San Jose approves massive Google 'Downtown West' project

Igor Bonifacic
·Contributing Writer
·1 min read

After nearly four years of securing community buy-in, Google's plan for a San Jose campus is moving forward. Per The San Francisco Chronicle, the city's council voted unanimously on Tuesday evening to approve the company's Downtown West project. Once complete, the 80-acre site will be one of Google's largest office complexes to date. 

In a plan reminiscent of Alphabet's failed Sidewalk Labs bid in Toronto, the project calls for a mixed-use development that will be integrated into the city and partially open to the public. In addition to 7.3 million square feet of office space for approximately 20,000 employees, Google plans to build 4,000 housing units, 300 hotel rooms and at least 10 parks alongside other amenities like retail spaces and a performance area. 

To secure approval for the project, Google agreed to pay a first-of-its-kind $200 million community benefit, which will see it invest in anti-displacement and job readiness programs. The company also came to a last-minute agreement with the NHL's San Jose Sharks to avoid miring the project in legal gridlock. Construction on the campus is slated to start as early as next year, but could take the better part of 10 to 30 years to complete.

The approval comes as some of the company's workers return to its offices voluntarily. At the start of May, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said the search giant would adopt a new hybrid workplace plan that would see most employees work out of an office three days a week. As part of that same plan, Pichai said Google would also give workers more freedom to move between offices.

    Moving forward, Tesla will store all data from cars it sells in China at a local data center within the country.

    Blizzard said on Wednesday the ongoing realities of the coronavirus pandemic make it too difficult to pull off the type of convention fans have come to expect from the studio.

    Google-backed Merlin Labs is partnering with Dynamic Aviation to retrofit 55 utility aircraft with its self-driving software.

    Epic Games has made Unreal Engine 5 available in Early Access, giving developers a chance to build next-gen games for consoles and PCs.

    (Bloomberg) -- China is clamping down on some corn imports amid concern that overseas purchases have spiraled out of control, prompting several feed mills to cancel their U.S. cargoes.Chinese customs authorities are restricting imports into free trade zones, which aren’t counted toward an official annual purchase quota, according to people with knowledge of the matter. Total U.S. corn cancellations are estimated to be less than 1 million tons, said two of the people, who asked not to be identified as the matter is private.The increased scrutiny by Beijing over its corn imports comes as the broader market focuses on whether the country will continue its heightened purchases of raw materials from grains to metals to fossil fuels. Prices across a variety of products have soared this year partly because of Chinese demand, raising import costs and sparking fears over inflation in the Asian nation.Corn futures in Chicago fell as much as 2% before erasing losses as traders determined the scrapped purchases aren’t big enough to alter an already tight supply situation. Some market watchers claim China, which is forecast to import a record amount of corn this year, is trying to get a better deal after prices recently surged above $7 a bushel for the first time since 2013.“China is playing a negotiating game,” said David Martin, founder of Martin Fund Management in New York.China’s crackdown on corn purchases is targeted at businesses that have set up blending facilities in the free trade zones, according to the people familiar with the matter. These facilities allow firms to mix the imported corn with other raw materials to produce livestock feed that enable them to profit from zero-tariff imports, the people said.Calls to Chinese customs outside business hours went unanswered.Illinois corn farmer Matt Bennett, a co-founder of commodities brokerage and consulting firm AgMarket.net, noted that China has a pattern of crop-import cancellations only to start “buying the daylights out of stuff.”The canceled shipments are a small amount compared to more than 20 million tons of American corn that China has purchased this season. The Asian nation has been a key source of demand for the grain to feed its recovering hog herd, helping to push prices to multiyear highs. Imports from the U.S. have soared as Beijing also seeks to fulfill its commitments for the “phase one” trade deal signed with the U.S. in January 2020.The latest move by China “is likely to have only a very small impact on China’s compliance with the overall purchase commitments on the phase one agreement,” said Chad Brown, an expert at the pro-trade Peterson Institute for International Economics in Washington. “Corn is just too small a portion of the overall deal.”Corn QuotasChina allocates annual corn import quotas to state and private firms. State-owned Cofco Corp. may at times receive an allowance to buy an additional amount that it resells domestically to private mills or to replenish state reserves.The quotas for 2021 are set at 7.2 million tons. Imports outside the quota are possible, but may incur tariffs of up to 65% of the purchase price. Shipments into bonded zones are exempt from duties.The proliferation of businesses that are shipping corn into bonded zones and blending them for animal feed has alarmed authorities, who are seeking to control imports and maintain the quality of feed products.Last month, Shandong province shut down a feed producer located at a local bonded zone after its product was found to have fallen short of protein requirements. The plant mainly blended corn with a low amount of distillers dried grains, or DDGS, said one of the people.All the cancellations will be of old U.S. corn crop from the 2020-21 marketing year, the people said. More than 15 million tons of American corn have been purchased for state stockpiles from old and new crops, two of the people said.(Adds comment on U.S.-China trade relations in the 10th paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    A giant tortoise found on Fernandina Island in Ecuador’s Galápagos National Park in 2019 has been confirmed as a member of Chelonoidis phantasticus, a species thought to have gone extinct more than a century ago, officials announced on May 25.The adult female Fernandina Giant Tortoise was discovered on February 17, 2019, by members of the Giant Tortoise Restoration Initiative, led by Galapagos Conservancy and the Galapagos National Park Directorate (GNPD). More than two years later, on May 25, 2021, Ecuador’s Ministry of the Environment and Water announced that genetic testing at Yale University in the United States had confirmed similarities between the DNA of the living tortoise and that from a sample taken in 1906 from a male member of Chelonoidis phantasticus, the only other tortoise ever found on Fernandina Island.Galapagos Conservancy welcomed the news and said “urgent expeditions” would be launched to find her a mate and save the species “to avoid the same tragic fate as Lonesome George,” the last Pinta Giant Tortoise who died in 2012.“The Fernandina Island’s landscape is dominated by an active volcano that makes expeditions very challenging,” Galapagos Conservatory wrote. “If a male tortoise is located on the volcanic terrain, he will be united with the lone female at the Galapagos National Park’s Giant Tortoise Breeding Center in Santa Cruz. Scientists would then oversee breeding efforts, rear any young safely in captivity, and eventually return them to safe habitats on their native island of Fernandina,” they said.The giant tortoise population was decimated in the 19th century by “whalers and buccaneers,” Galapagos Conservatory wrote, “but there is hope,” they continued. “Park rangers have found signs (tracks and scat) of at least two other tortoises on Fernandina Volcano during the searches that resulted in the discovery of the lone female,” they said in their press release. Credit: Galápagos National Park via Storyful

    Facebook says it will penalize individuals who repeatedly share misinformation.

    Roberto Baldwin takes Polestar's $60,000 performance EV out for a spin. It impressed us with spirited driving, an eye-catching design and an Android Automotive infotainment system that won us over.

    'Pokémon Brilliant Diamond' and 'Shining Pearl' will drop on November 19th.

    Just weeks after becoming the first college athlete to sell his own NFT card, Luka Garza is auctioning off three more non-fungible tokens and launching his own NFT Group to help other college athletes do the same.

    The direction of the August Comex gold futures contract early Tuesday will be determined by trader reaction to the long-term 50% level at $1899.20.

    Coinbase is still primed to meat its financial targets in the second quarter despite the pullback inn crypto prices. Yahoo Finance Live chats with Coinbase CFO Alesia Haas.

    Stocks drifted sideways Tuesday, fluctuating between small gains and losses after new data on consumer confidence missed expectations.

    (Bloomberg) -- Activist investor Carl Icahn is interested in getting into cryptocurrency in a “big way,” and may eventually put more than $1 billion into an alternative currency.While Icahn hasn’t bought any cryptocurrency yet, the billionaire investor said in a Bloomberg TV interview that he studies Bitcoin, Ethereum and the crypto sector as a whole to determine where the opportunities are. Alternative currencies are gaining popularity as a natural manifestation of inflation in the economy, he added.Any criticism around cryptocurrency having no underlying value is a “little wrong-headed,” Icahn said.“Well, what’s the value of a dollar? The only value of the dollar is because you can use it to pay taxes,” he said. “I’m looking at the whole business, and how I might get involved in it.”Icahn also said he believes people are looking at alternative currencies because parts of the equities market are being traded at “ridiculous prices.” He referred not only to those being driven up as so-called meme stocks, but also certain strategies being offered by money managers.“I don’t think Reddit and Robinhood and those guys are necessarily bad, I think they do serve a purpose,” Icahn said. “Money is funneling back into companies. Some of these companies might be OK, but a number of them, the risk-reward is absurd.”More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    (Bloomberg) -- Iran banned the mining of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin after a series of blackouts across major cities, in the latest sign of growing unease over the digital asset’s energy usage.The ban is effective immediately and will last until Sept. 22, President Hassan Rouhani said on state TV on Wednesday.It follows a regional ban within top Bitcoin-mining country China, and electric car-maker Tesla Inc.’s decision to stop selling cars using the token. Both cited environmental concerns, triggering a drop in Bitcoin’s value from April’s record high.Iranian officials blame a surge in mining -- as well as increased manufacturing and a drop in hydroelectricity supply -- for blackouts that are playing havoc with businesses and daily life.Drought and Crypto Mining Fuel Iran’s Business-Choking BlackoutsThe government has been cracking down on the 85% of mining that is unlicensed, even enlisting spies to locate miners who hide computers everywhere from homes to mosques. Subsidized power prices allow miners to run the complex computers that compete to solve mathematical problems and receive Bitcoin as a reward.The University of Cambridge estimates Iran was home to 3.4% of Bitcoin mining in the first four months of 2020, putting it in sixth place globally, with China far in front at 69.3%. Another estimate by analytics company Elliptic puts the Islamic Republic’s share at more than a percentage point higher.Iran’s 50 licensed mining centers are spread across 14 of its 31 provinces and consume a combined 209 megawatts of electricity, grid operator Tavanir said in a statement on Wednesday, according to the semi-official Tasnim news agency.Iran is negotiating with the U.S. and other world powers to revive the 2015 nuclear deal, which would ease sanctions and allow foreign companies to provide much-needed infrastructure investment in its power grid.(Updates with grid operator statement in seventh paragraph.)More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    Apple’s payments unit is looking for a crypto-savvy biz-dev specialist to lead partnership efforts.

    Top news and what to watch in the markets on Wednesday, May 26, 2021.

    (Bloomberg) -- Asian stocks were set for a steady open Thursday after gains in U.S. shares tied to the economic reopening from the pandemic. The dollar climbed with Treasury yields.Japanese, Australian and Hong Kong equity futures were little changed. Traders will be monitoring China to see if stocks and the currency extend a rally. U.S. equity contracts fluctuated after the Russell 2000 Index of small-caps jumped overnight, while energy producers, retailers and banks helped the S&P 500 Index to a more modest increase. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 gauge edged up.Oil held above $66 a barrel as shrinking crude inventories and further signs of a demand pick-up in the U.S. countered concerns around the prospect of more Iranian supply. Gold slipped from a four-month high.The dollar was steady after rising for the first time this week amid short covering as investors rebalance their portfolios ahead of month end. Bitcoin retreated back below $40,000.Traders continue to weigh the threat that price pressures may pose to the loose monetary policy that is stoking the economic recovery and supporting financial markets. Stocks remain near all-time highs and Federal Reserve officials have repeatedly said they expect a transitory rather than more serious run-up in inflation. Interest-rate volatility has been sliding and Treasury yields are well below this year’s peaks.“Investors appear to be giving the Fed the benefit of the doubt with their transitory inflation forecast, but we suspect the window of confidence could close without supporting evidence in coming months,” said Craig W. Johnson, technical market strategist at Piper Sandler & Co.. He expects economic uncertainty and volatility will likely remain high as traders await clarity on inflation trends and tapering prospects.Here are some events this week:U.S. initial jobless claims, GDP, durable goods, pending home sales on Thursday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksS&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:17 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 rose 0.2%Nasdaq 100 contracts were little changed. The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%Nikkei 225 futures were flatAustralia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index futures were little changedHong Kong’s Hang Seng Index futures were steadyCurrenciesThe yen was at 109.12 per dollarThe offshore yuan traded at 6.3834 per dollarThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changedThe euro was at $1.2194BondsThe yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 1.58%Australia’s 10-year bond yield fell about one basis point to 1.66%CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude dipped 0.2% to $66.10 a barrelGold was at $1,896.47 an ounceMore stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

    The good news: Retirement at 58 may very well be within your reach, financial advisers said. One of the highest-priority tasks you will face if you retire at 58 (or any time before Medicare is available at 65 years old) is health insurance. There are a few options to be covered, including saving now for whatever cost it will be in the open market later on; taking on a part-time job with health benefits so that you can take advantage of the healthcare, earn a little extra income but still have more freedom than a full-time job requires; or have your wife take on a job that provides the family health insurance (if she isn’t already).

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Mail Plc is to return to the U.K.’s FTSE 100 Index as the 500-year-old company cements its position as a crucial component of Europe’s pandemic-driven e-commerce boom.Following a three-fold price rally over the past 12 months, the stock will join the benchmark from May 28 as RSA Insurance Group Plc is deleted following its takeover, index provider FTSE Russell said in a statement Tuesday. Engineer Renishaw Plc is also expected to depart the large-cap gauge, according to indicative results of a quarterly review. Royal Mail lost its blue-chip status in December 2018, but the Covid-19 outbreak has had a dual impact on its fortunes: it spurred a surge in parcel delivery demand from locked-down consumers, while paving the way for an agreement in principle with the Communication Workers Union, whose bargaining power was diminished by forecasts of a spike in unemployment. Years of labor negotiations had hindered the company’s efforts to boost productivity, weighing on the shares.The shares had their best day in almost seven months Tuesday ahead of the update from FTSE Russell, rising 6.6% to close at 586.2 pence apiece. New entrants to indexes benefit as so-called tracker funds boost their weightings, while demoted stocks are vulnerable to selling by funds whose aim is to mirror the performance of a gauge. If Renishaw’s relegation is confirmed, it would mark a short spell in the U.K. benchmark for the company, which was only added in March.Royal Mail’s U.K.-focused unit delivered 1.7 billion parcels in the 12 months ended March, up 32% year-on-year, while the Amsterdam-based General Logistics Solutions division reported volume of 838 million, up 26%, the company said in its May 20 results statement. Amid a continued decline in letter volumes, parcels represented more than 70% of group revenue.JPMorgan Chase & Co. analyst Samuel J Bland on Monday lifted his price target to 801 pence a share, the highest among analysts surveyed by Bloomberg and suggesting a further 48% upside from Friday’s close. Alongside the parcel boost, Bland cited the “much improved” union situation, noting that the company confirmed material cost savings in its results.Peel Hunt analyst Alex Paterson on Tuesday upgraded his rating to buy from hold, citing the cost savings boost and a better revenue mix between parcels and letters. “A cultural change is also underway, which appears to be reducing bureaucracy and supporting a more harmonious relationship with staff.” Royal Mail said at its results that it’s working with the union on issues including parcel automation infrastructure and Sunday deliveries.Still, while none of the 15 analysts tracked by Bloomberg recommends selling the shares, there are signs that the pandemic parcel boom is easing, with volume slipping 2% in April as in-store nonessential shopping was allowed to resume in England.The lag between the indicative index changes and the actual announcement means that the stocks set to enter and drop out of the benchmark may change. The final revisions will be announced June 2, and become effective June 21, according to a FTSE Russell statement.More stories like this are available on bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.