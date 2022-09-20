U.S. markets closed

Sana Healthcare set to revolutionise the landscape of UK medical cannabis with new data-backed products

·3 min read

Sana Healthcare , the UK's first fully licensed cannabis specialist importer, wholesaler and distributor, is bringing an innovative approach to the UK by launching a unique formulary of data-backed, indication-specific products for  clinicians to prescribe.

LONDON, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the UK medical cannabis market still struggling to reach its full potential, the team at Sana Healthcare has recognised the urgent need to build trust among clinicians and, for the first time, provide them with condition-specific outcome data, improving confidence in prescribing and importantly improving patient outcomes.

Sana Healthcare Logo
Sana Healthcare Logo

To build this trust among clinicians, Sana Healthcare has signed deals with Tikun Olam, Little Green Pharma and Cymra Life Sciences. All three of these international manufacturers and suppliers share Sana Healthcare's vision and drive for a data-led approach and, in a first for the UK, will bring products to market with strong indication-specific data behind them.

Sana Healthcare's ground-breaking formulary will give clinicians a choice of products with some evidence of efficacy to treat a wide range of conditions such as epilepsy, inflammatory bowel disease including Crohn's disease, movement disorders, chronic or refractory pain, autism and Dementia.

The team at Sana Healthcare has been carefully assembled to suit the challenges of a complex and evolving medical cannabis market, Dr Steve Hajioff (CMO), former adviser to NICE, NHS England and the WHO and former Chief Officer at the British Medical Association, as well as boasting Junior Apprentice winner and tech innovator Arjun Rajyagor (Managing Director of Sana Healthcare).

Steve Hajioff, Chief Medical Officer, Sana Healthcare, said : "At Sana Healthcare we believe that our data-led and indication-specific formulary will give confidence and reassurance to clinicians in prescribing cannabis-based medicines where appropriate. Clinicians must be provided with the information they need to prescribe confidently and safely in a way which builds trust in the effectiveness of cannabis-based medicines. This is what will ultimately allow patients across the country to access new, effective and potentially life-changing cannabis-based medicines."

The new partnerships signed by Sana Healthcare demonstrate their commitment to revolutionising current UK cannabis prescribing and signals the start of their innovative and proactive approach to unlocking the market's potential with organisations that are dedicated to a data-led approach.

With the introduction of Tikun Olam's Avidekel oil to the UK market, for the first time, doctors have access to an unlicensed cannabis-based product with promising research findings in paediatric epilepsy. This will open up and offer new treatments to paediatric neurologists and their patients. This is particularly encouraging, given the current unmet need and difficulty treating paediatric epilepsy. In addition to epilepsy, Avidekel has shown positive outcomes in studies for cerebral palsy and gastrointestinal conditions such as Crohn's Disease.

Similarly, Cymra Life Sciences are bringing a clinical data-backed product for chronic pain to the UK. Their Cybis formulation has completed a phase II clinical study in patients with chronic back and neck pain with results expected later this year. This will lead to a pivotal phase III trial in 2023.

Both of these products will join Little Green Pharma 's Classic 10:10 (THC:CBD) which has been reviewed in studies for medical cannabis in chronic refractory pain and is found to have meaningful improvements in pain, sleep and fatigue.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1901243/Sana_Healthcare_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/sana-healthcare-set-to-revolutionise-the-landscape-of-uk-medical-cannabis-with-new-data-backed-products-301626631.html

