Sana Biotechnology to Present Preclinical Data on its Engineered Hypoimmune Allogeneic CAR T Cells at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting

SEATTLE, March 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, today announced that preclinical data from its hypoimmune T cell program will be presented at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting taking place April 8-13, 2022 in New Orleans, LA.

Sana’s hypoimmune platform has the potential to enable transplants of allogeneic cells without immunosuppression, including allogeneic CAR T cells. Hypoimmune cells were engineered to eliminate HLA-I, HLA-II, and TCR expression to block activation of T cells and B cells, as well as prevent graft versus host disease, while also overexpressing CD47 to block both natural killer cell and macrophage killing. The preclinical data demonstrate these hypoimmunogenic CAR T cells are able to evade both the innate and adaptive arms of the immune system while retaining their antitumor activity.

Sana is utilizing this hypoimmune platform to develop a portfolio of allogeneic CAR T cell therapies for patients with cancer, starting with CD19-expressing B cell malignancies such as non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma. Sana expects to file investigational new drug applications for multiple product candidates that utilize this platform, starting with SC291 (CD19) in 2022 and SC276 (CD19/CD22) as early as 2023.

Poster details:

Title:

Engineered hypoimmune allogeneic CAR T cells as potential off-the-shelf CAR T cell immunotherapies

Session Category:

Immunology

Session Title:

Preclinical Immunotherapy

Abstract Number:

5598

Full abstracts are available for viewing in the AACR Online Itinerary Planner located here, https://www.abstractsonline.com/pp8/#!/10517. The full e-poster will be available Friday, April 8, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. ET and remain available for viewing through Wednesday, July 13, 2022.

About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are more than 350 people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, and South San Francisco. For more information about Sana Biotechnology, please visit https://sana.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those related to the Company’s vision, progress, and business plans; expectations for its development programs, product candidates and technology platforms, including its pre-clinical, clinical and regulatory development plans and timing expectations; the potential uses and advantages of hypoimmune CAR T cells; expectations for the publication of data, including in medical or scientific journals; and expectations for and the content of the Company’s presentations at the 2022 American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, among others, statements regarding the Company’s strategy, expectations, cash runway and future financial condition, future operations, and prospects, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to vary materially, including, among others, the risks inherent in drug development such as those associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company’s current and future research and development programs, preclinical and clinical trials, as well as the economic, market and social disruptions due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company’s actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company’s SEC reports, including but not limited to its Annual Report on Form 10-K dated March 24, 2021 and Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q dated November 8, 2021. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

All product and company names herein may be trademarks of their registered owners.

Investor Relations & Media:
Nicole Keith
investor.relations@sana.com
media@sana.com


