U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,785.38
    -33.45 (-0.88%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,775.43
    -253.88 (-0.82%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,028.74
    -149.16 (-1.33%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,707.99
    -11.38 (-0.66%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    105.99
    +0.23 (+0.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,806.00
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    20.20
    -0.15 (-0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0480
    -0.0003 (-0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9720
    -0.1210 (-3.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2162
    -0.0014 (-0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.8210
    +0.0930 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    18,971.48
    -1,142.65 (-5.68%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    404.82
    -26.65 (-6.18%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,169.28
    -143.04 (-1.96%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,393.04
    -411.56 (-1.54%)
     

San Francisco World Spirits Competition Announces Premium Winners at Inaugural Awards Gala

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the world's largest and most prestigious spirits competition, announced the winner's of Best of Class and Best in Show at their inaugural awards gala held at the Ritz-Carlton, San Francisco on June 24th. Out of a record-breaking 5,000 entries from over 40 countries, judging panels awarded a total of 760 entries with the prestigious Double Gold medal. Out of those Double Golds, only a 152 advanced to the final round of judging to determine Best of Class and Best in Show.

High Bank Distillery Co. accepting Best of Class: American Blended Whiskey
High Bank Distillery Co. accepting Best of Class: American Blended Whiskey

"We were so excited to present our Best of Class awards at our inaugural gala. 200 people made up of our amazing judging panel and finalists, guests experienced a 5 star event and we all had so much fun coming back together. It was a real celebration of our industry. Some large legacy brands were in attendance to pick up new trophies and cement their status as household names and other brand new companies which started out of the pandemic hit home runs and will soon become household names. We are happy to be able to identify and support these new brands and watch them grow!"
Amanda Blue President of The Tasting Alliance

The Competition's top sweepstakes winners were Best in Show Un-Aged White Spirit, VĪ Aquavit; Best in Show Aged White Spirit, BACARDÍ 16 Year Gran Reserva Especial Rum; Best in Show Whiskey, Benromach Aged 40 Years Single Malt Scotch; Best in Show Brandy, Boulard XO Double Barrel Finished Calvados; Best in Show Liqueur, ACCOMPANi Mari Gold; Best in Show RTD, LiveWire Rocket Queen by Erin Hayes. Other highlights included Best Gin, Beefeater Monday's Gin; Best Bourbon, Ezra Brooks Old Ezra 7 Year Old Bourbon; Best Vodka, Detroit Vodka 8 Mile; Best Tequila, Black Sheep Tequila Añejo.

New Awards

The Tasting Alliance Most Awarded Distillery was awarded to Starward, Australia receiving 12 Double Golds and 3 Golds at this year's Competition. The Reserve Bar Spirited Change Award went to Uncle Nearest, USA and The Park Street Innovation Award went to Bespoken Spirits.

Trends

Continuing its annual trend, this year's competition experienced a 25% increase in entries over 2021. Some of the most significant growth was seen in the RTD competition categories, which this year brought in 650 plus entries. Winning brands can expect to see a five to ten percent increase in sales within the year.

For a complete list of medals and premium awards, please visit www.thetastingalliance.com.

About the San Francisco World Spirits Competition®

Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition® is the world's most respected and influential international spirits competition. Products are evaluated in a blind, consensual procedure ensuring the SFWSC maintains its reputation for the highest level of integrity. Winning participants receive the awards of double gold, gold, silver or bronze, marking their product as one of the highest quality in the world.
www.sfspiritscomp.com

Hashtag: #SFWSC

Hashtag: #SFWSC
Instagram: @sfwspiritscomp
Facebook: SFWSpiritsComp
Facebook: SFWSpiritsComp

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/san-francisco-world-spirits-competition-announces-premium-winners-at-inaugural-awards-gala-301579259.html

SOURCE San Francisco World Spirits Competition

