Call for

  • How Tesla’s Elon Musk Could Have an ‘I Told You So’ Moment

    The EV maker is having a bad year, but some people on Wall Street say investors are missing the point.

  • Cigna, Humana Merger Deal ‘Math Now Works,’ Jefferies Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Cigna Group could resume its abandoned pursuit of Humana Inc. after the stock prices have moved to the point where a deal makes financial sense, according to Jefferies.Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapUS Dollar’s Extended Reign Delivers Stark Wake

  • What the NAR settlement means for home buyers and sellers

    Learn how the new rules ushered in by the $418 million National Association of Realtors settlement could change the process of buying and selling a home.

  • Stocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rebounded after a $2 trillion selloff, with investors hanging their hopes on whether big tech will meet the lofty expectations for artificial intelligence during the busiest week of the earnings season. Most Read from BloombergTrump Has Only $6.8 Million for Legal Fees With Trial UnderwayTikTok to Remove Executive Tasked With Fending Off US ClaimsRay Dalio’s Famous Trade Is Sputtering and Investors Are BailingStocks Climb as US Earnings Kick Into High Gear: Markets WrapUS D

  • Ken Griffin’s Citadel calls Trump Media CEO a ‘loser’ after he wrote a letter to NASDAQ claiming to be a victim of potential market manipulation

    "If he worked for Citadel Securities, we would fire him, as ability and integrity are at the center of everything we do.”