Sana Biotechnology to Present Data from Multiple Preclinical Studies at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy 25th Annual Meeting

Sana Biotechnology, Inc
·7 min read
  • SANA
Sana Biotechnology, Inc
Sana Biotechnology, Inc

SEATTLE, May 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, today announced that five abstracts covering preclinical data from its hypoimmune and fusogen platforms were accepted for either oral or poster presentation at the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy (ASGCT) 25th Annual Meeting taking place May 16-19, 2022 in Washington, D.C.

“We will have a strong presence at ASGCT, with presentations of data from multiple technology platforms, including two oral presentations on our hypoimmune platform and two posters on our fusogen platform,” said Steve Harr, MD, Sana’s President and CEO. “We remain excited with the progress we are making with these platforms that are targeted to address some of the major challenges faced in the field of gene and cell therapy. Our goal is to file two INDs this year from two of these platforms, with the aim of translating our exciting scientific progress into beneficial therapeutics for patients.”

The ASGCT abstracts are available to the public at https://annualmeeting.asgct.org.

Oral Presentations:

Title:

Hypoimmune mouse primary pancreatic islet cells survive and functionally rescue allogeneic diabetic mice

Summary:

Hypoimmune islet cells transplanted intramuscularly may be capable of persisting and functioning in diabetic patients without immune suppression

Abstract Number:

1244

Session:

Cell Therapies for Hematological Disorders

Date/Time:

Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. – 10:45 a.m. ET

Title:

Generation of off-the-shelf allogeneic hypoimmune Tregs

Summary:

A method to genetically engineer immune evasive “hypoimmune” regulatory T cells (Tregs) ex vivo that, in the assays tested, are immune evasive, functional, and protected from innate immune reactivity

Abstract Number:

1254

Session:

Cell Therapy Product Engineering, Development or Manufacturing

Date/Time:

Thursday, May 19, 2022 from 11:15 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. ET


Poster Presentations:

Title:

Retargeted “fusosomes” for in vivo delivery to T cells

Summary:

In vivo delivery of a CD19 CAR transgene payload with either CD8- or CD4-targeting vectors in Nalm-6 tumor bearing mouse models demonstrated robust production and persistence of CAR T cells, leading to tumor eradication

Abstract Number:

1081

Session:

Cancer – Immunotherapy, Cancer Vaccines III

Date/Time:

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Title:

Fusosome-targeted gene transfer to human hepatocytes

Summary:

Proof of principle data showing efficient delivery of a reporter transgene to human hepatocytes in vivo using a humanized liver mouse model

Abstract Number:

875

Session:

RNA Virus Vectors

Date/Time:

Wednesday, May 18, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

Title:

A novel VCN assay that detects lentiviral vector integrations while overcoming limitations caused by plasmid residuals

Summary:

Data from a novel assay that relies on a unique amplicon and droplet digital PCR process that is specific to only reverse-transcribed self-inactivating viral vector nucleic acids

Abstract Number:

M-305

Session:

Pharmacology / Toxicology Studies or Assay Development

Date/Time:

Monday, May 16, 2022 from 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET

About Hypoimmune Platform
Sana’s hypoimmune platform is designed to create cells ex vivo that can “hide” from the patient’s immune system to enable the transplant of allogeneic cells without the need for immunosuppression. We are applying the hypoimmune technology to both pluripotent stem cells, which can then be differentiated into multiple cell types, and to donor-derived allogeneic T cells, with the goal of making potent and persistent CAR T cells at scale. Preclinical data demonstrates across a variety of cell types that these transplanted allogeneic cells are able to evade both the innate and adaptive arms of the immune system while retaining their activity. Our most advanced programs utilizing this platform include an allogeneic CAR T program targeting CD19+ cancers and stem-cell derived pancreatic cells for patients with type 1 diabetes.

About Fusogen Platform
Sana is developing re-targetable fusogens as a platform technology to enable the in vivo delivery of genetic payloads to specific cell types. Fusogens can bind to cell-surface proteins on the target cell type and, when combined with delivery vehicles to form fusosomes, deliver a genetic payload directly to the cell’s cytoplasm. We have shown in preclinical studies that we can engineer fusogens to specifically target diverse cell surface receptors that allow cell-specific delivery across multiple different cell types. Our most advanced programs utilizing this platform include in vivo CAR T cell fusosome product candidates targeting CD19+ cancer cells, including non-Hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia, and acute lymphocytic leukemia.

About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are a passionate group of people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, South San Francisco, and Rochester. For more information about Sana Biotechnology, please visit https://sana.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those related to the company’s vision, progress, and business plans; expectations for its development programs, product candidates and technology platforms, including its pre-clinical, clinical and regulatory development plans and timing expectations; the Company’s participation in the 2022 American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy meeting and the subject matter of the Company’s presentations at that meeting; the potential ability to make hypoimmune-modified pluripotent stem cells and donor-derived allogeneic T cells that survive and evade the immune system without immunosuppression and the potential efficacy of such hypoimmune cells; and the potential ability to engineer re-targetable fusogens that specifically target cell surface receptors that, combined with delivery vehicles, allow cell-specific delivery across different cell types. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, among others, statements regarding the Company’s strategy, expectations, cash runway and future financial condition, future operations, and prospects, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to vary materially, including, among others, the risks inherent in drug development such as those associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company’s current and future research and development programs, preclinical and clinical trials, as well as the economic, market and social disruptions due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company’s actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company’s SEC reports, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 16, 2022. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor Relations & Media:
Nicole Keith
Investor.relations@sana.com
media@sana.com


