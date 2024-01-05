Sanara MedTech Inc. (NASDAQ:SMTI) About To Shift From Loss To Profit

With the business potentially at an important milestone, we thought we'd take a closer look at Sanara MedTech Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SMTI) future prospects. Sanara MedTech Inc. develops, markets, and distributes wound and skin care products to physicians, hospitals, clinics, and post-acute care settings in the United States. The US$332m market-cap company posted a loss in its most recent financial year of US$7.9m and a latest trailing-twelve-month loss of US$8.2m leading to an even wider gap between loss and breakeven. Many investors are wondering about the rate at which Sanara MedTech will turn a profit, with the big question being “when will the company breakeven?” We've put together a brief outline of industry analyst expectations for the company, its year of breakeven and its implied growth rate.

According to some industry analysts covering Sanara MedTech, breakeven is near. They anticipate the company to incur a final loss in 2023, before generating positive profits of US$4.2m in 2024. So, the company is predicted to breakeven approximately 12 months from now or less. How fast will the company have to grow to reach the consensus forecasts that anticipate breakeven by 2024? Working backwards from analyst estimates, it turns out that they expect the company to grow 166% year-on-year, on average, which is rather optimistic! If this rate turns out to be too aggressive, the company may become profitable much later than analysts predict.

We're not going to go through company-specific developments for Sanara MedTech given that this is a high-level summary, though, bear in mind that typically a high forecast growth rate is not unusual for a company that is currently undergoing an investment period.

Before we wrap up, there’s one aspect worth mentioning. The company has managed its capital prudently, with debt making up 22% of equity. This means that it has predominantly funded its operations from equity capital, and its low debt obligation reduces the risk around investing in the loss-making company.

