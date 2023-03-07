U.S. markets close in 5 hours 51 minutes

Sanctuary AI deploys first humanoid general-purpose robot commercially

·4 min read

Deployment brings Sanctuary AI one step closer to delivering innovative labor solutions with the world's first human-like intelligence in general-purpose robots

VANCOUVER, BC, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Cognitive Systems Corporation (Sanctuary AI), a company on a mission to create the world's-first human-like intelligence in general-purpose robots, today announced that it has successfully completed the first ever deployment of a unique system designed to deliver the world's first human-like intelligence in general-purpose robots at a customer commercial facility through its partnership with Canadian Tire Corporation (CTC).

A Sanctuary AI general-purpose robot performing a task at the first deployment of its kind in a commercial environment.
A Sanctuary AI general-purpose robot performing a task at the first deployment of its kind in a commercial environment.

The first deployment of its kind in a commercial environment took place at a Mark's retail store in Langley, BC, Canada. The week-long pilot at the CTC-owned store successfully tested the general-purpose robot in a 'real-life' store environment with 110 retail-related tasks completed correctly, including front and back-of-store activities such as picking and packing merchandise, cleaning, tagging, labelling, folding, and more. The tested tasks had previously only been performed in Sanctuary AI's labs, which accurately mirrored the commercial setting to ensure a seamless technology implementation.

"Many organizations are facing labor challenges. Our population is aging, birth rates are declining, and workers have more choice for what they do and where they work than ever in history," said Geordie Rose, co-founder and CEO, Sanctuary AI. "Through our partnership with Canadian Tire Corporation, we worked on analyzing how their work was done and what work people like and don't like doing, in both their retail and distribution center environments. In January we deployed a general-purpose robot to a retail store to attempt to perform many necessary but rudimentary tasks that people note finding unsatisfying or unfavorable. The results were spectacular. We are ecstatic to have accomplished this with Canadian Tire Corporation, one of Canada's leading companies."

"Working with Sanctuary AI has enabled Canadian Tire Corporation to further explore cutting-edge innovations and accelerate operational efficiency. With the Mark's pilot, we were able to focus human resources on higher-value and more meaningful work, like customer service and engagement," said Cari Covent, VP, Data, Analytics and AI, Canadian Tire Corporation. "By making strategic investments and working with partners like Sanctuary AI, we are furthering our customer understanding, customer experience, and operational efficiencies to drive our Better Connected strategy."

Sanctuary AI is at the forefront of a digital transformation that will help its customers operate more safely, efficiently, and sustainably. At the same time, the company is building an ecosystem of external relationships that will usher in this new paradigm and solidify Sanctuary AI as the leader and pioneer of human-like intelligence in general-purpose robots. "Sanctuary AI is strategically positioned as a powerful systems-level company that constantly evolves to integrate best-in-class hardware and AI approaches," said Geordie Rose, co-founder and CEO, Sanctuary AI. "We have created a technology platform that has a solid balance of Sanctuary AI-made components and third-party components we have sourced from outstanding companies, many of whom we have exclusivity agreements with. Our approach is built around the philosophy of always working with the best people, organizations, and technologies available."

A human-like AI controlling Sanctuary AI general-purpose robots should be able to perform physical labor across virtually every industry. Sanctuary AI has created a strong ecosystem in a brand new category that, according to Goldman Sachs, has the potential to be a market of up to US$154 billion by 2035.

Sanctuary AI is backed by a number of investors that add even greater strength to their ecosystem. The Sanctuary AI investor list includes: Bell, Canadian Tire Corporation, Evok Innovations, Export Development Canada, Magna, SE Health, Verizon Ventures, and Workday Ventures. Sanctuary AI has now received more than C$100 million in funding since its founding in Vancouver, Canada in 2018, and is active in its next funding round to fuel its mission. Interested parties can learn more at the official Sanctuary website: www.sanctuary.ai

About Sanctuary Cognitive Systems Corporation

Founded in 2018, Sanctuary AI is a Vancouver, Canada-based company. Sanctuary AI is on a mission to create the world's first human-like intelligence in general-purpose robots that will help us work more safely, efficiently, and sustainably, helping to address the labor challenges facing many organizations today. Sanctuary AI's growing list of customers and investors represents a wide variety of industries across Canada, the US, and other countries around the world.

Members of the Sanctuary team founded D-Wave (a pioneer in the quantum computing industry), Kindred (first use of reinforcement learning in a production robot), and the Creative Destruction Lab (pioneered a revolutionary method for the commercialization of science for the betterment of humankind). With experience at startups and technology leaders such as Amazon, HP, IBM, Microsoft, and Samsung, the team has experience launching market-defining innovations rooted in previously unsolved and deep scientific problems.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/sanctuary-ai-deploys-first-humanoid-general-purpose-robot-commercially-301764079.html

SOURCE Sanctuary Cognitive Systems Corporation

