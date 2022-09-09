U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,067.36
    +61.18 (+1.53%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,151.71
    +377.19 (+1.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,112.31
    +250.18 (+2.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,882.85
    +35.94 (+1.95%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.11
    +2.57 (+3.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,727.10
    +6.90 (+0.40%)
     

  • Silver

    18.76
    +0.32 (+1.72%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0048
    +0.0046 (+0.46%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3210
    +0.0290 (+0.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1586
    +0.0085 (+0.74%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    142.6000
    -1.4870 (-1.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,261.06
    +1,907.02 (+9.85%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    510.42
    +21.82 (+4.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,351.07
    +89.01 (+1.23%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,214.75
    +149.47 (+0.53%)
     

Sana Biotechnology to Present at September 2022 Investor Conferences

Sana Biotechnology, Inc
·3 min read
Sana Biotechnology, Inc
Sana Biotechnology, Inc

SEATTLE, Sept. 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SANA), a company focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines, today announced that it will webcast its presentations at two investor conferences in September. The presentations will feature a business overview and update by Steve Harr, Sana’s President and Chief Executive Officer.

  • Sana will present at the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference at 2:55 p.m. ET on Tuesday, September 13, 2022.

  • Sana will present at the Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

The webcasts will be accessible on the Investor Relations page of Sana’s website at https://sana.com/. A replay of each presentation will be available at the same location for 30 days following the corresponding conference.

About Sana Biotechnology
Sana Biotechnology, Inc. is focused on creating and delivering engineered cells as medicines for patients. We share a vision of repairing and controlling genes, replacing missing or damaged cells, and making our therapies broadly available to patients. We are a passionate group of people working together to create an enduring company that changes how the world treats disease. Sana has operations in Seattle, Cambridge, South San Francisco, and Rochester. For more information about Sana Biotechnology, please visit https://sana.com/.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements about Sana Biotechnology, Inc. (the “Company,” “we,” “us,” or “our”) within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including those related to the Company’s vision; the Company’s participation in the Morgan Stanley 20th Annual Global Healthcare Conference and the Jefferies Cell and Genetic Medicine Summit; and the subject matter of the Company’s presentations at those conferences. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including, among others, statements regarding the Company’s strategy, expectations, cash runway and future financial condition, future operations, and prospects, are forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as “aim,” “anticipate,” “assume,” “believe,” “contemplate,” “continue,” “could,” “design,” “due,” “estimate,” “expect,” “goal,” “intend,” “may,” “objective,” “plan,” “positioned,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would” and other similar expressions that are predictions of or indicate future events and future trends, or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about future events and financial trends that it believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. In light of the significant uncertainties in these forward-looking statements, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to vary materially, including, among others, the risks inherent in drug development such as those associated with the initiation, cost, timing, progress and results of the Company’s current and future research and development programs, preclinical and clinical trials, as well as the economic, market and social disruptions due to the ongoing COVID-19 public health crisis. For a detailed discussion of the risk factors that could affect the Company’s actual results, please refer to the risk factors identified in the Company’s SEC reports, including but not limited to its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q dated August 4, 2022. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements for any reason.

Investor Relations & Media:
Nicole Keith
investor.relations@sana.com
media@sana.com


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Shares Jumped Friday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) reported increasing losses in its second-quarter earnings report this week, but investors are shrugging that off, sending shares soaring Friday morning. Although its profit margins have been on a downward trend, new models being launched could turn that around in the coming years. Consumer prices in China increased at a slower pace than many expected in August, and producer inflation sank to the lowest level since February 2021, reports Reuters.

  • Why Peloton Stock Jumped on Friday

    Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) shares beat the market on Friday as the stock gained 11% by 1 p.m. ET compared to a 1.2% increase in the S&P 500. Shares have been reeling in recent months as Peloton struggled to boost sales of its exercise platforms or membership subscriptions to its services.

  • Charles Schwab Says High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are the Best Play Right Now; Here Are 2 Names That Analysts Like

    As we close in on the final quarter of 2022, investors are looking for an answer to one question: was June’s low the bottom for stocks, or do they have more room to fall? It’s a serious question, and there may be no easy answer. Markets are facing a series of headwinds, from the high inflation and rising interest rates that we’ve grown familiar with to an increasingly strong dollar that will put pressure on the upcoming Q3 earnings. Weighing in on current conditions from Charles Schwab, the $8 t

  • Warren Buffett Generates 71% of His Dividend Income From These 5 Stocks

    Berkshire Hathaway is on pace to collect $6.07 billion in dividend income over the next 12 months. Just five holdings will account for 71% of total payouts.

  • Why EV Battery Stock QuantumScape Fired Up Today

    Investors are seeing higher growth potential for QuantumScape's battery cell technology after an interesting EV industry development.

  • Is Trending Stock AT&T Inc. (T) a Buy Now?

    Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to AT&T (T). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.

  • Why Coinbase Global Stock Popped Friday Morning

    A couple of catalysts drove the crypto trading specialist higher, including an upgrade by a Wall Street analyst and news it plans to fund a court battle challenging a U.S. Treasury Department decision. Daiwa analyst Carlton Lai upgraded Coinbase to buy from outperform (weak buy), while maintaining his price target of $100. Furthermore, after "years of delay," he views the upcoming debut of Ethereum's (CRYPTO: ETH) The Merge as "one of the crypto industry's biggest events this year."

  • Investors Pile Into 9 Stocks Every Single Time The Market Rallies

    The S&P 500 is on again, off again all year. But investors clearly have a "buy list" of stocks they want to own when the rally looks real.

  • FuelCell (FCEL) Q3 Loss Wider Than Expected, Sales Beat

    FuelCell Energy (FCEL) posts wider-than-expected fiscal Q3 loss. FCEL's backlog remains strong and the company continues to deliver modules and meet customer needs through clean energy generation.

  • Why Nvidia and Semiconductor Stocks Keep Going Up

    All week long, trading in Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) stock has been strong. After opening lower following the long holiday weekend, shares of the semiconductors-for-gaming leader have notched three straight days of stock price gains -- including this morning, with Nvidia stock up 2.2% through 10:30 a.m. ET. You can probably thank sustained buying by Cathie Wood for that.

  • Why Roblox Stock Was Up This Afternoon

    Shares of Roblox (NYSE: RBLX) were up 7.4% as of 2:02 p.m. ET on Friday following management's comments at the Roblox Developers Conference. Worries over Roblox's decelerating growth in revenue and bookings has weighed on a stock that has shed more than half its value year to date. Roblox's user base has more than doubled over the last three years, but average spending per user on virtual currency (Robux) continues to trend down.

  • Why ChargePoint Stock Is Charging Up This Week

    ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE: CHPT) stock jumped this week, gaining a solid 21.6% through the week as of 1 p.m. ET Friday, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. If ChargePoint impressed investors with its quarterly numbers and outlook last week, an analyst singled out the electric vehicle (EV) charging stock this week as a major potential winner from the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). Maheep Mandloi from Credit Suisse initiated coverage on ChargePoint stock midweek with an outperform rating and a price target of $22 per share.

  • Cybersecurity company Zscaler stock pops after earnings

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Zscaler.

  • Down More Than 40%: These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Trading at Rock-Bottom Prices

    A strong bearish trend defined the markets in the first half of the year; since then, the key point has been volatility. Stocks hit a bottom back in June, when the S&P 500 dropped into the 3,600s. That has proven to be a support level in the last two months, and at least one strategist believes that the market won’t be testing those lows again this year. JPMorgan's Jason Hunter believes that inflation may have peaked, and that the upcoming CPI report will provide additional evidence of that. “We

  • 10 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September

    In this article, we discuss 10 dividend stocks with over 8% yield to buy in September. You can skip our detailed analysis of top high dividend stocks, and go directly to read 5 Best Dividend Stocks with Over 8% Yield You Can Buy in September. In the current market situation, investors are looking for different […]

  • These 2 Stocks Have Plenty of Room to Run

    Let's examine two companies worth buying before the next bull market: Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ: TNDM) and Block (NYSE: SQ). As its name suggests, Tandem Diabetes Care focuses on the diabetes market. At the moment, Tandem's most important product is the t:slim X2 insulin pump.

  • ‘These are not laundromat tokens.’ SEC chief sends warning to crypto industry

    Gary Gensler had strong words for the crypto industry in a Thursday speech, telling an audience of lawyers that the "vast majority" of the nearly 10,000 existing crypto tokens are securities.

  • FuboTV's (FUBO) Fubo Gaming Launches Sportsbook in New Jersey

    FuboTV's (FUBO) leading live sports TV streaming platform, Fubo Gaming, announces the launch of its Sportsbook in New Jersey via an agreement with Caesars Entertainment Inc.

  • VALE S.A. (VALE) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, VALE S.A. (VALE) closed at $12.34, marking a +0.57% move from the previous day.

  • Top Funds Bet Over $1 Billion On Five Stocks, Including Apple

    See how to gauge demand and strength in Apple, Nasdaq and other stocks on the latest list of new buys by the best mutual funds.