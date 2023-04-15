Sanctuary Cannabis Opens 18th Medical Cannabis Dispensary in Daytona Beach, Florida

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sanctuary Cannabis, a leading provider of high-quality medical cannabis products, is pleased to announce the opening of its 18th medical dispensary in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The new dispensary is located at 1260 Beville Rd, Daytona Beach, FL 32114, between two major highways, US 1 and 5A, near Daytona Beach International Airport and southeast of the Speedway.

"Our new dispensary is strategically located in a prime area to provide convenient access to premium medical cannabis products and compassionate care to patients in Daytona Beach," said Bill Dewar, Chief Operating Officer of Sanctuary Cannabis.

The Daytona Beach area has over 133,000 residents in primary trade area, located in one of the top 25 fastest-growing metro areas in the U.S. The new dispensary in Daytona Beach will provide these residential patients with access to a wide range of high-quality medical cannabis products and personalized care.

"Our mission is to improve the lives of patients through the use of medical cannabis, and our new dispensary in Daytona Beach is another important step towards fulfilling that mission," said Jason Sidman, CEO of Sanctuary Cannabis.

The grand opening event will take place on Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 9 am, and will feature food and music. Patients can enjoy a DJ performance from 1 pm to 5 pm while they learn more about the benefits of medical cannabis and explore the dispensary.

Sanctuary Cannabis is committed to creating a positive impact on the local community by creating new job opportunities and providing patients with access to the highest-quality medical cannabis products and compassionate care.

For more information about Sanctuary and its new Daytona Beach dispensary, please visit www.sanctuarymed.com

About Sanctuary Cannabis

Sanctuary Medicinals has rebranded its Florida operations to Sanctuary Cannabis. Sanctuary Cannabis, DBA Sanctuary, is a vertically integrated, multi-state cannabis company with operations in Florida, New Hampshire and Massachusetts. The company was also recently awarded a provisional retail license in New Jersey. Sanctuary is rapidly expanding into new markets, bringing its high-quality, award-winning products, including flower, vapes, concentrates and edibles, to patients and consumers across multiple states, with a steadfast commitment to creating positive impact in the communities in which it operates.

