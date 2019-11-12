Sanchez Caves to Anti-Establishment Left in Bid to Govern Spain

(Bloomberg) -- Spain’s acting prime minister, Pedro Sanchez, signed a coalition with the anti-establishment party Podemos on Tuesday as he seeks to end months of political gridlock in the euro area’s fourth-biggest economy.

Sanchez is trying to salvage the prospects of a progressive government in Spain after his electoral gamble backfired in Sunday’s election. He’ll still need to bolt on additional support before he can take office for a second term.

“The government needs to start moving as soon as possible,” Sanchez said at briefing ceremony in the Parliament in Madrid with Podemos leader Pablo Iglesias. “There was no justification for continuing the gridlock.”

After four elections in as many years, the agreement draws a line under months of squabbling between the two leaders, whose failure to agree on a coalition over the summer tipped the country into new elections. Spanish stocks tumbled.

The benchmark index, the Ibex-35, erased earlier gains of as much as 0.5% to trade 0.2% lower at 3:12 p.m. in Madrid, making it the worst performing market in Europe.

The agreement marks a humbling climbdown for Sanchez who chose a repeat election rather than form an alliance with Podemos in the summer and two months ago said he wouldn’t sleep at night if the party was part of his administration. In Sunday’s ballot, Sanchez’s Socialist slipped to 120 seats from 123 as the far-right group Vox saw a surge in support.

“It seems the rise of the extreme right has made it easier for the left to come to an understanding quickly,” said Alex Quiroga, a lecturer on Spanish political history at Newcastle University in England. “Of course, some people will say this is a decision they could have easily taken in May or June.”

The Socialist-Podemos pact won’t guarantee the formation of a government by itself. With a combined 155 seats in parliament, they will still need the support of smaller or regional parties to form an administration. An absolute parliamentary majority requires 176 votes. Sanchez said he’ll start talks immediately to secure the additional support he needs.

“I’m satisfied to announce that we have reached a pre-agreement to form a progressive government in Spain, a government that combines the experience of the Socialists and the courage of Unidas Podemos,” Iglesias said after signing the agreement. “Pedro Sanchez knows he can count on our loyalty.”

The two parties agreed to focus the coalition on 10 points, ranging from the fight against corruption and climate change to control of spending. The agreement also addresses the Catalan political crisis, stating that the coalition will seek “the normalization of political life” in Catalonia. The parties said details of the agreement will be made public in the next few weeks.

Catalonia had been a key friction point in the parties’ previous attempt to form a coalition over the summer. At the time, Sanchez had said he couldn’t trust that Podemos would support his policies on the region.

Mas Pais, a group which split off from Podemos and won three seats in Sunday’s election, will support the coalition, party leader Inigo Errejon said in a tweet.

