SANAD AND TRIUMPH FORGE AVIATION MAINTENANCE ALLIANCE

·4 min read

  • Agreement will see TRIUMPH perform engine accessory Maintenance Repair and Overhaul (MRO) services at its Texas facility on V2500 engines serviced by Sanad in Abu Dhabi

  • Parties intend to jointly establish a dedicated "Centre of Excellence" in Abu Dhabi

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE: TGI) ("TRIUMPH" or the "Company")

Triumph Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Triumph Group)
Triumph Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/Triumph Group)

Sanad, a global industrial services leader with over 30 years' experience in the aerospace sector, wholly owned by Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Investment Company PJSC (Mubadala), has entered into an exclusive framework agreement with TRIUMPH Product Support – Grand Prairie, a leading provider of third party engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) services, wholly owned by Triumph Group, Inc. (TRIUMPH) [NYSE: TGI], to perform engine accessory MRO services on V2500 engines serviced by Sanad.

This partnership emphasizes both entities' intent to develop a long-term collaboration and work together to establish the Middle East region's first engine accessory repair and overhaul centre of excellence in Abu Dhabi by 2024.

H.E. Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology said: "The partnership between Sanad and Triumph Group reflects the potential of cross-border collaboration to drive technology transformation, In-country value, and industrial growth, which is in line with the UAE's 'Make It In the Emirates' campaign. It builds on the strong and historic bilateral relationships between the UAE and US."

Upon completion, the Abu Dhabi centre aims to provide MRO solutions for V2500, T700, GEnx as well as LEAP engine accessory repairs and overhauls, offering comprehensive Abu Dhabi-based MRO solutions for multiple engine types used by aerospace and aviation industry operators across the Middle East, Africa, Turkey, and India.

The agreement was signed at the Global Manufacturing & Industrialisation Summit (GMIS) America, which is currently underway in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

"By leveraging a phased approach, this strategic partnership aims to foster a long-term collaboration that will significantly expand Sanad's capabilities beyond engine overhauls and bring us closer to providing best-in-class 'nose to tail' integrated engine MRO services from Abu Dhabi to the wider Middle East, Africa, Turkey, and India regions," said Mansoor Janahi, CEO of Sanad.

"The agreement delivers a major uplift in the enhancement of the UAE capital's positioning as a global leader for aviation MRO excellence and is a further stride forward in providing upskilling opportunities for local talent, knowledge transfer, and the deployment of cutting-edge technologies in Abu Dhabi. We will now collaborate with TRIUMPH on the sharing of best practices and the design of new critical MRO service solutions for multiple engine types for our existing and potential customers," added Janahi.

"We are excited to further our relationship with Sanad as we work to jointly serve a region that is home to some of the most ambitious and rapidly expanding carriers, and to satisfy growing demand for support for next generation engine solutions," said Daniel J. Crowley, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of TRIUMPH.

About Sanad:

A wholly owned subsidiary of Mubadala Investment Company and a global aerospace engineering and leasing solutions leader, Sanad builds on more than three decades of industrial experience. With its name derived from the Arabic word for support, Sanad supports its customers where and when it matters most. Through engineering and leasing excellence, Sanad is underpinned by industry-leading reliability, innovation, and technology. As a leading integrated industrial service provider, Sanad is well positioned to maintain aircraft engines to the highest standards using the latest Fourth Industrial Revolution technologies and provide lease finance solutions that create value and flexibility for its customers and partners. Headquartered in Abu Dhabi with offices in Abu Dhabi and Zurich, Sanad has a global customer base working closely with major OEMs and industry leading airlines.

For more information, please visit www.sanad.ae

About TRIUMPH:

TRIUMPH, headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania, designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, and overhauls a broad portfolio of aerospace and defense systems and components. With locations across the globe, TRIUMPH serves the global aviation industry, including original equipment manufacturers and the full spectrum of military and commercial aircraft operators.

More information about TRIUMPH can be found on the company's website at www.triumphgroup.com.

Sanad Logo
Sanad Logo
The signing ceremony @GMIS America. From right to left (back) - Thomas Bruns Regional Senior Commercial Officer for the Gulf and Commercial Counselor U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi - H.E. Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology From right to left (front): - Daniel J. Crowley, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of TRIUMPH - Mansoor Janahi, CEO of Sanad
The signing ceremony @GMIS America. From right to left (back) - Thomas Bruns Regional Senior Commercial Officer for the Gulf and Commercial Counselor U.S. Embassy in Abu Dhabi - H.E. Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology From right to left (front): - Daniel J. Crowley, Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer of TRIUMPH - Mansoor Janahi, CEO of Sanad
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanad-and-triumph-forge-aviation-maintenance-alliance-301637500.html

SOURCE Triumph Group

